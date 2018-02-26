7 ways to celebrate Women’s History Month in NYC

Who run the world? Women. While we ought to celebrate the fairer sex every damn day, in case you've been slacking, the month of March is going all female. It's Women’s History Month, and that means 31 days worth of events honoring female changemakers, from history to the modern day. From a centennial revival of the musical western “Calamity Jane,” to a series on female athletes in film, to an all women's jazz festival, here’s where to do Women’s History Month right in NYC.

Rebel Girls at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

Celebrate women on the big screen all month long at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. “Jock Gems,” a series dedicated to female athletes in film, runs from March 1-29, with screenings including “A League of their Own,” "Bend it Like Beckham” and “Whip It” (followed by a post-screening talk and demo with members of the Gotham Girls Roller Derby).

On Tuesday, March 13, the theater presents “Breakthrough: Portraits of Women in Science,” a short film anthology of stories about women working in STEM fields, followed by an interview with Dr. Mande Holford of Brooklyn College, moderated by Science Friday. On Wednesday, March 15, catch the 25th anniversary of Leslie Harris’ “Just Another Girl on the IRT,” the Sundance hit about a black teenage girl coming of age in Brooklyn (post-screening Q&A with Harris).

“Women in Charge” with Diane von Furstenberg DVFxIWD

In honor of International Women’s Day on March 8, acclaimed fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg will host four days of panel discussions and events at DVF Meatpacking District. The theme is “Women in Charge” with confirmed speakers including von Furstenberg, The Wing founder Audrey Gelman, Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, Brooke Baldwin and more. The event kicks off on March 7 with a private party; on Sat., March 10, international non-profit Vital Voices Partnership will lead a mentoring walk across the Highline followed by a breakfast hosted by von Furstenberg (pre-registration required). Limited edition merchandise by DVF in the theme of #InCharge will be available online and onsite with 20 percent discount to event attendees and a portion of profits benefiting Vital Voices.

Women’s Jazz Festival at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture

Celebrate female jazz musicians at this festival taking place over four Mondays in March. The series kicks off on Monday, March 5, with a tribute to Alice Coltrane, with performances by pianist and composer Courtney Bryan and harpist and bandleader Brandee Younger. The night of March 12 features a concert by Fostina Dixon and the Winds of Change. On March 19, scholars and artists will convene to discuss women in jazz and the legacy of Abbey Lincoln for “WJF in Conversation: For the Love of Abbey Lincoln” (free with RSVP). Closing performance on March 26 (artists TBA).

"Handmaid's Tale: The Musical" at the Bellhouse

Ever wondered what it would be like if the Republic of Gilead took over Brooklyn? See it imagined in this farcical musical take, written, directed by and starring Brooklyn comedians Melissa Stokoski and Marcia Belsky. The hip handmaids are back with a third performance since their January 25 debut — Thurs, March 8 at The Bellhouse ($10 adv, tickets here).

100th anniversary revival of “Calamity Jane" at the Lion Theatre

Remind yourself that women have been kicking ass and taking names for centuries with the 100th anniversary revival of the NYC premiere of the musical western “Calamity Jane,” a fictional imagining of the sharpshooting frontierswoman and her Wild West exploits. Performances run from March 13-25, (tickets $45).

Center for Women’s History at the NY Historical Society

Explore the legacy of women in history at the New York Historical Society, which has a number of exhibits at its Center for Women's History. In more recent history, there’s “Collecting the Women’s Marches” (on view through June 3) featuring protest signs and paraphernalia from the inaugural Women’s March in January 2017. 100 years back, “Hotbed” (through March 25) includes images and installations depicting the women’s suffrage movement in early 20th Century Greenwich Village, NYC.

National Sawdust Spring Revolution

It might not feel like spring temperature-wise, but National Sawdust will pay tribute to the season of revolution inspired by Igor Stravinsky’s groundbreaking work The Rite of Spring. From March 2 through March 11, the Williamsburg arts and music venue will host 13 performances by multicultural female conductors, musicians and curators. On Sunday, March 4, the Refugee Orchestra Project will perform “Refugees Are Us,” a multimedia concert highlighting the refugee experience. Grammy nominated Cuban-American singer CuCu Diamantes takes the stage with “The Sins of Picasso,” her musical take on the #MeToo movement.