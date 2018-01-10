15 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

MUSIC
Abbey Road
Jan. 12, 8 p.m.
Underground Arts
1200 Callowhill St.
undergroundarts.org
$16
Members of Looseleaf, like Rhett Tierney and Ryan Lutz, take the stage in addition to a slew of other local performers for a hodgepodge one-night showcase. Looseleaf is a high-energy group known for their stellar stage chemistry—as they should be, given they grew up mere houses apart.
Pond
Jan. 12, 8:30 p.m.
Union Transfer
1026 Spring Garden St.
utphilly.com
$16
The psychedelic rock band from Australia takes the stage in Callowhill, performing songs from their new critically acclaimed album, “The Weather.” Philadelphia is one of the final three stops the band will make as part of its international tour.
Chicago
Jan. 13, 8 p.m.
Xcite Center
2999 Street Road
parxcasino.com
The public is invited to attend the free ribbon-cutting ceremony for Parx Casino’s new 1,500-seat performance venue, the Xcite Center. 2016 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Chicago is the inaugural act, performing shortly after the ceremony—tickets required.
The Killers
Jan. 13, 8 p.m.
Wells Fargo Center
3601 S. Broad St.
wellsfargocenterphilly.com
$25
Touring their latest album, “Wonderful Wonderful,” The Killers, led by front man and sometimes-solo-artist Brandon Flowers, rock the stadium with a mix of mid-‘00s hits and funky new grooves like “The Man.” Alex Cameron performs as a supporting act.
COMEDY
Paula Poundstone
Jan. 11, 8 p.m.
Merriam Theater
250 S. Broad St.
kimmelcenter.org
$30
The award-winning comedian has had specials air on HBO, made many appearances on late-night television and rose to the top of Amazon’s Bestsellers charts for books with her second effort, “The Totally Unscientific Study of the Search for Human Happiness.” Here, Poundstone brings her magnetic energy and quick wit to the stage for the kind of standup act you won’t be able to find verbatim on YouTube beforehand.
THEATER
A Doll’s House
Jan. 11, 7 p.m.
Arden Theatre
40 N. Second St.
ardentheatre.org
$15
This classic Norwegian, 19th-century play tells the tale of lovey-dovey couple Nora and Torvald. The illusion of perfection gets broken, though, when Nora uncovers a long-held secret that threatens her perfect life. What to do, and the morality and consequences behind that decision, are just some of the subjects mined in this Arden production.
FILM
13 Chambers
Jan. 14, 4:30 p.m.; 7 p.m.
PhilaMOCA
531 N. 12th St.
philamoca.org
$10
PhilaMOCA screens the ambitious “13 Chambers” film, an all-female, site-specific horror anthology that takes place in a self-described “dilapidated, early 20th-century building slated for demolition” in Seattle. The story is structured with 13 unique segments. The film features an original score by Sonja Myklebust.
MISC.
Bowie Skate at RiverRink
Jan. 14, 12 p.m.
Blue Cross RevirRink Winterfest
101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.
delawareriverwaterfront.com
$3
RiverRink Winterfest celebrates the Bowie legacy with a Bowie-themed all-skate. “Labyrinth” will be screening in The Lodge. Admission is $3, though be prepared to pony up an additional $10 if you don’t have your own skates.
MUSEUMS
Sensory Friendly Sunday
Jan. 14, 8 a.m.
The Franklin Institute
271 N. 21st St.
Fi.edu
Free with registration
As an effort to make the museum’s exhibits more accessible, The Franklin Institute adjusts its offerings for people on the autism spectrum and others with differing abilities. Content of the exhibits remains the same. Pre-registration is required.
BOOKS
Bibliococktails: Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein
Jan. 12, 6 p.m.
The Rosenbach
2008-2010 Delancey Place
rosenbach.org
$30
To celebrate the 200th anniversary of Mary Shelley’s classic novel “Frankenstein,” Quaker City Mercantile bands together with The Rosenbach and Free Library to bring a special cocktail, “The Modern Prometheus,” to an engaging and in-depth discussion of the book. Other light refreshments will also be served. This is part of an ongoing Second Saturday event series, “Bibliococktails.”
TALKS
Sam Harris and the Waking Up Podcast
Jan. 14, 8 p.m.
Merriam Theater
250 S. Broad St.
kimmelcenter.org
$35
A neuroscientist, theologian and philosopher who’s not afraid to offer up a controversial opinion, Harris brings together Janna Levin and Maria Popova for a live taping of the “Waking Up” podcast. Surprise guests are promised.
ART
Twenty-Two Gallery Annual Winter Group Show
Jan. 12, 6 p.m.
Twenty-Two Gallery
236 S. 22nd St.
22gallery.com
Free
Twenty-six local artists show their work at this opening reception for the exhibit, which displays through Feb. 4. Mediums include paintings, photography, sculpture and mixed media from artists like Phyllis Anderson, Antoinette Kies, Katherine Sandecki and Niko Brownlee.
LGBT
GayBINGO
Jan. 13, 7 p.m.
Gershman Y
401 S. Broad St.
aidsfundphilly.org
$25
AIDS Fund hosts its monthly bingo in support of HIV/AIDS services, featuring drag performances and roaming queens to liven the mood. Prizes are up for grabs as part of the competition, of course.