Baker Street Bread Company is offering a special treat just for New Year's

Champagne is a staple for the New Year's holiday. Whether you are toasting at midnight somewhere in the city, brunching it up with mimosas before the Mummer's Day Parade or just simply popping a bottle open to celebrate the end of a wonderful year, the bubbly is essential. Now Baker Street Bread Company is taking it up a notch and adding the delicious adult beverage to another edible favorite-bread.

Baker Street Bread Company is offering a special treat for New Year's only

The start of the New Year is truly something worth celebrating and going all out for; that includes your outfit, drinks, parties and food. Champagne is an essential item when you think of any worth-while celebration, so it makes sense to incorporate that delicious flavor into a true New Year's treat.

The popular and Philly-based hotspot Baker Street Bread Company is offering a delicious deal that is perfect for any carb loving bubbly fan. For two days only (New Year's Eve and New Year's Day) the Chestnut Hill bakery is offering their newest creation- tasty fresh baked bread loaves boasting Champagne, orange zest and orange juice. These loaves are perfect to pair with champagne during any celebration and toast on New Year's Eve and for brunch or breakfast with mimosas on the first day of the year.

But you need to get yours fast because there will be a limited amount (30 loaves) available. Each loaf will be $8.95 and available from 7 am to 5 pm on Sunday, Dec. 30 and from 7 am to 6 pm on Monday, Dec.31. Once you have the bread, pick out your favorite alchoholic beverage and you are good to go.

Baker Street Bread Company is located at 8009 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia. You can find out more about the bakery and their new unique creations at bakerstreetbread.com.