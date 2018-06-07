Your Outdoor Movie Guide to New York: June 7-13

All through outdoor movie season, we'll be bringing you a weekly guide to the screenings happening in all five boroughs.

Summer means watching movies outdoors on lawns, rooftops and patios all over the five boroughs, and we’re bringing you a weekly guide to outdoor movies in New York City. Screenings are free unless stated otherwise. Showtime is at dusk (around 8 p.m.) unless stated otherwise. Note that arriving early to get the best seats is always a good idea, and many films have pre-show entertainment.

June 7

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (Albee Square, Downtown Brooklyn)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Corporal John A. Seravalli Playground, Manhattan)

Moonlight (Tony Dapolito Recreation Center, West Village)

June 8

Escape From New York (Governors Island)

Fences (Clove Lakes Park Parkhouse, Staten Island)

Moana (The Meadow at Cedar Grove Park, Staten Island)

Mulan (Columbus Park, Manhattan)

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (The Painter's Playground, Queens)

Saturday Church (McCarren Park Pool Deck, Brooklyn)

Bruce! (Fort Greene Park, Brooklyn)

Dirty Dancing (Embassy Suites by Hilton’s Skylawn, 60 W. 37th St., Midtown, $30, 6 p.m.)

Wrestle (MetroTech Commons, 5 MetroTech Center, Downtown Brooklyn, 8:30 p.m.)

The Scent of Green Papaya (Washington Square Park, 8:30 p.m.)

June 9

Field of Dreams (LaTourette Park Parking Lot, Staten Island)

Wonder Woman (John Jay Park, Manhattan)

Mean Girls (Embassy Suites by Hilton’s Skylawn, 60 W. 37th St., Midtown, $30, 6 p.m.)

June 10

Mulan 2 (Homecrest Playground, Brooklyn)

Rocky (John Paul Jones Park, Brooklyn)

Black Panther (Embassy Suites by Hilton’s Skylawn, 60 W. 37th St., Midtown, $30, 6 p.m.)

June 11

Taxi Driver (Embassy Suites by Hilton’s Skylawn, 60 W. 37th St., Midtown, $30, 6 p.m.)

June 12

Black Panther (Samuel N. Bennerson 2nd Playground, Upper West Side)

June 13

Despicable Me 3 (St. Catherine's Park, Upper East Side)

June 14

West Side Story (Greenbelt Recreation Center, Staten Island)

The Shape of Water (Richard Rodgers Amphitheater in Marcus Garvey Park, Harlem)

Stonewall (Tony Dapolito Recreation Center, West Village)