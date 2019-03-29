Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this weekend? We've got you covered. Attend a Mad Hatter themed tea party, go on a delicious food tour and more. Here are 10 fun things to do in Philly this weekend.

10 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

FOOD & DRINKS

Bloody Mary Jazz Brunch

The David Pearl and Friends Trio will set the mood with their smooth jazz tunes as guests indulge in delicious brunch dishes. Menu items include duck wings and waffles, jerk chicken and grits, sweet potato hash, a biscuit sandwich with scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, chipotle aioli and much more. To add to the already exciting brunch is a gourmet bloody mary bar flooded with unique and fun accouterments such as cornbread cubes, chicken sausages, bread and butter pickles and more.

March 31, reservations available, Square 1682, 121 S 17th St., Philadelphia, square1682.com

Mad Hatter Tea Party

Fork's wildly popular tea is still going strong, this Saturday, however, will be extra special with their Mad Hatter Tea Party theme. The restaurant will accept limited reservations between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. while Philadelphians check out sneak peeks of Fork's new Springtime menu. Visitors can also sip on two cups of tea from a menu directed by Philadelphia’s own Rival Bros., as well as a selection of mini sandwiches, scones, chocolates, cookies and other sweet treats by Fork’s pastry chef Aaron Manuyag.

March 30, 12 pm-3 pm, Fork, 306 Market St., Philadelphia, $45, forkrestaurant.com

Garces Foundation Think Local / Give Local Benefit

Help support Philadelphia's immigrant community with the Garces Foundation at their insanely fun and delicious cocktail party. The event will feature delectable bites from some of the area's top eateries including Amada, Cry Baby Pasta, Hungry Pigeon, Nunu, Tinto, Vernick, Will BYOB and more. Sip on enticing refreshments and join in on a silent auction as well during this incredible event.

March 29, 7 pm, Loews Hotel, 1200 Market St., Philadelphia, $150-$285, garcesfoundation.org

Beer Brunch with Troegs Brewing

Troegs Brewery and Bar Lucca are teaming up to combine two incredible things: beer and brunch. Head to Bar Lucca in Conshohocken this weekend to indulge in a four-course beer brunch to kick off the Spring season right. Eat some tasty gourmet fare and sip on perfectly paired brews while hanging out with amazing friends and loved ones. If you need a great start to your week, Bar Lucca and Troegs Brewing have everything you need.

March 31, 12 pm-2:30 pm, Bar Lucca, 729 East Hector St., Conshohocken, $65, barluccarestaurant.com

Manayunk Food Tour

Travel through the charming Manayunk district and sample some of the best cuisines the city has to offer. This tour is so good it was even voted the city's best food tour- so you know it's delicious and worth it. Indulge in tomato pie, cheesesteaks and ice cream while learning all about the stories behind them.

March 30, 11:30 am, Chew Philly Food Tours, 4653 Umbria St., Philadelphia, $29, phillyfoodtours.com

GOING OUT

22nd Annual Fur Ball

Morris Animal Refuge's annual gala is this weekend, and this year's theme, A Night At The Carnival, is not one to be missed. The evening will be full of confections and savory treats, live performances, boozy snow-cones courtesy of Bluebird Distilling, dancing, games including a dunk tank and ring toss, a silent auction and much more. The event will be emceed by Steve Morrison from WMMR’s Preston and Steve and proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards saving the homeless, abandoned and unwanted pets of the Greater Philadelphia region.

March 30, 7 pm-12 am, 23rd Street Armory, 22 S 23rd St., Philadelphia, $90-$150, morrisanimalrefuge.org

MUSIC

Billy Idol

Billy Idol and Steve Stevens are hitting the stage in Philly at Parx Casino's impressive music venue, the Xcite Center. The iconic rockers will be playing some of their greatest hits including "Rebel Yell", "White Wedding", "Dancing With Myself", "Eyes Without A Face", "Flesh For Fantasy", "Cradle Of Love" and much more. Idol and Stevens will be performing in the City of Brotherly Love for one night only.

March 30, 8 pm, Parx Casino, 2999 Street Rd, Bensalem, $45-$85, parxcasino.com

Sonic Seasonal at Skyspace With Laraaji

If you're looking for an event that's colorful, unique and peaceful- this is it. Join the Atlas Obscura Society in Chestnut Hill and prepare for an evening that you will certainly not forget. Guests are encouraged to bring yoga mats or blankets while they lie down and check out the retractable section of the roof, which is opened during select dawns and dusks and is programmed with hues of lighting on the cove ceiling that interacts with the natural light in the changing hues of the sky. Music will be provided by innovative instrumentalist Laraaji, craft tea will be available and attendees will also receive a digital download keepsake of the set recorded by Jeff Zeigler and Uniform Recording.

March 29-30, 6:30 pm-8:30 pm, Chestnut Hill Skyspace, 20 East Mermaid Ln., Philadelphia, $40, atlasobscura.com

COMEDY

Justin Hires

Hires is bringing his hilarious stand-up to the City of Brotherly Love and will be hitting the stage at Punch Line Philly this weekend. Hires is best known for portraying the role of Detective James Carter on the CBS television series "Rush Hour", and also starred in a few other films and shows including "MacGyver", "21 Jump Street", "Stomp the Yard" and "Jerks With Cameras". Hires will be performing three shows over a two-day period.

March 29-30, times vary, Punch Line Philly, 33 E. Laurel St., Philadelphia, prices vary, punchlinephilly.com

SHOPPING

Philly Flea Market

This Saturday head to Philly's largest vintage and antique flea market at Cherry Street and Race Street Pier (8 am-7pm) to find some hidden treasures and unique items. The flea market will feature over 75 vendors showcasing antiques, collectibles, vintage jewelry and clothing, furniture, artwork and much more. Then on Sunday, March 31, head over to the grand re-opening of the Roosevelt Mall Flea Market which will now be open every Sunday from 8 am until 4 pm (closed Easter Sunday).

March 30-31, 8 am, 121 N. Columbus Blvd and 2445 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, free, philafleamarkets.org