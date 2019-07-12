4 fun things to do in Philly this week, July 15-18

Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this week? We've got you covered. Here are 4 fun things to do in Philly this week.

4 fun things to do in Philly this week

HomeGrown Open Mic Series at Milkboy

The Chestnut Street hotspot is closing down their first HomeGrown Open Mic Series with an exciting showdown between the four finalists who are all competing for a recording contract from MilkBoy The Studio, a publishing deal and exclusive on-air radio time. Philadelphians are invited to come out and celebrate the talented competitors and also enjoy $5 draft beer specials all night long during this exciting competition. Tickets are available online at Eventbrite for $5, or for $10 at the door. Who will be crowned the winner? Head to Milkboy on Tuesday night to find out.

July 16, 7 pm, Milkboy, 1100 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, $5-$10, milkboyphilly.com

Wellness Workshop at The Bourse

The Bourse is teaming up with Wilde Gatherings (a local holistic skincare company) to provide Philadelphians with an incredibly informative and fun Wellness Workshop. The workshop will focus on personalized skincare specifically with apple cider vinegar as an ingredient. Guests can learn all about the wonders ACV offers for skin from the owner of Wilde Gatherings, Kelley Hughes while also sipping on a complimentary alcoholic or non-alcoholic shrub from Bluebird Distilling, which also happens to be made with apple cider vinegar.

July 17, 6 pm-8 pm, The Bourse, 111 S Independence Mall E, Philadelphia, $35, the-bourse.ticketleap.com/wellness-workshop

Women's World Cup Wine Tasting

This Tuesday head to Jet Wine Bar to indulge in a special wine tasting honoring the incredible win by the USA's Women's soccer team at the World Cup. According to the release, participants can look forward to a wine tour inspired by some of the people, events and countries that made the 2019 World Cup so exciting. Wine archaeologist and Jet Wine Bar owner Jill Webber is leading the exciting class which will be filled with five delicious samples, fun facts and light snacks. As a bonus, guests will also get 15 percent off their evening’s bar tab.

July 16, 6:30 pm-8:30 pm, Jet Wine Bar, 1525 South St., Philadelphia, $40, jetwinebar.com

The Chop, Slice, Serve: Knife Skills Class

Do you want to slice, dice and chop like a pro? Here is your chance. Head to Terrain in Glen Mills to partake in an exciting class led by Chef Robert Toland who will teach you how to chop, dice, mince, and julienne properly while you prepare your own kebobs to take home. Guests must bring their own knives (they can be sharpened once there), otherwise, tickets include instruction, service, light bites, knife sharpening, a reusable container and kebabs.

July 17, 6 pm-8 pm, Terrain, 914 Baltimore Pike, Glen Mills, $65, shopterrain.com