10 fun things to do in Philly this weekend, May 3-5

If you're looking for something fun to do in Philly this weekend, here are 10 events that you can check out. There's something for everyone.

ARTS & CULTURE

Rewrite the Runway

Philadelphia’s Veterans Multi-Service Center is hosting their 4th annual Rewrite the Runway Fashion Show this weekend. This exciting event will be fun and fashion-focused, guests can purchase the trendy clothes they see on the runway (modeled by Veterans strutting their stuff) as well as other stylish clothes, vintage furniture and accessories during the event. The event will also feature an open bar and mouthwatering catering provided by Harvest.

May 3, 6 pm, 23rd Street Armory, 22 S 23rd St., Philadelphia, $100, vmcenter.org

FOOD & DRINKS

Brandywine Valley Craft Brewers' Festival

Head to Iron Hill Brewery's Media location to join in on one of the most spirited festivals of the year. Guests can sample unlimited 2oz samples of craft beer from over 20 local breweries this weekend and also indulge in tasty treats from Iron Hill specifically featured for this event including their BBQ Bacon American Cheeseburger. There will also be a special beer and cookie pairing and the opportunity to sample their Watermelon Wit Popsicle paired with Jalapeno Watermelon Wit. Designated driver tickets are also available and feature a food voucher.

May 4, 1 pm-5 pm, Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant, 30 E State St., $45, ironhillbrewery.com

Port Richmond Pierogi Fest

Sample an abundant amount of both savory and sweet pierogi varieties from delicious vendors, learn how to make the Polish delicacy in a pierogi-making tent, shop from local boutiques and talented artisans and much more.

May 4, 12 pm-5 pm, Campbell Square, 2535 E Allegheny Ave., Philadelphia, free, phila.gov

Manayunk Food Tour

Travel through the charming Manayunk district and sample some of the best cuisines the city has to offer. Indulge in tomato pie, cheesesteaks and ice cream while learning all about the stories behind them.

May 4, 11:30 am, Chew Philly Food Tours, 4653 Umbria St., Philadelphia, $29, phillyfoodtours.com



NETWORKING

Handshakes & Headshots

The Business Center is hosting a special event this weekend to help those looking to advance their career, network and acquire a professional headshot. The Center will have a style squad at the event to provide makeup touch-ups and professional headshots, and there will also be special guests in attendance including Ernest Owens, Philadelphia Magazine's writer-at-large and recent Sigma Delta Chi awardee.

May 3, 6:30 pm-8:30 pm, 7304 Ogontz Ave., Philadelphia, $20-$30, https://www.thebizctr.com/cinco2019/

GOING OUT

May The Fourth Be With You

Howl At The Moon is hosting this galactic event that will tickle any "Star Wars" lover's fancy. This Center City hotspot will be featuring live music (including from their dueling pianos) and plenty of themed drink specials including their $25 Chewbacca and/or Yoda buckets.

May 4, 5 pm-2 am, Howl At The Moon, 258 S 15th St., Philadelphia, howlatthemoon.com

SHOPPING

Philly Flea Market

Head to the historic Eastern State Penitentiary this weekend to visit the city's largest outdoor flea market. There will be a plethora of vendors from the tri-state area featuring antique furniture, collectibles, vintage jewelry, clothing, artwork and much, much more. Rain date is set for May 5.

May 4, 8 am-5 pm, Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, free, philafleamarkets.org

Rittenhouse Flower Market

This is the 105th year for this historic and colorful event. Head to Rittenhouse Park this weekend and find everything you need for your spring gardening including window boxes and containers, herbs for your edible garden, shade-loving perennials for courtyard gardens, succulents, cacti and so much more.

May 4-5, 9 am-2 pm, Rittenhouse Square Park, Philadelphia, free, phsonline.org

FAMILY

2019 Philadelphia Renaissance Faire

Head to historic Fort Mifflin to join in on this medieval extravaganza. There will be plenty of fun and unique activities for everyone in the family including a tea party, knighting ceremony, archery lessons and shows, enchanted fairy tale readings, demonstrations, plenty of food and drinks and much more.

May 4-5, 11 am-7 pm, Fort Mifflin, 6400 Hog Island Rd., Philadelphia, $15-$20, phillyrenfaire.com

PECO Free First Sunday Family Day

This Sunday head to the Barnes Foundation for PECO's Free First Sunday celebration. Activities include an exhibition on Mexican folk art, arts and crafts, storytime, a meet and greet with painter Jonathan D. Pinkett, music, entertainment and much, much more.

May 5, 10 am- 5 pm, The Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, free, barnesfoundation.org