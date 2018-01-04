15 fun things to do in Philly this (chilly) weekend

MUSEUMS



Brazilian Classics

Jan. 5, 6 p.m.

The Barnes Foundation

2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

barnesfoundation.org

$28



Brazilian jazz group Minas arrives in Philadelphia to perform a spirited set that includes Brazilian classics like “Mas Que Nada” and “Aguas de Marco.” The performance is part of The Barnes’ newest First Friday music series.



Intro to 3-D Printing Workshop

Jan. 6, 11 a.m.

The Franklin Institute

fi.edu

$35

Learn about the process of 3-D printing through hands-on exercises in small groups—as well as how it’s being applied, increasingly, in art, science—medicine, even--and everyday life. No prior knowledge or experience with 3-D printing is required.

Innovation Open House

Jan. 6, 1 p.m.

South Jersey Innovation Center

2003 Lincoln Drive W. Suite A, Marlton

Free



The innovation center hosts an opportunity for kids to get their feet wet with robotics, coding and design, with hands-on activities set up in stations. Parents get an opportunity to tour the building and learn more about STEM programs.



THEATER



Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: King for a Day

Through Jan. 6, various times

Merriam Theater

250 S. Broad St.

kimmelcenter.org

$34.50



This family show is based on the PBS Kids TV series, with cutesy characters hopping on a trolley to Daniel Tiger’s neighborhood for adventure and singalongs. “Level One” tickets include a meet and greet.



Annie

Through Jan. 7

Walnut Street Theatre

825 Walnut St.

walnutstreettheatre.org

$20



This short run of “Annie” ends this weekend—a bright, uplifting production about the beloved, triumphant orphan. If nothing else, show up for the joyous allure of hearing a live rendition of “It’s the Hard Knock Life.”



Peter Pan

Through Jan. 28

Arden Theatre

40 N. Second St.

ardentheatre.org

$34



“Peter Pan”—that tale of the forever-a-child adventures of Peter, Wendy and Hook--debuts its first weekend run at the Arden, a brand-new production of the 20th-century classic that’s geared toward families. Starring Emilie Krausse as Wendy, Jo Vito Ramirez as Peter and Catherine Slusar as Hook.



MUSIC



WORDZ

Jan. 5, 6 p.m.

World Café Live

3025 Walnut St.

wordztpe.com

$12



WORDZ the Poet Emcee headlines this concert accompanied by a slew of hip-hop and soul acts. WORDZ is recognized for his 10 albums of hip-hop and spoken-word poetry, mostly boasting forward-thinking messages of peace.



Cassadee Pope

Jan. 6, p.m.

The Music Box

theborgata.com

$29



The first female winner of NBC’s singing competition “The Voice” and singer of Hot 100 Top 40 hit “Wasting All These Tears” brings her tour to The Borgata’s The Music Box venue. Pope scored a No. 1 album on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart in 2013, making her one of the show’s more successful winners.



ART



Criss Cross

Jan. 5, 5 p.m.

The Center for Art in Wood

141 N. Third St.

centerforartinwood.org

Free



A display of the works by designer Dean Pulver, plus a juxtaposition of pieces from Robyn Horn an Brian Dickerson, there’s a lot to take in at The Center for Art in Wood this First Friday. Enjoy insights from center employees and light refreshments.



Through These Walls

Jan. 5, 5 p.m.

Muse Gallery

52 N. Second St.

musegalleryphiladelphia.com

Free



View the paintings of Charlene Lutz—which, to be sure, are not for the faint of heart. Subjects tackle the themes of sexual abuse, incest in childhood and the victim-stigma often associated with these experiences; pay special attention to Lutz’s use of color.



Reinvented

Jan. 5, 5 p.m.

The Clay Studio

137 N. Second St.

theclaystudio.org

Free



A thoughtfully curated collection of works from international artists who combine digital and traditional clay-shaping methods, “Reinvented” challenges onlookers to consider how technology and art intersect. Use of technology ranges from 3-D printers to a loom.



Anachronies

Jan. 5, 6:30 p.m.

Body Graphics

30 S. Second St.

bodygraphics.com

Free



Pop surreal art, sci-fi and traditional sculpting techniques inspire the work of Alex Taylor in this sculpture exhibit. Burlesque dancer Lil Steph performs at 8:30 p.m. as part of First Friday.



LGBT



Come, Rainbows

Jan. 7, 7:30 p.m.

Tabu Lounge & Sports Bar

200 S. 12th St.

tabuphilly.com

$10



A lighthearted kickoff to the new year, Tabu brings back its comedy variety show, hosted by Gayborhood mainstay comedians Michael Kelly, Annie Paradis, Betty Smithsonian, Alejandro Morales and Dan Vetrano. Special-guest performers billed in the 90-minute set include Rebekah Rickards, Molly Hanulec and Hannibal Lickter—among others.



COMEDY



Ms. P

Jan. 5, 8 p.m.

Punch Line Philly

33 E. Laurel St.

punchlinephilly.com

$22.50



After getting her start on “Last Comic Standing,” she’s since appeared on Nickelodeon’s “Mom’s Night Out,” BET’s “Comicview” and Katt Williams’ “Kattpacalypse.” Ms. Pat is full of self-deprecating humor and has a knack for broaching oft-uncomfortable topics of conversation. Callback bar opens at 5 p.m.



FOOD & DRINK



Beer and Cheese Pairing

Jan. 7, 4 p.m.

The Wine School of Philadelphia

109 S. 22nd St.

vinology.com

$50



Though wine and cheese often get the limelight, beers also pair well with cheese—in snacks and meals. This beer class teaches participants the ins and outs of artisanal cheese flavorings and how they lend themselves to craft beer varieties. Be sure to loosen the belt for this one.