10 Fun things to do in Philly this weekend, Sept. 13-15

Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this week? We've got you covered.

GOING OUT

Evil Genius' 8th Birthday Block Party

Help Evil Genius celebrate their 8th birthday this weekend at their outdoor block party. The popular Fishtown spot will be shutting down the street in front of their taproom and serving up some of their famous brews including their “Felt Cute, Might Delete Later” low-calorie IPA, and their “For the ‘Gram” lime glitter beer along with many others. The block party will also feature an all-day DJ, cornhole, axe throwing, food from Evil Genius and Moon Dawg Deep Fried Desserts and Dougal the brewery dog will also be on hand to entertain all four-legged friends.

Sept. 14, 12 pm-7 pm, Evil Genius, 1727 N Front St., Philadelphia, free, evilgeniusbeer.com

FOOD & DRINKS

Jet Wine Garden's Georgian BBQ

The popular pop-up Wine Garden next to Jet Wine Bar invites all wine-loving Philadelphians out to enjoy their Georgian BBQ extravaganza featuring wines of all styles and regions, and traditional Georgian fare like Pkhali and Pelamushi to pair with your drink. In addition to the tasty food and drinks, Lisa Granik, one of only 53 American Masters of Wine, will also be on-site sharing her extensive knowledge of Georgian wine and Eastern European culture and history.

Sept. 15, 3 pm-8 pm, Jet Wine Garden, 1525 South St., free, jetwinebar.com

9th Annual Burger Brawl

The Burger Brawl features over 60 top restaurants from around the region all competing for bragging rights and the coveted prize of best burger in Philadelphia, and everyone is invited out to join in on all of the tasty fun. Guests can try samples of all of the enticing burgers and pick their favorite, while also trying samples of Jim Beam cocktails, listen to live music and much more.

Sept. 15, 2 pm, Navy Yard, 4701 Intrepid Ave, Philadelphia, $45-$100, phillyburgerbrawl.com

Manayunk Food Tour

Travel through the charming Manayunk district and sample some of the best cuisines the city has to offer. This tour is so good it was even voted the city’s best food tour, so you know it’s delicious and worth it. Indulge in tomato pie, cheesesteaks and ice cream while learning all about the stories behind them.

August 24, 11:30 a.m., Chew Philly Food Tours, 4653 Umbria St., $29, phillyfoodtours.com

ARTS & CULTURE

5th Annual Clay Fest

This free event is perfect for the whole family. Bring everyone out to The Clay Studio this weekend to participate in all of the fun hands-on activities such as wheel throwing, a group sculpture extravaganza, artist demonstrations, an ice cream social, screen printing for totes and clay, upbeat music, dance, yoga, food and much, much more.

Sept. 14, 11 am-4 pm, The Clay Studio, 1425 N. American St., Philadelphia, free, theclaystudio.org

"Your Love, Our Musical"

Your Love, Our Musical stars comedic musical masterminds Rebecca Vigil and Evan Kaufman. Vigil and Kaufman will select and interview a couple from the audience and create a fully improvised musical based on the couple's love story. YLOM is coming to the area from NYC for one night only, and this hilarious impromptu comedic masterpiece should not be missed.

Sept. 13, 8 pm, SteelStacks, 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem, $20, steelstacks.org

Opera on the Mall

Head to Independence Hall next to the Liberty Bell to catch a big-screen broadcast of "La bohème." This annual event will kick off O19 and according to the release, the event will feature sets and costumes inspired by the art collections of the Barnes Foundation and the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Gates open at 5:30 pm followed by pre-show video interviews with cast at 6 pm, and there will also be family-friendly events, activities and food trucks.

Sept. 14, 5:30 pm, Independence Hall, 1 South Independence Mall West, free, operaphila.org

FAMILY

Free Movie Night at Sister Cities Park

Head to Sister Cities Park this weekend for a free movie night perfect for the whole family. This Friday, the park will be showing "Grease" and the Sister Cities Café will offer kid-friendly meals, snacks and soft drinks, along with beer, wine and cocktails for visitors 21 and older. As a bonus, starting at 7 pm, TD Bank will also be providing free popcorn.

Sept. 13, 7:30 pm, Sister Cities Park, 210 N 18th St., Philadelphia, free, centercityphila.org

Sky Zone Philadelphia's 15th Birthday

Sky Zone Philadelphia, the world's first-ever indoor-trampoline park is celebrating its 15th birthday by giving out free 30-minute jump passes to all visitors this Friday. Guests can check out everything Sky Zone has to offer including their foam pit, games and plethora of trampolines while there.

Sept. 13, all day, Sky Zone Philadelphia, 9490 Blue Grass Rd., Philadelphia, free, skyzone.com

SPORTS

Kensington Quarter's Tailgate

What better way is there to celebrate the Birds season than with a spirited tailgate at Kensington Quarters. KQ will be serving up complimentary snacks starting at 4 pm including popcorn, chips and French onion dip followed by happy hour specials from 5 pm to 6 pm, plus more food specials after including $7 grilled sausages, burgers and chicken wings until 9 pm. The Eagles game will be projected on the big screen starting right at kickoff.

Sept. 15, 4 pm, Kensington Quarters, 1310 Frankford Ave., kensingtonquarters.com