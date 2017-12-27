15 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

LGBT



Drag Diva Brunch

Dec. 30, 11 a.m.

Punch Line Philly

33 E. Laurel St.

punchlinephilly.com

$38



An all-ages drag brunch, Mimi Imfurst heads this lineup of boisterous comedy queens that includes Sutton Fearce, Cleo Phatra, Zsa Zsa St. James and Bev, among others. Bachelorette party packages are available for purchase.



MUSEUMS



Winter Break

Through Dec. 31

Museum of the American Revolution

101 S. Third St.

amrevmuseum.org



The Colonial-era museum invites visitors to explore the crafts and trade of the 18th century during this days-long series, featuring 11 a.m. demonstrations of how campers packed their knapsacks to the skill of forging a firearm in Philadelphia. At 2 p.m. each day, stop by for a talk about the 85,000 artifacts excavated from the museum’s site during the construction process.



THEATER



My Fair Lady

Through Dec. 30

Sedgwick Theater

7137 Germantown Ave.

quintessencetheatre.org

$18



By popular demand, Quintessence Theatre extends its run of “My Fair Lady”—about a professor who passes off a lower-class flower girl as a duchess—for another round of showings from Dec. 28 through Dec. 30. Leading the cast is Leigha Kato as Eliza Doolittle and Gregory Isaac as Henry Higgins.



ART



Resistance Photography: A Year of 45

Through Dec. 31, various times

Green Line Café

4239 Baltimore Ave.

greenlinecafe.com

Free



Eight local photographers display some of the most compelling and illustrative shots from the political year that was, showcasing protests, marches and more that capture the Philadelphia pushback since the 2016 election. Chris Baker Evens, Kaltoum Alibrahimi, Darryl Murphy, Sonja Nosisa Noonan-Ngwane, Joe PIette, Kaytee Ray-Riek, Tieshka K Smith and Rachael Warriner are all participating photographers.



MUSIC



Bobby Hill

Dec. 31, 4 p.m.

Perelman Theater

300 S. Broad St.

kimmelcenter.org

$25



The young tenor known for his stunning performance for Pope Francis during the 2015 World Meeting of Families, Hill performs alongside the New Jersey Boy Choir—each for the first time at the Kimmel Center. The performance is in support of the ongoing endARTSlessness initiative, a local effort to lift public school students in the Philadelphia region out of creative poverty.



COMEDY



Godfrey

Through Dec. 31, various times

Helium Comedy Club

2031 Sansom St.

Philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com

$16



A staple of New York comedy clubs, Godfrey is host of his own SiriusXM radio show and has made appearances in “Zoolander” and “Soul Plane.” Performances tackle current events, sex, celebrity culture and more. For $39, catch his New Year’s Eve performance with complimentary party favors and a champagne toast.



NEW YEAR’S



Countdown to Noon

Dec. 31, 9 a.m.

Please Touch Museum

4231 Avenue of the Republic

pleasetouchmuseum.org

$5



This kid-friendly take on New Year’s Eve reverses the noon- and midnight-time roles, kicking off celebrations before noon. To-dos: a design-your-own-snowflake workshop, a storytime reading and a ball drop at noon.



Tattooed Mom NYE

Dec. 31, 12 p.m.

530 South St.

tattooedmomphilly.com

Pay as you go



A gem of Philly New Year’s Eve celebrations, Tattooed Mom is both free of cover and offers happy hour—half-price drafts and a champagne cocktail—from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and 10 p..m. to 11 p.m. Moreover, artist Leah Sabatelli will be handing out free limited-edition postcards all evening.



Franklin Square NYE

Dec. 31, 3 p.m.

200 N. Sixth St.

historicphiladelphia.org

Free



Franklin Square’s season of the Holiday Festival wraps up with a prime view of the SugarHouse fireworks at midnight, plus a kids-oriented countdown with crafting and dancing. Fire pits, dotting the winter beer garden, will be lit with Ben’s Sweets & Treats available for munches.



Marokko New Year’s Eve

Dec. 31, 6:30 p.m.

Marokko

54 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore

tasteofmarokko.com

Pay as you go



For a more exotic New Year’s Eve, partake in masquerade festivities with traditional belly-dancing performances. Chef Saida, meanwhile, cooks up a menu of Moroccan cuisine with vegan and vegetarian options aplenty.



Burlesque Ball

Dec. 31, 8 p.m.

Tabu Lounge & Sports Bar

200 S. 12th St.

tabuphilly.com

$15



Easily one of the most affordable LGBT options for New Year’s, Tabu marks the occasion with an evening of burlesque performance and shenanigans with HoneyTree EvilEye and Flirt Vonnegut. Champagne toast and crudités are included with tickets.



One Liberty Observation Deck New Year’s

Dec. 31, 9 p.m.

1650 Market St.

phillyfromthetop.com



For a scenic New Year’s Eve among the clouds, mix and mingle atop One Liberty with open-bar craft cocktails and brews from the folks behind Bru and Cinder’s libations menu, plus hors d’oeuvres. Enjoy music from DJ Jason Weiss. This is a black-tie affair.



NYE Live!

Dec. 31, 9 p.m.

Xfinity Live!

1100 Pattison Ave.

xfinitylive.com

$75



A bar crawl that takes out a lot of the crawling, XFINITY Live! Decks out five bars with DJs, karaoke machines and a midnight countdown to an on-site ball drop. The all-inclusive ticket nabs goers food and beverage for the duration of the five-hour experience.



Ardmore Music Hall New Year’s Eve Bash

Dec. 31, 9:30 p.m.

Ardmore Music Hall

23 E. Lancaster Ave.

$35

ardmoremusic.com



Talking Heads and David Bowie tribute bands take the stage to ring in the new ear. Matty Love leads for the Bowie ensemble Band From Mars, and Jon Braun leads for seven-piece band Start Making Sense.



NYE at FringeArts

Dec. 31, 10 p.m.

FringeArts

140 N. Columbus Blvd.

fringearts.com

$49



FringeArts is building its New Year’s celebrations around a surprise act at midnight, but beforehand, get groovy to DJ Dame Luz and Ill Doots—with La Peg’s food menu around all night. Beer garden fire pits will also be aglow.