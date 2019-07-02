The city of Philadelphia knows how to throw down for the 4th of July, especially since the patriotic holiday was born here. All around Philly top spots are offering colorful parties, delicious specials and much more all in honor of the red, white and blue filled day.

Where to celebrate the 4th of July in Philadelphia

Prohibition Taproom

If you can’t make it down to the beach this weekend for the 4th of July, don’t sweat it. Prohibition Taproom will be spending the holiday throwing an all-day block party featuring boozy sorbet specials, a Dunk a Trump dunk tank, giant Jenga and Connect 4, Miller High Life pony bottle specials, access to their full menu at the restaurant and their enticing cider and beer list, plus much more. Entry to the block party is $25 and includes all you can eat BBQ (hotdogs, hamburgers and more summer staples) and a Prohibition Taproom tank top. The fun starts at 1 pm and will party on until 10 pm.

501 N 13th St, Philadelphia, prohibitiontaproom.com

Delaware River Waterfront

There truly is nowhere better to spend the 4th of July than right by the water, making the Delaware River Waterfront the perfect destination for your whole family. The Waterfront will be celebrating the patriotic occasion over the course of four days, and the festivities will include concerts, two fireworks shows, activities for the kiddos, outdoor movies, pop-up markets and much more. The full list of events is listed on the official website. While enjoying all of the holiday activities be sure to check out Summerfest for some rollerblading, carnival games and boardwalk bites and Spruce Street Harbor Park for a unique atmosphere and plenty of summertime treats and refreshments.

Penns Landing, Philadelphia, delawareriverwaterfront.com

Adventure Aquarium

Head to the Adventure Aquarium in Camden this Thursday to partake in their 9th annual Independence Day Splash. The aquarium is extending their hours on the 4th and will remain open until 9 pm with plenty of upbeat and family-friendly activities on the agenda. The new Flying Fish Beer Garden will be open for the adults to check out and sip on refreshing beverages along with a live DJ party. Kiddos can also enjoy the Stingray Beach Club Feed (5:45 pm), Hippo Feed (6:30 pm), Octopus Feed (6:45 pm), or the Up Close Animal Experience (7:30 pm) as well. After enjoying all the activities, be sure to check out the fireworks over the Waterfront from either the Aquarium’s cafe, rotunda or at Hippo Fest Central. Ticket prices for the museum vary by age.

1 Riverside Dr, Camden, NJ, adventureaquarium.com

Vesper Day Club

Vesper Day Club offers the perfect escape if you want to soak up the sun for the 4th but can’t make it down to the beach. Philadelphians can spend the day at this refreshing oasis by lounging in one of their poolside lounges, or by taking a dip in their 30,000-gallon heated saltwater pool as the live DJ sets the musical ambiance. Guests can also look into reserving a private cabana, daybed and/or a plunge pool to truly make their experience one of a kind. Vesper Dayclub also offers enticing menu options, signature cocktails and premium VIP bottle service. Doors open at 11 am, you must be 21+ to enter.

1031 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, vesperdayclub.com

Chaddsforth Winery

Head to Chaddsforth Winery this weekend to celebrate the spirited holiday at their annual Red, White & BBQ extravaganza. Philadelphians can enjoy delicious BBQ fare from select food trucks, live music, local PA-made wine, refreshing craft beer, cocktails and frozen treats such as a red, white and blueberry wine slushie or a tasty sangria wine popsicle. Guests can also purchase a Patriotic Wine Pack ($20) which features one bottle each of Chaddsford Red and Chaddsford White wines. The Red, White & BBQ party will take place on Thursday (11 am- 6 pm), Friday ( 11 am-9 pm), Saturday (11 am- 7 pm), and Sunday (11 am -6 pm).

632 Baltimore Pike | Chadds Ford, PA, chaddsford.com

Puyero

This hotspot is celebrating Independence Day in a delicious Venezuelan way. From July 5-July 14 Puyero will be serving up their Week De La Independencia menu items showcasing classic American 4th of July fare with a Venezuelan twist. Menu items include their Patacon Burger (made with a beef patty between two fried plantains, gouda cheese, mozzarella, ham, cabbage, chips, green mayo, ketchup and mustard with a side of plantain chips for $10), Choripan (stuffed in a bread roll and made with chorizo, chimichurri, and fried cheese with a side of plantain chips for $10), fresh passion fruit and mango juice and much more.

524 S 4th St, Philadelphia, puyeroflavor.com

Jet Wine Bar

Jet Wine Bar is celebrating the 4th of July by opening up their brand new Wine Garden, located right next to the Wine Bar on South Street. The new pop-up is an outdoor oasis for any wine lover and will offer the perfect backdrop for the red, white and blue holiday. The menu offers a massive variety of wines-by-the-glass and bottle, cans of beer, cider, and rosé, seasonal and wine-inspired cocktails, house-made strawberry rosé wine pops and enticing light bites. Jet Wine Garden will be open until October with their hours being Thursdays (4 pm -10 pm), Fridays (4 pm -11 pm), Saturdays (12 pm– 11 pm) and Sundays (12 pm – 9 pm).

1525 South St., Philadelphia, jetwinebar.com

Trolley Car Cafe and Diner

Start your 4th of July off right with a pay-what-you-want option for red, white and blue water ice at the Trolley Car Ice Cream Shoppe, and red, white and blue pancakes at Trolley Car Café this Thursday. The enticing water ice special will run at Trolley Car’s Mt. Airy location from 12 pm-9 pm, and the pancake special at Trolley Car’s East Falls location from 7 am-3 pm. According to a release, donations for both of the American-themed treats are encouraged, and 100% of funds raised will benefit the Veteran’s Multi-Service Center (VMC).

7611 Germantown Ave., and 3269 S. Ferry Rd., trolleycardiner.com and trolleycarcafe.com