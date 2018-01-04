15 fun things to do in Philly this (chilly) weekend

MUSEUMS
Brazilian Classics
Jan. 5, 6 p.m.
The Barnes Foundation
2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
barnesfoundation.org
$28
Brazilian jazz group Minas arrives in Philadelphia to perform a spirited set that includes Brazilian classics like “Mas Que Nada” and “Aguas de Marco.” The performance is part of The Barnes’ newest First Friday music series.
Intro to 3-D Printing Workshop
Jan. 6, 11 a.m.
The Franklin Institute
fi.edu
$35
Learn about the process of 3-D printing through hands-on exercises in small groups—as well as how it’s being applied, increasingly, in art, science—medicine, even--and everyday life. No prior knowledge or experience with 3-D printing is required.
Innovation Open House
Jan. 6, 1 p.m.
South Jersey Innovation Center
2003 Lincoln Drive W. Suite A, Marlton
Free
The innovation center hosts an opportunity for kids to get their feet wet with robotics, coding and design, with hands-on activities set up in stations. Parents get an opportunity to tour the building and learn more about STEM programs.
THEATER
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: King for a Day
Through Jan. 6, various times
Merriam Theater
250 S. Broad St.
kimmelcenter.org
$34.50
This family show is based on the PBS Kids TV series, with cutesy characters hopping on a trolley to Daniel Tiger’s neighborhood for adventure and singalongs. “Level One” tickets include a meet and greet.
Annie
Through Jan. 7
Walnut Street Theatre
825 Walnut St.
walnutstreettheatre.org
$20
This short run of “Annie” ends this weekend—a bright, uplifting production about the beloved, triumphant orphan. If nothing else, show up for the joyous allure of hearing a live rendition of “It’s the Hard Knock Life.”
Peter Pan
Through Jan. 28
Arden Theatre
40 N. Second St.
ardentheatre.org
$34
“Peter Pan”—that tale of the forever-a-child adventures of Peter, Wendy and Hook--debuts its first weekend run at the Arden, a brand-new production of the 20th-century classic that’s geared toward families. Starring Emilie Krausse as Wendy, Jo Vito Ramirez as Peter and Catherine Slusar as Hook.
MUSIC
WORDZ
Jan. 5, 6 p.m.
World Café Live
3025 Walnut St.
wordztpe.com
$12
WORDZ the Poet Emcee headlines this concert accompanied by a slew of hip-hop and soul acts. WORDZ is recognized for his 10 albums of hip-hop and spoken-word poetry, mostly boasting forward-thinking messages of peace.
Cassadee Pope
Jan. 6, p.m.
The Music Box
theborgata.com
$29
The first female winner of NBC’s singing competition “The Voice” and singer of Hot 100 Top 40 hit “Wasting All These Tears” brings her tour to The Borgata’s The Music Box venue. Pope scored a No. 1 album on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart in 2013, making her one of the show’s more successful winners.
ART
Criss Cross
Jan. 5, 5 p.m.
The Center for Art in Wood
141 N. Third St.
centerforartinwood.org
Free
A display of the works by designer Dean Pulver, plus a juxtaposition of pieces from Robyn Horn an Brian Dickerson, there’s a lot to take in at The Center for Art in Wood this First Friday. Enjoy insights from center employees and light refreshments.
Through These Walls
Jan. 5, 5 p.m.
Muse Gallery
52 N. Second St.
musegalleryphiladelphia.com
Free
View the paintings of Charlene Lutz—which, to be sure, are not for the faint of heart. Subjects tackle the themes of sexual abuse, incest in childhood and the victim-stigma often associated with these experiences; pay special attention to Lutz’s use of color.
Reinvented
Jan. 5, 5 p.m.
The Clay Studio
137 N. Second St.
theclaystudio.org
Free
A thoughtfully curated collection of works from international artists who combine digital and traditional clay-shaping methods, “Reinvented” challenges onlookers to consider how technology and art intersect. Use of technology ranges from 3-D printers to a loom.
Anachronies
Jan. 5, 6:30 p.m.
Body Graphics
30 S. Second St.
bodygraphics.com
Free
Pop surreal art, sci-fi and traditional sculpting techniques inspire the work of Alex Taylor in this sculpture exhibit. Burlesque dancer Lil Steph performs at 8:30 p.m. as part of First Friday.
LGBT
Come, Rainbows
Jan. 7, 7:30 p.m.
Tabu Lounge & Sports Bar
200 S. 12th St.
tabuphilly.com
$10
A lighthearted kickoff to the new year, Tabu brings back its comedy variety show, hosted by Gayborhood mainstay comedians Michael Kelly, Annie Paradis, Betty Smithsonian, Alejandro Morales and Dan Vetrano. Special-guest performers billed in the 90-minute set include Rebekah Rickards, Molly Hanulec and Hannibal Lickter—among others.
COMEDY
Ms. P
Jan. 5, 8 p.m.
Punch Line Philly
33 E. Laurel St.
punchlinephilly.com
$22.50
After getting her start on “Last Comic Standing,” she’s since appeared on Nickelodeon’s “Mom’s Night Out,” BET’s “Comicview” and Katt Williams’ “Kattpacalypse.” Ms. Pat is full of self-deprecating humor and has a knack for broaching oft-uncomfortable topics of conversation. Callback bar opens at 5 p.m.
FOOD & DRINK
Beer and Cheese Pairing
Jan. 7, 4 p.m.
The Wine School of Philadelphia
109 S. 22nd St.
vinology.com
$50
Though wine and cheese often get the limelight, beers also pair well with cheese—in snacks and meals. This beer class teaches participants the ins and outs of artisanal cheese flavorings and how they lend themselves to craft beer varieties. Be sure to loosen the belt for this one.