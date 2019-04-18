April 22 marks an important day for our planet- Earth Day. Earth Day is a worldwide event that aims to support and educate people on environmental protection. This important day of observance has been around for almost five decades and every year people around the globe partake in clean-ups, seminars and other green happenings to help protect and support the planet. If you're wondering what you can do this year for Earth day 2019 in Philly, we've got you covered.

Here's how you can support Earth Day in Philadelphia

Single Prop Rum's Earth Day happenings

Single Prop Rum is partnering up with local non-profit organization Riverfront North for a park clean-up this Saturday, April 22. Head to Lardner’s Point Park from 10 am-12 pm to join other volunteers in cleaning up trash, trail maintenance, invasive removal, plantings and more. All volunteers will be treated to eco-friendly Single Prop giveaways and swag. Volunteers can register via VolunteerMatch.com, or by joining the official Facebook event. In addition to the clean-up, Single Prop Rum will be donating $1 for every bottle sold from April 22- April 28 to EarthShare, a network of sustainable nonprofits dedicated to protecting our planet. Philadelphians can pick up a bottle at select Pennsylvania Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores.

April 22-28, Various locations around the city, Philadelphia, singleproprum.com

Keep Philadelphia Beautiful's Earth Day clean-up

Keep Philadelphia Beautiful and other local partners are heading to Smith Playground and the blocks surrounding the park this Monday to help clean up litter and debris to beautify the neighborhood. Volunteers who join in will be assisting KPB and can also partake in cleanup competitions, recycling education and a brief walking tour of the park's Soak It Up Adoption green stormwater system, led by Philadelphia Water. You can volunteer through the official Facebook event, exact meeting location details will be shared in a pre-cleanup email.

April 22, 10 am-12:15 pm, Smith Playground, 2100 S 24th St., Philadelphia, facebook.com

Dominion Film Screening

Head to Temple University this Monday to view a special screening of the 2018 documentary "Dominion" and join in on a post-film discussion with Dr. Thomas Berendt. According to the release, "Dominion" exposes the dark underbelly of modern animal agriculture through drones, hidden cameras and handheld cameras as it explores the morality and validity of our dominion over the animal kingdom. The objective of the screening is to showcase how being kind to fellow earthlings can provide us all a better experience on this planet. Delicious refreshments from Batter & Crumbs will be provided during the event.

April 22, 6 pm-9 pm, Temple University, 1801 N Broad St., Philadelphia, temple.edu

Earth Day at Cedar Point Bar and Kitchen

Head to Cedar Point Bar and Kitchen on April 22 to enjoy some of their Earth Day inspired fare and join in on a plant swap. The plant swap will take place from 12 pm-6 pm and guests can bring a plant or seedling and pick up a plant or seedling while there. The Earth Day inspired menu includes Kombucha by Funky Fresh Ferments made for Cedar Point, avocado pudding and Popeye burgers.

April 22, 12 pm-6 pm, Cedar Point Bar and Kitchen, 2370 E Norris St., Philadelphia, cedarpointbarandkitchen.com

Weaver's Way Earth Day happenings

Weaver's Way, Philly’s oldest and largest grocery co-op is all about helping out the planet. Weaver's seeks out farmers, vendors and suppliers that source humanely raised meats and nutritious food that is made with fair labor and produces the smallest possible carbon footprint. Now the co-op is offering a special Earth Day event on April 24 with their “Weigh It Wednesday” program. Any shopper who brings their own containers and bags to shop the bulk section will receive an additional 10% off on all bulk goods. The goal is not just to shop bulk but to encourage a culture that takes it one step further.

April 24, Weaver's Way, various locations in Mt. Airy, Chestnut Hill and Ambler, weaversway.coop