10 fun things to do in Philly this weekend, June 21-23

Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this weekend? We've got you covered. Here are 10 things to do in Philly this weekend.

MUSIC

Radio 104.5 Summer Block Party

The popular alt-rock station is beating the summer heat with an energetic block party featuring an impressive line-up of musicians. Philadelphians can rock out to Catfish and the Bottlemen, Flora Cash, Oliver Tree, Matt Maeson and more while at this fun extravaganza.

June 23, 5 pm-9 pm, Xfinity Live!, 1100 Pattison Ave., Philadelphia, prices vary, radio1045.iheart.com

FOOD & DRINKS

Summer Solstice Ice Cream Pop-Up

CO-OP Restaurant & Lounge is teaming up with Little Baby’s Ice Cream this Friday to celebrate the first day of summer. Any Philadelphian who stops by the pop-up can pick up a delightfully sweet treat---a free scoop of either bourbon vanilla or vegan smoked cinnamon ice cream from Little Baby's. CO-OP will also be serving up their rosé popsicles for $13, and guests can also play lawn games while enjoying their frozen snacks.

June 21, starts at 12 pm, CO-OP Restaurant & Lounge, 20 S 33rd St #1, Philadelphia, coopphilly.com

Take Back the Lunch Break

Tork and honeygrow want Philadelphians to take their lunch break back, and this Friday they are offering free lunches to help all workers take a break from their desk. From 12 pm-1 pm, honeygrow in University City will be giving out 100 free lunches to anyone who shares on social media why taking a lunch break is important to them and tags #TakeBackLunch in their post. More details can be found on the event's Facebook page.

June 21, 12 pm-1 pm, honeygrow, 3731 Walnut St., Philadelphia, free, honeygrow.com

Rowhouse Grocery's Classes

Head down to South Philly hotspot Rowhouse Grocery to check out their impressive selection of produce, treats, homemade bites and more, but guests can also partake in their fun and informative classes and delicious dinners. On June 22 at 6 pm indulge in a delectable prix fixe dinner with Chef Thug Life and then be sure to get some goodie shopping done after dinner ends.

June 22, 6 pm-8 pm, Rowhouse Grocery, 1713 McKean St., Philadelphia, $45-$55, rowhousegrocery.com

GOING OUT

Bluebird Bonanza

Head to Bluebird Distilling this Sunday to help celebrate their 4th anniversary with a bang. This indoor/outdoor party will feature new and unique gin and brandy cocktails, live music courtesy of The Holts and Chris and Kellina, and a newly expanded outdoor patio with food trucks and lawn games such as corn hole. As a bonus, guests will also be the first to sample three limited spirits being released that day in honor of the anniversary.

June 23, 1 pm-6 pm, Bluebird Distilling, 1625 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, bluebirddistilling.com

FAMILY

Family Pride Day

Head to the Franklin Institute this Saturday to witness incredible live activities and science demonstrations related to visible light and the color spectrum. Local artist Lauren Cat West and Franklin Institute interpreters will create an interactive art space with rainbow-inspired activities and art projects, and the exciting day will conclude with a rainbow ball pit explosion in Franklin Hall. All activities are included with general admission.

June 22, 10 am-3 pm, Franklin Institute, 222 N 20th St., Philadelphia, general admission, fi.edu

2019 Go Skate Day

Red Bull is coming to the City of Brotherly Love for their 2019 Drop In tour to celebrate Go Skate Day 2019. The kickflipping-filled afternoon will feature skate sessions, demos and plenty of action with Red Bull’s top street skaters Torey Pudwill, Jamie Foy, Alex Midler and Zion Wright. The skaters will also be available for meet and greets as well before they head off to the next stop on their tour--- NYC.

June 21, 1 pm-3 pm, Paines Park, Martin Luther King JR. Dr.& Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, free, redbull.com

FITNESS

The Bourse Presents: Breakfast Bootcamp

The Bourse and Sweat Fitness are teaming up this summer and offering a yoga pop-up series benefitting Philadelphia area charities. Every Saturday during this sunny season will feature a fun and fitness-focused class on the Bourse's patio overlooking Independence Mall. All proceeds benefit a featured rotating charity, including Morris Animal Refuge, Focused Athletics and Broad Street Ministry. As a bonus, all participants will also receive a complimentary brunch item from rotating vendors, including Barry’s Buns, Grubhouse and Mighty Melt after the class.

Every Saturday through Labor Day, 9 am, The Bourse, 111 S Independence Mall E, Philadelphia, $5, theboursephilly.com

COMEDY

Adam Sandler & Friends

If you're headed down to the beach this weekend, make sure to take some time to laugh. Adam Sandler is hitting the stage in Atlantic City for one night only at the Hard Rock Casino & Hotel. The "Big Daddy" actor will be joined by his longtime friend Rob Schneider for a night full of comedy, surprises and much more.

June 21, 8 pm, Hard Rock Casino & Hotel, 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ, $69-$335, hardrockhotels.com

ARTS & CULTURE

30th Annual Manayunk Arts Festival

Head to Manayunk this weekend to check out incredible works of art from 200,000 collectors, buyers and designers. Vendors will be lining up and down Main Street with their work at this extravaganza, which just so happens to be the Tri-State's largest outdoor, juried arts festival.

June 22-23, 11 am-6 pm, Main Street in Manayunk, Philadelphia, free, manayunk.com