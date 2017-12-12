15 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

HOLIDAYS



Holidelic

Dec. 15, 9 p.m.

World Café Live

3025 Walnut St.

holidelic.com

$20



Multi-disciplinary artist Everett Bradley directs and produces this flashy and funky soul show that invigorates the holidays with a splash of Motown flair. Performers dazzle with wigs and eccentric ensembles in abundance.



Deck the Avenue: Shopping Saturday

Dec. 16, 11 a.m.

East Passyunk Avenue

1726 East Passyunk Avenue

Pay as you go



The avenue’s “Deck the Avenue” month of special events continues with “Shopping Saturday,” headed by a Holiday Headquarters with a $10 crafting workshop, free gift wrapping for any item purchased at an avenue shop, free storytelling and a variety of specials at local stores. A brass band and carolers will perform.



Charity Weekend at Christmas Village

Dec. 16 through Dec. 17, 11 a.m.

Christmas Village

1500 Arch St.

Pay as you go



The Make-A-Wish Foundation teams with Whole Foods and the Christmas Village to raise money for Make-A-Wish, which supports children with life-threatening medical conditions. Make-A-Wish curates a special set of on-stage performers between noon and 5 p.m. on Sunday, while Santa will be making the rounds until 7 p.m. both days.



Brunch with Santa

Dec. 17, 11 a.m.

Taproom on 19th

2400 S. 19th St.

taproomon19th.com

Pay as you go



Indulge in chicken and waffles or a breakfast burrito before nestling up with Santa for a free photo. Kids can order pancakes for just $5, and parents can order a Bloody Mary for, similarly, just $5.



Barnes Pop-Up Holiday Market

Dec. 16, 5 p.m.

The Barnes Foundation

2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

barnesfoundation.org

Pay as you go



A one-of-a-kind collection of jewelry, clothing and art pieces, The Barnes’ second-annual pop-up holiday market is a must for anyone looking to buy friends or family a gift sure to not be duplicated. Also around the market: winter spirits and complimentary desserts from Whole Foods; to boot, get free admission to the Kiefer Rodin exhibit.



The Glorious Sound of Christmas

Through Dec. 17

Verizon Hall

300 S. Broad St.

philorch.org

$10



The charming conductor Bramwell Tovey leads the Philadelphia Orchestra in its annual holiday program, swarming the air with the sounds of holiday classics—with original arrangements and new spins. It’s a feel-good concert to strip the Scrooge from the grumpiest of spirits.



Photos with Santa

Through Dec. 17, 11 a.m.

Philadelphia Zoo

3400 W. Girard Ave.

philadelphiazoo.org

$5



Families can meet Santa on Saturday or Sunday at a Philadelphia Zoo-hosted breakfast buffet at the Rare Animal Conservation Center. Of course, patrons are encouraged to explore the wonders of the zoo after getting their fill of grub and holiday gaiety.



Holiday Princess Concert and Singalong

Dec. 17, 3:15 p.m.

Suzanne Roberts Theatre

480 S. Broad St.

philadelphiatheatrecompany.org

$35



In “A Dream is a Wish,” Philadelphia Theatre Company combines princesses from movie musicals and TV shows for a one-time-only singalong show. Kids will be able to grab photos with the princesses at a meet-and-greet reception after—with complimentary cookies and apple cider.



MUSIC



Tom Hamilton

Dec. 14, 7 p.m.

World Café Live

3025 Walnut St.

worldcafelive.com

$15



Hamilton performs an acoustic set with psychedelic style. He may be best recognized as lead singer of American Babies, an electronica-improv-rock band that’s performed at South By Southwest and released three LPs.



Dan Orlando

Dec. 15, 8:30 p.m.

Milkboy Philadelphia

1100 Chestnut St.

milkboyphilly.com

$10



Talented pianist and singer Dan Orlando puts on this intimate set at Milkboy, performing high-energy rock with sweeping melodies. Orlando is a Philly native who takes inspiration from everyone from Mozart to Freddie Mercury.



Eryn Woods

Dec. 15, 9 p.m.

Underground Arts at the Wolf Building

1200 Callowhill St.

undergroundarts.org

$15



Though a semi-finalist from TV competition “Gospel Dream,” don’t let the background deceive: Woods is through-and-through pop, with a dash of punk. Justina Valentine will perform as a supporting act.



GayBINGO! White Christmas

Dec. 16, 8 p.m.

The Gershman Y

401 S. Broad St.

aidsfundphilly.org

$25



The roaming “Bingo Verifying Divas” tackle a theme of the popular holiday film “White Christmas” for this month’s GayBINGO! festivities—as always, including musical numbers and prizes. Guests are encouraged to bring unwrapped items for a toy drive, supporting kids living with HIV.



THEATER



Get Pegged: Virgil Gadson & Martha Stuckey

Dec. 15, 10:30 p.m.

FringeArts

140 N. Columbus Blvd.

fringearts.com

$5



The Bearded Ladies’ John Jarboe hosts another uncensored musical performance showcase, this month featuring “So You Think You Can Dance” dancer Virgil Gadson and classical-soprano-turned-funk-singer Martha Stuckey. Table seating requires a $15 minimum food or drink order from La Peg.



LGBT



Martha Graham Cracker

Dec. 14, 8 p.m.

L’Etage

624 S. Sixth St.

creperie-beaumonde.com



Martha Graham Cracker, the hairy drag queen who can belt a tune like no other in town, brings back her monthly L’Etage show for another round. Come prepared for a drag spectacle like no other in town.



FOOD & DRINK



Big Fat Quiz of the Year

Dec. 17, 2 p.m.

Fergie’s Pub

1214 Sansom St.

fergies.com

$15



A fundraiser for Inis Nua Theater, this pub quiz includes miscellaneous trivia from the year that was, plus some Inis Nua-specific questions for theater-goers. Guests form teams, with the opportunity for three of those teams to win cash prizes. Classic British holiday treats are provided, with specials on holiday drinks.