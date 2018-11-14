Where to order Thanksgiving dinner to go for your house party

Want to host Thanksgiving but don’t have enough space to cook up a full turkey dinner in your tiny apartment? Here's where to order Thanksgiving dinner for pick-up or delivery in NYC. The hardest part will be picking up your meal (though some can be delivered!) and perfecting your poker face while telling your guests the mashed potatoes were your great-grandmother’s recipe.

Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner to Go: Blue Smoke

Get a barbecue-style Thanksgiving from Blue Smoke. They’ve got packages for parties of four ($125) or 10 ($275) with smoked turkey, gravy, cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, cranberry chutney, biscuits and a choice of pie (apple, pecan, sweet potato). You can also get the four-person package for $169 delivered anywhere in the U.S. through Goldbelly. Order by Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. by calling 212-447-7733, bluesmoke.com

City Acres Market

New York’s home-grown grocery/restaurant City Acres Market is cooking up classic Thanksgiving dinners with turkey for $229 (8-10) or $359 (10-14) that include a cooked turkey, gravy, cranberry relish, butternut squash soup or corn chowder, vegetable or meat stuffing, steamed or grilled vegetables, mashed Idaho or sweet potatoes and choice of pie (apple, pecan, pumpkin). Slightly varied packages also available if you’d prefer a London broil, ham or brisket instead of turkey. All of the sides are also available individually, plus additional options. Orders must be placed three days in advance, 11 Broadway, Brooklyn, 347-987-3740, 70 Pine St., Lower Manhattan, 917-261-4530, catering@cityacresmarket.com

Good Enough to Eat

Customize your all-American Thanksgiving from longtime Upper West Side homestyle restaurant Good Enough to Eat. The a la carte menu includes herb-roasted turkey ($12.50/lb) and sides from gravy ($7.25/pint), choice of stuffings ($12-$14.50/lb) mashed Idaho potatoes or maple sweet potatoes ($9.25/lb), roasted Brussels sprouts, string beans, or peas & carrots with dill ($12/lb) and various desserts. Order by Nov. 18 for turkeys, Nov. 20 for the rest, 212-496-0163, goodenoughtoeat.com

Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner to Go: Dig Inn

Get a seasonal spread from Dig Inn. Digsgiving’s main event is a $175 package for 8-10 people that includes roasted turkey breast brined in juniper berries, fennel and thyme with gravy, cranberry compote, charred Brussels sprouts, roasted sweet potatoes and cornbread, or order any of these items a la carte. Order at least 24 hours in advance, digsgiving.catering

Bklyn Larder

Park Slope’s specialty grocer Bklyn Larder will cater an a la carte Thanksgiving with pasture-raised turkey either whole for 8-10 ($150) or as a roll with herb stuffing ($45 for 2-3, $90 for 4-6), plus stuffing by the slice ($7), giblet gravy ($15/pint), cranberry sauce ($15/pint), butternut squash soup ($17/quart), green beans ($21), Brussels sprouts with squash ($29), balsamic parsnips with comte cheese ($29), olive oil crushed potatoes ($24), hominy cauliflower gratin ($9/slice) and pies ($35-$48). Order by Nov. 14 (rush fee afterward) at 718-783-1250 or catering@bklynlarder.com

Peck’s

Clinton Hill gourmet grocer Peck’s continues the family recipes of dear departed Jewish deli Ratner’s while creating new homestyle favorites. Get an organic, pasture-raised turkey (uncooked) for $8.5/lb and an entire tableful of sides portioned for 2-3 people like cranberry-orange sauce ($12), mashed potatoes ($16), green bean casserole ($16) and more. For a sweet twist on a favorite, spring for their mini maple biscuits ($12 per half dozen). And if you find yourself in need of last-minute essentials, Peck’s will be open on Thanksgiving from 7:30 a.m. until noon. Call 347-689-4969 and ask for Kyle or Theo, or info@pecksfood.com

Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner to Go: Made Nice

That’s right, you can get Thanksgiving dinner made with recipes by the chefs behind the World’s Best Restaurant. Eleven Madison Park’s fast-casual sister Made Nice is offering Thanksgiving dinner packages for four ($160), eight ($320) or 10 ($395) with all the classics: roasted turkey, gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, roasted autumn vegetables, green bean casserole and cranberry chutney. Add-ons like pies, soup and garlic rolls are also available. Pick up on Nov. 21 (cold) or Nov. 22 (ready to serve), info@madenicenyc.com

