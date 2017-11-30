15 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

HOLIDAYS



Old City Tree Lighting and Kick-off to Historic Holiday Nights

Nov. 30, 5 p.m.

Betsy Ross House

239 Arch St.

oldcitydistrict.org

Pay as you go



Fifty boutiques, shops, galleries and restaurants in Old City participate in a weekly discount program on Thursdays, through Dec. 28. This week, the neighborhood kicks off the event series with its first-ever tree-lighting ceremony, featuring a performance from the Philadelphia Youth Ballet, dancing to songs from “The Nutcracker.” Pop by the Center for Art in Wood for ornament crafting and hot cider—with cookies.



PECO Winterfest Tree Lighting

Dec. 1, 1 p.m.

Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest

Walnut Street and Columbus Boulevard

delawareriverwaterfront.com

Free



Winterfest is in full swing at the Delaware River Waterfront’s RiverRink, with Friday marking the unveiling and lighting of the holiday tree—which promises to be brighter than ever. The event is marked by a performance from Chante Moore, who will sing classics and originals from her new album, “Christmas Back to You.” Various skaters and dancers are also scheduled to perform, with a life-sized snow globe around for selfies.



Christmas Kids’ Spectacular Orchestra

Dec. 2, 11:30 a.m.

Verizon Hall at the Kimmel Center

300 S. Broad St.

philorch.org

$24



Aram Demirjian conducts this annual, kid-conducive take on “The Nutcracker” and other all-ages holiday classics, courtesy of the Philadelphia Orchestra. Come prepared for a special appearance from St. Nick.



Holiday Sing-Along on the Boardwalk

Dec. 2, 7 p.m.

The Tropicana

2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City

tropicana.net

$25



Santa and his choir take to the boardwalk for a singalong, also featuring homemade chocolates from Olon, cookies from Mrs. Field and complimentary Garces coffee. This is in tandem with Tropicana’s one-hour Holiday Jubilee multimedia light and sound show in the Tropicana Showroom, brought to life by nine dancers, two singers and two specialty acts.



Tinseltown Tidings

Through Dec. 2

The Prince Theater

1412 Chestnut St.

princetheater.org

$22



The Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus is well-known for its exceptional, cohesive choral concerts during the holidays each year—and this year is no different. This year, the chorus takes on a Hollywood theme, performing numbers from classics like “The Polar Express” and “White Christmas.”



Merry, Merry Happy Hours

Through Dec. 28, 5 p.m.

Liberte Lounge

17th and Sansom streets

sofitel-philadelphia.com

Pay as you go



A new seasonal happy hour, “Merry, Merry Happy Hour” features drink specials at a new location each Thursday through Christmas. Up first is Liberte Lounge at the Sofitel Philadelphia, with a $7 cocktail concoction like a Peppermint Martini, $5 beers and $7 wines—plus, appetizer specials.



Ardmore Cricket Cringle

Dec. 1, 5 p.m.; Dec. 2, 10 a.m.

Cricket Avenue, Ardmore

cricketavenue.com

Pay as you go



The annual open-air marketplace—sprawling, with 40 merchants--returns with an abbreviated performance of “The Nutcracker,” vendors with housewares, jewelry, apparel and more, as well as 15 food trucks with seasonal delights like mulled wine and roasted chestnuts. Reusable shopping totes will be handed out at the event.



East Passyunk Tree Lighting

Nov. 30, 5 p.m.

1904 E. Passyunk Ave.

visiteastpassyunk.com

Free



The avenue’s holiday tree comes alive at the Singing Fountain, in tandem with performances from the children’s choirs of Alphabet Academy and the Andrew Jackson School. Light sips and samples—hot cider from Rival Bros., tomato basil soup from Fuel and cookies from Passyunk Avenue Revitalization Corporation—are available on-site.



South Street Tree Lighting

Dec. 3, 4 p.m.

Headhouse Square

200 Pine St.

southstreet.com

Pay as you go



Santa rolls into the neighborhood on a fire truck for meet and greets as CBS 3 joins in to countdown to the annual tree lighting. The event doubles as a toy drive; guests are encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy, or donate $10 by texting JOY to 41444.



THEATER



Upright Citizens Brigade Improv

Suzanne Roberts Theatre

480 S. Broad St.

philatheatreco.org

$25



Four improv artists, as part of the Amy Poehler-cofounded Upright Citizens Brigade, first create scenes whipped up from audiences interviews, then take an audience-suggested single word and develop it into a unique performance. Ninety minutes of unscripted silliness, this comedy act is sketch comedy at its best.



MUSIC

A. Savage

Nov. 30, 8:30 p.m.

PhilaMOCA

531 N. 12th St.

philamoca.org

$14



Savage turns diarist with his latest release, “Thawing Dawn,” fusing a singer-songwriter acoustic sound with a Texas twang. Savage is also known as the frontman of rock group Parquet Courts.



Friday Night Band Jam at Michener

Dec. 1, 8 p.m.

Michener Art Museum

138 S. Pine St.

michenerartmuseum.org

$25



Latin party band De Tierra Caliente comes to the Michener Art Museum to energize crowds with sounds of the Caribbean, with a multi-language set performed in Spanish, English and Portuguese. Band members are from both Philadelphia and Puerto Rico. Galleries will remain open from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.



Gin Blossoms

Dec. 1, 9 p.m.

The Borgata Music Box

1 Borgata Way

theborgata.com

$39



Best known for the hit rock song “Hey Jealousy,” Gin Blossoms has broken up and reunited several times in its 30-year run—but is currently on-again with lead singer Robin Wilson. The band is touring in support of 2010 album “No Chocolate Cake,” though new material is in the works.



THE ARTS



Amber Art & Design

Nov. 30, 6:30 p.m.

Moore College of Art & Design

20th Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

moore.edu

Free



Amber Art and Design’s Keir Johnston and Ernel Martinez, two international artists based in Philadelphia, curate a showcase as part of Moore’s “Bodyworks” exhibition. The series aims to demonstrate the human body as a material and tool in dance, theater, costuming and sound.



COMEDY



The Lucas Bros.

Through Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m.

Helium Comedy Club

2031 Sansom St.

philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com

$22



Keith and Kenny Lucas riff off one another for a knee-slapping standup act. Netflix bingers may recognize them from their comedy special “The Lucas Bros: On Drugs,” or their guest appearance in the comedy series Lady Dynamite.