You might actually get a ticket to the biggest-ever Dessert Goals

With the dessert scene hotter than ever, NYC's festival of sweets Dessert Goals is expanding for Spring 2018 with a new venue and ticket options.

Escape into the Instagram feed of your sweetest dreams at Dessert Goals. Credit: Eva Kis

New York City’s happiest food festival Dessert Goals is upping the sweet factor for its first 2018 edition — and you might even score a ticket this time.

The Spring 2018 edition of Dessert Goals, the Instagram-friendliest showcase for the city’s prettiest cakes, crepes, ice creams and cookies, will stretch to two weekends for the first time: March 17-18 and 24-25.

They’re also moving from Brooklyn to Sound River Studios in Long Island City, which has twice the space for all the new dessert-focused restaurants and businesses cropping up to satisfy the demand for Instagram fodder.

New vendors include Supermoon Bakehouse with its out-of-this-world pastries, adorable frosted cookies from Tiny Kitchen Treats and push-pop cakes by P.O.P. Cake Shop. Also bringing her cake game is New York Cake Show winner Ashley Holt’s Sugar Monster Sweets.

They're also adding a theme for the first time: Spring Disco, so come dressed in Hawaiian florals, Saturday Night Fever dancefloor duds and patterned bellbottoms.

Despite always selling out its tickets within an hour, Dessert Goals has actually lowered the price of entry (treats are pay-as-you-go) from $20 to $12 for early birds (on sale Jan. 31 at 9 a.m.) and $17 for general admission (on sale Feb. 13).

Both get you 90 minutes to browse, snap and taste all the treats that catch your eye. That’s right, all of them — Dessert Goals only sells a limited number of tickets so the event is never crowded, vendors don’t run out, and attendees can enjoy themselves in the Instagram Garden and photography panels instead of spending the day standing in line.

If you want to be sure to get in a few additional bites, an Extra Sugar Rush tier has been added, which gets you two hours at the event and a goodie bag ($35).