Le District

Let French food hall Le District handle your entire Thanksgiving spread for 8-10 people. It includes a whole roasted turkey (14-16lbs), butternut squash soup, tri-color salad, gravy, cornbread and sausage stuffing, cranberry sauce, creamed spinach, maple whipped sweet potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts and a choice of pie (apple, pumpkin, pecan) for $350. Get it delivered for $50 from FiDi to 30th Street in Manhattan. ledistrictcatering.com

Virgil's Real BBQ

Enjoy a Southern-style Thanksgiving feast in-house or for takeout at Virgil’s Real BBQ. The meal includes an 18-pound smoked turkey, sausage and pecan stuffing, mashed potatoes, giblet gravy, cornbread, sweet potatoes with marshmallows and candied Brussels sprouts. This Thanksgiving meal serves eight for $249.95. Add on a choice of pie: apple, pecan, peanut butter, chocolate chess or pumpkin. Call 212-921-9494 or virgilsbbq.com

Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner to Go: Le Coq Rico

Michelin-starred chef Antoine Westermann serves only heritage turkeys, so you’ll have a true American classic on your table with Le Coq Rico’s 9lb poached & roasted bird with housemade stuffing, plus cabbage, butternut squash, celeriac mousseline and gravy for $315. Order by Nov. 15, 212-267-7426, lecoqriconyc.com

Carmine’s

Get your Thanksgiving handled by the family-style experts at Carmine’s with for 6-8 people starring an 18-pound roast turkey, sausage and sage stuffing, giblet gravy, cranberry sauce, Brussels sprouts, sautéed string beans, baby carrots with dill, maple sweet potatoes with marshmallows, and mashed potatoes, plus a choice of pie (pumpkin, apple, pecan). $259.95, call 212-221-3800 for Theater District pickup, 212-362-2200 for Upper West Side, carminesnyc.com

Smile to Go

All-day cafe Smile to Go has your Thanksgiving covered with an apple-cider brined turkey (12-14lbs, $75 for half or $150 whole) and sides ($8-25 4-6, $8-55 10-15) including mashed potatoes, quinoa with kale and cauliflower, roasted beets and sweet potatoes, roasted root vegetables, green beans, pomegranate-glazed carrots, Brussels sprouts, sourdough stuffing with dates and sweet Italian sausage, and biscuits ($21 for half-dozen). Pies (bourbon pumpkin, maple pecan, apple crisp) are $40. Order by Nov. 19 at 2 p.m., fill out PDF and bring it to any location or email thanksgiving@thesmilenyc.com, delivery available for an extra charge

Eli Zabar

From the turkey to dessert, Eli Zabar’s Thanksgiving Catering Menu has you covered. Get your roasted free-range turkey whole (starting at $145 for 14-16 pound bird) or as boneless breasts ($95 for 2-3lbs), plus sides like brioche rolls ($18 per dozen), choice of stuffings ($14.95-$16.95/lb), corn pudding ($18/lb), glazed butternut squash ($16/lb), creamed spinach ($18/pint) and tons more, including pies and cookies. Or if you’re not into turkey, they have a whole assortment of hams as well. Pick up at 431 E. 91st St. or get it delivered on Thanksgiving, 212-717-8100, Ext. 9 or elizabar.com

Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner to Go: Walmart

Walmart is getting into the Thanksgiving dinner game for the first time this year with its Thanksgiving Holiday Dinner kit. The spread for 6-8 people includes either a glazed spiral ham or smoked turkey breast (both fully cooked), along with green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing and mac and cheese. Just heat and serve. Get it at any Walmart deli for $47.88 or via grocery pick-up.

Veestro

Get a whole vegan Thanksgiving in a box from plant-based meal delivery service Veestro. Their spread includes an herb-crusted “turk’y” with porcini mushroom gravy, cornbread stuffing and cranberry sauce ($12.99 per serving). They also do pies (pumpkin, pecan and apple tart tatin, $6.99 per serving). All you’ve got to do is add your own sides! Order by Nov. 15, veestro.com

FreshDirect

Get a full Thanksgiving spread in three different sizes brought to your door by FreshDirect: small ($89, serves 2-4), medium ($159, serves 6-8) and large ($219, serves 10-12). Each meal comes with a turkey, gravy, cornbread and sausage stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce and green beans almondine. Order for delivery Nov. 19-22, freshdirect.com

Whole Foods

Buy your Thanksgiving dinner online and pick it up at your local Whole Foods. The grocer has packages from $59.99 for 2 to $269.99 for 12, with options for regular or organic roast turkey. Sides vary by package and include traditional herb stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, cranberry-orange sauce and green beans with crispy garlic. wholefoodsmarket.com