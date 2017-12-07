15 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

THEATER



The Art of Swimming

Through Dec. 17, various times

Headhouse Café

122 Lombard St.

tinydynamite.com

$20



Part of the “A Play, A Pie and A Pint” series at Center City’s Headhouse Café, ticketholders are treated to a performance of one-woman-play “The Art of Swimming,” about Mercedes Gleitze, who completed a 20-mile swim across the English Channel. Also included, per the namesake: a slice of pizza and a pint of beer or soda.



My Fair Lady

Through Dec. 23, various times

Sedgwick Theater

7137 Germantown Ave.

quintessencetheatre.org

$18



The story of phonetics professor Henry Higgins, Higgins attempts to pass off a lower-class flower girl as a duchess—think: “Princess Diaries.” This musical, put together by Quintessence Theatre Group, was recently extended through Dec. 23 by popular demand.



HOLIDAYS



Breakfast with Santa

Dec. 9 and Dec. 10, 8:30 a.m.

Hard Rock Café

1113 Market St.

hrcphillymusic.com

$18



In addition to a photo opportunity with Ol’ Jolly, attendees are treated to a buffet-style breakfast in an environment of holiday decorations, with music and movies playing in the background. Santa will make the rounds during mealtime, as well as perform a reading of “The Night Before Christmas” by the tree.



Antique & Vintage Holiday Market

Dec. 9, 8 a.m.

The Kaiserman Jewish Community Center

45 Haverford Road, Wynnewood

philafleamarkets.org

Pay as you go



Philadelphia Flea Markets brings a special indoor edition of the market to The Kaiserman Jewish Community Center, featuring all the quality home furnishings, artworks, jewelry and apparel the organization’s vendors are known for. Early birds are welcome.



Rudolph Run

Dec. 9, 9 a.m.

Canal View Park

Main and Gay streets, Manayunk

Free



This free-to-attend, three-mile run encourages runners to get festive by wearing ugly sweaters and—on-the-nose as it may be—a red nose. Philadelphia Runner’s will serve hot chocolate following the event.



Anne Byrn Gingerbread Demonstration

Dec. 9, 11 a.m.

Museum of the American Revolution

101 S. Third St.

amrevmuseum.org

$20



Anne Byrn comes to the Museum of the American Revolution to sign copies of her new book “American Cake,” as well as discuss the gingerbread recipe of Mary Ball Washington—George Washington’s mother. She’ll also conduct a demonstration.



Feast of the Seven Fishes Cooking Class

Dec. 9, noon

Amis Trattoria

412 S. 13th St.

amistrattoria.com

$175



Organized with ambitious cooks in mind—you’d have to be to attempt a Seven Fishes Feast, after all—is this cooking class with Chef Brad Spence of Amis Trattoria. Participants taste the fruits of their labor, as well as receive house wine, beer, hors d’oeuvres and dessert.



Rittenhouse Row Holiday Fashion Market

Dec. 9, 1 p.m.

Rittenhouse Row

1831 Chestnut St.

rittenhouserow.org

Pay as you go



Beautiful Rittenhouse Row bustles with holiday shoppers as the area’s boutiques offer discounts, samples, free libations and put on trunk shows. The event wraps up with a happy hour at Alma de Cuba.



TOY 2017

Dec. 9, 7 p.m.

Sky Philadelphia

1717 Arch St.

dvlf.org

$75



The Delaware Valley Legacy Fund brings its popular LGBT-friendly TOY fundraiser back for another year, raising money—and collecting toys—for CHOP. More than 400 guests are expected to come together for an open bar, hors d’oeuvres and tunes by DJ Carl Michaels.



A John Waters Christmas

Dec. 9, 8 p.m.

Union Transfer

1026 Spring Garden St.

UTPhilly.com

$47.50



John Waters, an outrageous gay comedian and filmmaker known for his cult following and knack for dirty jokes, presents a Christmas-themed monologue. Needless to say this is not a conventionally wholesome Christmas tale.



Zoo Gingerbread Workshop

Dec. 10, various times

Elmwood Park Zoo

1661 Harding Blvd., Norristown

elmwoodparkzoo.org

$25



It’s gingerbread fever this season as families master the art of the gingerbread house. Bredenbeck’s Bakery provides all the goods for this all-ages workshop—with some educational zoo programming, to boot.



German American Weekend at Christmas Village

Dec. 9 and Dec. 10, 11 a.m.

LOVE Park

1500 Arch St.

philachristmas.com

Pay as you go



This weekend’s Christmas Village theme is a celebration of German heritage, with dancing, schnitzel, mulled wine, “Lebkuchen” gingerbread cookies and an all-day appearance from Santa. Among a stacked performance lineup on both days is a dance from the Pennsylvania Youth Ballet at noon Sunday.



LGBT

The Art of Being Queer

Dec. 10, 7 p.m.

Tabu Lounge & Sports Bar

200 S. 12th St.

tabuphilly.com

$10



Queerality hosts this low-pressure, artist-focused networking event for queer art and education. Stick around later in the evening for a string of performances hosted by Shannon Turner.



POETRY



Ntozake Shange

Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m.

Free Library of Philadelphia, Central Branch

1901 Vine St.

freelibrary.org

Free



Philadelphia Poet Laureate Yolanda Wisher joins playwright and poet Ntozake Shange for a discussion about her work, notably the “choreopoem” that was turned into a Broadway play and, later, the 2010 film “For Colored Girls.” Shange will also discuss her new collection, “Wild Beauty.”



MUSIC



Andrea Bocelli

Dec. 8, 8 p.m.

Wells Fargo Center

3601 S. Broad St.

wellsfargocenterphilly.com

$75



Andrew Bocelli, the legendary Italian classical tenor and Golden Globe winner, teams with The Philly Pops for a setlist of his greatest hits—spread across a career of dozens of albums and more than 80 million records sold worldwide.