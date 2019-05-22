It’s time to grab your corkscrew and polish your best glasses Philly, National Wine Day is this weekend. Whether you’re an avid wine drinker, a sometimes wine sipper or a full-blown sommelier, there are plenty of enticing options in the City of Brotherly Love for you to choose from. Here is where to celebrate National Wine Day in Philadelphia.

Where to go for National Wine Day 2019 in Philly

Chez Ben

This Saturday, Chez Ben will be taking guests’ tastebuds around the world with their special National Wine Day offering. Any Philadelphian who heads to Chez Ben can indulge in their $20 “Wines from around the World” flight. Guests can choose three wines by the glass from Spain, France, Chile, California and more. While enjoying the flight, be sure to pair it with some of Chez Ben’s enticing menu offerings such as their charcuterie and cheese boards, mouthwatering flatbread options, indulgent dessert selections and more.

400 Chestnut St., chezbenbistrophilly.com

Jet Wine Bar

It’s no secret that Jet Wine Bar has a strong wine game. But they are taking even their incredible repertoire up a notch with their National Wine Day specials. This Saturday, Philadelphians can enjoy $12 flights of Macedonia Wines from the Popova Kula Winery in Tikves, Macedonia, plus happy hour specials from 5 pm to 7 pm where select wines will be featured for just $6 a glass. The wine flight will include a Sauvignon Blanc, Macedonia Rosé of Stanushina and Macedonia Cabernet Sauvignon, and the happy hour will feature an Italian white blend, Rosé and an Australian Shiraz.

1525 South St., jetwinebar.com

Ocean Prime

This Center City hotspot is offering an amazing deal for National Wine Day this Saturday. Philadelphians can enjoy a juicy 24 oz. prime Porterhouse steak (served with wild mushrooms and a red wine reduction) paired with a 2013 Waugh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon from the Coravin list for only $110 all weekend long. Imbibers will love the Cabernet selection which boasts hints of spice, wood, and notes of pure blackberry that perfectly compliment the flavors of the steak.

124 S 15th St., ocean-prime.com

Seasons 52

This Cherry Hill hotspot features 52 world-class wines by the glass, a decadent menu and much more making it the perfect spot for National Wine Day this weekend. There is a wine option for everyone, from organic selections to the latest innovations from guest-favorite producers, such as Caymus and Lafite. Pair one of their indulgent wines with a mouth-watering signature dish such as their cedar plank-roasted salmon, caramelized grilled sea scallops, wood-grilled filet mignon and much more.

2000 NJ-38, Cherry Hill, NJ, seasons52.com

Chocodiem at The Bourse

Chocodiem not only offers absolutely sinful chocolate selections, they also feature an amazing selection of enticing wines, and for National Wine Day they are pulling out all of the stops. Philadelphians can enjoy $8 draft wines and $12 split bottles paired with French macaroons, chocolate truffles and more for the perfect sweet treat.

111 S Independence Mall E, chocodiem.com

Co-Op

Head to this West Philly hotspot this weekend to take advantage of their amazing National Wine Day specials. Beginning at 12 pm this Saturday, Philadelphians can indulge in Cape May salt oysters priced at six for $12 or twelve for $20, and a Beach House Pinot Grigio for only $20.

20 S 33rd St #1, coopphilly.com