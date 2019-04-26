Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this week? We've got you covered. Here are 10 fun things to do in Philly this week.

FOOD & DRINKS

Owner’s Collection Whiskey Tasting

Christmas just came early for whiskey enthusiasts, The Twisted Tail is hosting an exciting evening featuring an exclusive Owner’s Collection Whiskey Tasting with Four Roses 130th Anniversary Bourbon. The tasting will be led by Master Craftsman and owner George Reilly and will also feature other one-of-a-kind bourbons, such as Angel’s Envy Cask Strength, Wild Turkey Master’s Keep Revival, and Willett 80th Anniversary. Space is limited for the event, tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.

April 26, 7 pm-9 pm, The Twisted Tail, 509 S 2nd St., Philadelphia, $250, thetwistedtail.com

Shuckfest

Philly's favorite raw bar and restaurant, Oyster House is hosting their fourth annual Shuckfest this weekend, and everyone is invited out to join in on all of the fun. Shuckfest will feature oyster shucking tutorials, a meet-and-greet with local New Jersey oyster growers, a craft table with fun activities for kiddos, a "Shell-fie" photo booth, food and drink specials and the ever popular Oyster Shucking Competition. The competition features professional oyster shuckers from Oyster House and other renowned seafood houses in Philadelphia, New Jersey and Washington, D.C. all competing for a coveted prize.

April 28, 12 pm-4 pm, Oyster House, 1516 Sansom St., Philadelphia, $15, oysterhousephilly.com

Baba's Bucha Kombucha Making Class

Kombucha extraordinaire Olga from Baba’s Bucha is hosting a deliciously informative class this weekend on how to make everyone's favorite fermented beverage. The class will provide participants with a half gallon kombucha jar, an organic cotton cover and rubber band, an organic fair trade pouch with sugar and tea, and a Muslim tea bag. Registration is required.

April 28, 11 am-1 pm, The Mercantile at Weaver's Way Co-op, 542 Carpenter Ln, Philadelphia, $30, weaversway.coop

GOING OUT

Prince Pop-Up

Head to The Rooster this Friday night to join in on an evening honoring His Royal Badness: Prince. Live entertainment will be provided by Beats By Bullets who will be playing some of the late artist's greatest hits, and cocktail specials will include a Hendrick's Blackberry Pimms Cup and a Monkey Shoulder Strawberry Lemonade.

April 26, 9 pm, The Rooster, 1526 Sansom St., Philadelphia, theroosterphilly.com

"Harry Potter" Drag Show

Everyone's favorite magical characters will transform into over-the-top drag queens for one night only this weekend. Head to The Victoria Freehouse this Friday night to join in on all of the wand-waving fabulosity. Six of the City of Brotherly Love's top drag queens will perform as some of the beloved saga's most famous characters including Bellatrix Lestrange, Hermione, Luna Lovegood and more.

April 27, 10 pm-1 am, The Victoria Freehouse, 10 S Front St., Philadelphia, $27, victoriafreehouse.com

Philly Margarita March

Cinco De Mayo may be a week away, but you can gear up for the fiesta this weekend at Philly's Margarita March. Participants will go on a bar crawl and sample some of Philly's best margaritas at some of the city's hottest spots including Ladder 15 and Veda. The fun starts at Fox & Houd, check-in is between 12 pm and 3 pm on your designated day.

April 27-28, times vary, Fox & Hound, 1501 Spruce St., $65, foxandhound.com

ARTS & CULTURE

Author Talk with Caitlin Bruce

Head to the PCI library this Friday to join in on a spirited discussion with renowned author Caitlin Bruce. Bruce recently penned her latest book "Painting Publics", which takes a look into the transnational legal graffiti scene, and how public art generates spaces for encounters as well as moments that can re-energize the possibility of urban spaces. Bruce will be available to talk about her book, work and more.

April 27, 3 pm, PCI Library, 1905 Locust St., Philadelphia, libwww.freelibrary.org

Battle of Manila Bay Commemoration

Join the Olympia Living History Crew on a journey back in time aboard the Philadelphia Cruiser this weekend. Learn what it was like to be on the incredible vessel back in 1898 with a series of demonstrations featuring meal preparations, ship-to-ship signaling, artillery drills and much more. A live signal gun demonstration will take place at 11 am and 3 pm as well.

April 27, various times, Independence Seaport Museum, 211 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, phillyseaport.org

Fels Planetarium Ballet

Choreographer Nora Gibson collaborated with digital artist and programmer Jason Haggerty to create the first ever ballet designed for the Fels Planetarium at the Franklin Institute. The ballet will feature scanners and specialized software to transform dancers into point clouds, providing a unique and one-of-a-kind visual experience for all who attend. The piece combines the worlds of science, mathematics, and technology with ballet and runs roughly under seven minutes.

April 26-27, showtimes from 10 am-1 pm, Franklin Institute, 22 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, $10, fi.edu

FAMILY

Brickfest Live

Brickfest Live is the perfect event for all LEGO enthusiasts and families. The extravaganze will feature mountains of legos ready to be used to create your next masterpiece plus plenty of attractions and activities including: a video game arena, mini golf, shopping, inspiration stations, a Neon City and Glow Gallery, a Guinness World-Record Setting LEGO Mosaic and so much more. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.

April 27-28, 10 am-5 pm, The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., Oaks, $15-$79, phillyexpocenter.com