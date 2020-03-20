Boardroom Spirits is offering free hand sanitizer amidst COVID-19

At this stage in the game, keeping healthy and sanitary is of utmost importance, especially if you are someone who must travel or work during this time. Boardroom Spirits in Lansdale, PA recognizes this need, and to help keep everyone healthy and happy, the establishment will be offering hand sanitizer, which they are currently making onsite.

To help with this necessary cause, Boardroom is also asking Philadelphians to play their part and to donate hydrogen peroxide so that they can keep making the product.

According to the release, anyone in the area can stop by the distillery with their own container such as a mason jar, spray bottle or an empty hand sanitizer bottle to receive 4 oz of the product per person, per day. Boardroom’s hand sanitizer is made with ethanol, hydrogen peroxide, glycerin and water per CDC recommendations. The sanitizer will be available at the distillery Monday through Sunday during the hours of noon to 1 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m.

That's not all, Boardroom will also be offering free hand sanitizer to anyone who places a liquor delivery order, so you can get both an essential necessity for cleanliness and a little pick-me-up for yourself all in one. Choose from bottled wine or even bottled cocktails to go for take-out or order delivery (3 bottles or more within a 30-mile radius gets delivery for free.)

Delivery from Boardroom requires ID and a signature, and to help everyone feel more safe and secure, delivery drivers will take all necessary precautions including wearing gloves and masks and sanitizing in-between deliveries. Bottle pick up hours will run Monday through Friday 9 a.m.- 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.

To learn more about Boardroom Spirits (575 W. 3rd St.) visit boardroomspirits.com