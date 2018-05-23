15 fun things to do in Philly for Memorial Day Weekend

THEATER



Test Flights

May 24, 8:15 p.m.

Circus Campus

6452 Green St.

circadium.com

Free



A community-oriented evening, hosted at the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts’ “Circus Campus,” this multi-disciplinary showcase is a glimpse at working artists in practice—curated by Physical Theatre Instructor Ben Grinberg. Held once per month, performing artists in the professions of circus, theatre, dance, music and spoken word unveil what they’ve been working on. Stick around for a small reception after, with drinks and light bites.



Speakeasy

May 26, 7:30 p.m.

Asian Arts Initiative

1219 Vine St.

asianartsinitiative.org

$10



Written by Ben Oliver Deane and directed by Theo Wampler, this play follows the life of Kyle Kaleo, who navigates conversation like a chess match and, through an act of supernatural serendipity, acquires abilities that make him able to seamlessly navigate conversations. A cast of friends help him explore this mysterious new power and how to use it.



COMEDY



Donnell Rawlings

Through May 27

Helium Comedy Club

2031 Sansom St.

philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com

$16



Best recognized from Comedy Central’s “Chappelle’s Show” and credits on “Chelsea Lately,” Rawlings expressive personality and frank jokes about black culture make him a standout comedian. Fans of HBO’s “The Wire” may recognize him as recurring character Damien Lavelle.



SHOPPING



Fabric Row Fourth Friday

May 25, 4 p.m.

Fabric Row

South Fourth Street

Pay as you go



The shops of Fabric Row pitch up the “Come on in!” signs for another Friday of shopping specials, music and light bites. Moon and Arrow, Bus Stop Boutique, Follicle Studio and The Shaza Shop are among the many participating boutiques and shops.



PARTIES



Bok Bar Opening

May 24, 5 p.m.

Bok Bar

800 Mifflin St.

bok-bar.com

Pay as you go



The South Philly rooftop bar—spacious and with a stunning view of the skyline—opens for the summer season, with a revamped menu of Middle Eastern street food. Fifty cents from every can of Founder’s Solid Gold will be donated to Southwark Elementary School.



Silent Philly

May 26, 8 p.m.

The Schmidt’s Commons

1001 N. Second St.

silentphilly.com

$10



An unconventional dance experience, partygoers wear headphones that light up red, blue or green, depending on what DJ they’re listening to at the party. The result: a sea of dancers grooving in the late spring air … in total silence.



The Sounds of Philadelphia

May 26, 5:30 p.m.

The Xcite Center

2999 Street Road, Bensalem

parxcasino.com

$35



WDAS FM radio personality Patty Jackson hosts this Philadelphia-centric showcase of music in support of the American Diabetes Association; $5 from every ticket goes to the association. Performing is soul group The Stylistics, R&B vocalists The Delfonics and Harold Melvin’s Blue Notes.



FESTIVALS



Parks on Tap at FDR Park

Through May 28

FDR Park

1500 Pattison Ave.

parksontap.com

Pay as you go



The fleet of food trucks and beer taps make their way to FDR Park this week, featuring the usual lineup of beer, wine and barbecue from FCM Hospitality. The beer garden will be open an extra day, to recognize the holiday.



Sail Philadelphia

Through May 28

Penn’s Landing

101 S. Columbus Blvd.

sailphiladelphia.org

$7



A dozen tall ships dock at the waterfront, organized as a parade that sails on in for opening day, celebrating Philadelphia’s maritime roots. Guests are given the chance to explore the ships and enjoy food and drink; guided and self-guided tours are available.



MUSEUMS



Tippler’s Tour Kickoff

Betsy Ross House

239 Arch St.

May 24, 5:30 p.m.

historicphila.org

$50



The first Tippler’s Tour of the season is a Colonial-themed Old City bar crawl—the highlight being a drink with Ben Franklin. Tour stops: The Franklin, National Mechanics, Victoria

Freehouse and City Tavern.

Fireworks and Fountains

May 26, 9:15 a.m.

Longwood Gardens

1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square

longwoodgardens.org

$22



Longwood Gardens, known for the spectacle of its fountains as much as the wonder of its flowers, hosts a special fountain show and launches fireworks—one of only six times during the summer season the gardens produces its fireworks display. Those with lawn seats should come prepared with a lawn chair.



Memorial Day Weekend at AmRev

May 26 through May 28

Museum of the American Revolution

101 S. Third St.

amrevmuseum.org

Pay as you go



To honor the lives of the country’s first veterans, the 20,000 soldiers who gave their lives in the Revolutionary War, the Museum of the American Revolution will offer free admission to veterans and active or retired military for free from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., courtesy of Comcast. To boot, for Sail Philadelphia, the museum will spotlight Revolutionary sailors, and the museum will also host the season’s first “Once Upon a Nation” storytellers at the bench along the museum’s plaza.



MUSIC



John Fogerty and ZZ Top

May 25, 8 p.m.

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City

theborgata.com

$99



Rocker John Fogerty, previously a founder of Creedence Clearwater Revival from more than 50 years ago, is the musician behind “Bad Moon Rising,” “Proud Mary” and “Born on the Bayou.” Known for his rockabilly, Fogerty performs his greatest hits as a solo artist—ahead of a new album release, coming later this year.



Philly Pops Memorial Salute

May 26, 7 p.m.

The Mann Center for the Performing Arts

5201 Parkside Ave.

phillypops.org

Free

Comcast sponsors this outdoor concert featuring The Philly Pops, led by Maestro Todd Ellison. The orchestra will perform patriotic anthems and show tunes, performed by Broadway vocalist Nikki Renee Daniels and Philly’s own Justin Hopkins.



LGBT



Amateur Drag Attack

May 25, 9 p.m.

Tabu Lounge & Sports Bar

200 S. 12th St.

tabuphilly.com

Pay as you go



For a silly break from the more serious drag competitions, grab a beer and watch the up-and-comers do their thing in the upstairs lounge—with festivities hosted by Vanessa Sterling. The winner of last month’s competition, Femme Blanc, performs.

