10 fun things to do in Philly this weekend, May 10-12

Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this weekend? We've got you covered. Head to a beer garden aboard a massive ship, attend a fun-filled fair and more. Here are 10 fun things to do in Philly this weekend.

10 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

GOING OUT

Barnes' Young Professional's Night

The Barnes Foundation is hosting another incredibly fun Young Professionals Night with a "Spot On" theme inspired by pointillism pioneer Georges Seurat. Guests can delve into a world full of flickering dots and dabs of color, indulge in refreshing drinks and delicious treats, enjoy live music, explore art and much more. Be sure to wear polka dots to stick with the theme.

May 10th, 7 pm-10 pm, Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, $15-$35, barnesfoundation.org

Admiral's Tavern

Head to the Independence Seaport Museum to join in on the opening of their impressive beer garden aboard the massive warship, the Cruiser Olympia. The Admiral's Tavern beer garden will feature tasty drinks, delicious snacks, games and much more- plus you get to experience it all with an incredible view of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge.

Every Friday and Saturday starting May 10, 6:30 pm-10:30 pm, Independence Seaport Museum, $8, phillyseaport.org

PFCU Kensington Derby & Arts Festival

This incredible festival kicks off with a parade of homemade vehicles that travel three miles through Kensington and Fishtown, navigating through obstacles along the way. There will also be live entertainment, food, drinks, vendors, games (including a splash zone, bubble trouble, plus more), music, prizes and oh so much more. This massively exciting event is also completely green and waste-free.

May 11, 12 pm-6 pm, Trenton Avenue from Norris to York Street, Philadelphia, free, kensingtonkineticarts.org

SHOPPING

United By Blue 6th Annual Warehouse Sale

Head to Cherry Street Pier this weekend to check out UBB's incredible warehouse sale featuring up to 80% off of past season's products and samples. There will be bags, apparel, hats, drinkware, blankets and much more all at an incredibly low and hard-to-beat price.

May 10-12, times vary, Cherry Street Pier, 121 N Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, free, unitedbyblue.com

ARTS & CULTURE

He Lives A Painted Life: Paintings by Isaiah Zagar

The opening reception for this incredible exhibit featuring the man behind the Magic Gardens is this weekend, and everyone is invited out to celebrate the life of Isaiah Zagar. Philadelphians can get a sneak peek at the impressive exhibit (which features photos by Zagar, folk art from his travels and personal anecdotes) while also getting to chat with the artist himself. Refreshments will also be provided.

May 10, 6 pm-9 pm, Magic Gardens, 1020 South St, Philadelphia, phillymagicgardens.org

FOOD & DRINK

Rowhouse Grocery's Classes

Head down to South Philly hotspot Rowhouse Grocery to check out their impressive selection of produce, treats, homemade bites and more, but guests can also partake in their fun and informative classes. On May 10th at 6 pm join in on Cheese Flavor: Where does it come from? with Conor Sheridan from Di Bruno Brothers and then be sure to get some goodie shopping done after the class ends.

May 10, 6 pm-8 pm, Rowhouse Grocery, 1713 McKean St., Philadelphia, $15-$25, rowhousegrocery.com

COMEDY

Jay Leno

The comedic legend is hitting the stage in Philly this weekend at Parx Casino's Xcite Center. Leno is most well known for hosting "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" and has appeared all around the country performing his hilarious stand-up. Leno will be in the City of Brotherly Love for one night only.

May 11, 8 pm, Parx Casino, 2999 Street Rd, Bensalem, $65-$125, parxcasino.com

FAMILY

Free Library Comic Con

Head to the Parkway Central Free Library with the whole family to check out this incredible event featuring comic vendors, interesting panels, cosplay, plenty of games, workshops and much, much more. Be sure to dress the part of your favorite pop culture character to really get the full experience. Families can register on Eventbrite.

May 11, 10 am-4 pm, Free Library of Philadelphia, 1901 Vine St., Philadelphia, free-$50, freelibrary.org

May Fair

Head to Clark Park this weekend to really have a fun-filled day with the whole family. There will be over 50 local artisans selling unique crafts, incredible food, plenty of games for kiddos, a petting zoo and much, much more.

May 11, 12 pm-6 pm, Clark Park, 4300-4398 Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia, free, friendsofclarkpark.org

PSPCA's Adoption Event

Raymour & Flanagan is partnering with the PSPCA for an incredible fundraising event. Stop by the store's showroom to play with some adorable and adoptable animals and enter into a concert ticket drawing and other raffles as well- all proceeds will go straight to the PSPCA.

May 11, 11 am-2 pm, Raymour & Flanagan, 65 Baltimore Pike, Springfield, free, pspca.org