Where to score seriously awesome Mother's Day freebies

On Mother's Day, moms can score free bottles of wine, workout classes, desserts and even a trip to Medieval Times.

At Lower East Side restaurant Brigitte, moms and their son or daughter dates each get a free glass of bubbly!

All moms love a good deal, and free is even better. We gathered some great Mother's Day freebies to indulge the woman who deserves it most.

Get Medieval

Now that a queen rules over Medieval Times, moms are getting a very special reception: free admission (when accompanied by a paying escort)! Use the code MOM18 when you buy tickets anytime from now through May 13. The castle also offers a Mother’s Day package ($20) that includes a Mom's the Queen sash, souvenir glass of bubbly or mimosa and a framed photo. medievaltimes.com

Live natural

Moms and daughters who brunch at De Maria, the newly minted James Beard Award winner for restaurant design, will be treated to a complimentary bottle of natural red wine to enjoy with your meal. Healthy-leaning in that Instagram-friendly way, brunch here is known for its bowls — though you won’t go wrong with the chocolate waffle. 19 Kenmare St., demarianyc.com

Rosé all day

If the weather is warm, there may as well be only one wine on the menu. For Mother's Day brunch at Trattoria Italienne, moms start their meal with a complimentary glass of rosé (get the olive oil bread to pair!) and receive a jar of housemade preserves to take home. 19 W. 24th St., italiennenyc.com

A post shared by Row House || NYC (@rowhousenyc) on Apr 30, 2018 at 7:24am PDT

Work up a sweat

Members of boutique gym Row House can bring their moms for a free rowing session this Sunday. Just call or email to reserve a spot in any of their low-impact, high-intensity classes. rowhousenyc.com

Bubbly for everyone

Melding the culinary worlds of France and Brazil, it’s likely your mom will try something she hasn’t before at leafy Lower East Side restaurant Brigitte. From Friday through Sunday, mother-daughter and mother-son pairs will receive complimentary glasses of sparkling wine during both dinner and brunch service. 37 Canal St., brigitteles.com

A new take on Indian

Tradition serves more as a starting-off point at Rahi, Greenwich Village’s modern Indian spot. On Mother’s Day, stop in for brunch with a free Bombay Bellini for mom and options like smoked salmon masala toast or mustard oil bread with chicken pâté. 60 Greenwich Ave, rahinyc.com

A post shared by Stella 34 Trattoria (@stella34macys) on Feb 13, 2018 at 6:47am PST

Dessert on the house

Come for the three-course Italian brunch ($35) at Stella 34 Trattoria, where you and mom will be treated to Empire State Building views from the sixth-floor dining room. Your meal starts with a complimentary mimosa for each of you and ends with a sweet gift from pastry chef Stefanie Morgado to take home. 151 W. 34th St., patinagroup.com

Sweet hearts

There are no fresher crêpes and pancakes than the ones coming off a dedicated brunch station at Alain Ducasse’s Benoit. To end the meal, the restaurant is giving all moms a box of three petits sablés shaped like hearts and filled with strawberry jam. 11:45 a.m.-3 p.m., 60 W. 55th St., benoitny.com