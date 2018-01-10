15 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

MUSIC



Abbey Road

Jan. 12, 8 p.m.

Underground Arts

1200 Callowhill St.

undergroundarts.org

$16



Members of Looseleaf, like Rhett Tierney and Ryan Lutz, take the stage in addition to a slew of other local performers for a hodgepodge one-night showcase. Looseleaf is a high-energy group known for their stellar stage chemistry—as they should be, given they grew up mere houses apart.



Pond

Jan. 12, 8:30 p.m.

Union Transfer

1026 Spring Garden St.

utphilly.com

$16



The psychedelic rock band from Australia takes the stage in Callowhill, performing songs from their new critically acclaimed album, “The Weather.” Philadelphia is one of the final three stops the band will make as part of its international tour.



Chicago

Jan. 13, 8 p.m.

Xcite Center

2999 Street Road

parxcasino.com

The public is invited to attend the free ribbon-cutting ceremony for Parx Casino’s new 1,500-seat performance venue, the Xcite Center. 2016 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Chicago is the inaugural act, performing shortly after the ceremony—tickets required.



The Killers

Jan. 13, 8 p.m.

Wells Fargo Center

3601 S. Broad St.

wellsfargocenterphilly.com

$25



Touring their latest album, “Wonderful Wonderful,” The Killers, led by front man and sometimes-solo-artist Brandon Flowers, rock the stadium with a mix of mid-‘00s hits and funky new grooves like “The Man.” Alex Cameron performs as a supporting act.



COMEDY



Paula Poundstone

Jan. 11, 8 p.m.

Merriam Theater

250 S. Broad St.

kimmelcenter.org

$30



The award-winning comedian has had specials air on HBO, made many appearances on late-night television and rose to the top of Amazon’s Bestsellers charts for books with her second effort, “The Totally Unscientific Study of the Search for Human Happiness.” Here, Poundstone brings her magnetic energy and quick wit to the stage for the kind of standup act you won’t be able to find verbatim on YouTube beforehand.



THEATER



A Doll’s House

Jan. 11, 7 p.m.

Arden Theatre

40 N. Second St.

ardentheatre.org

$15



This classic Norwegian, 19th-century play tells the tale of lovey-dovey couple Nora and Torvald. The illusion of perfection gets broken, though, when Nora uncovers a long-held secret that threatens her perfect life. What to do, and the morality and consequences behind that decision, are just some of the subjects mined in this Arden production.



FILM



13 Chambers

Jan. 14, 4:30 p.m.; 7 p.m.

PhilaMOCA

531 N. 12th St.

philamoca.org

$10



PhilaMOCA screens the ambitious “13 Chambers” film, an all-female, site-specific horror anthology that takes place in a self-described “dilapidated, early 20th-century building slated for demolition” in Seattle. The story is structured with 13 unique segments. The film features an original score by Sonja Myklebust.



MISC.



Bowie Skate at RiverRink

Jan. 14, 12 p.m.

Blue Cross RevirRink Winterfest

101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

delawareriverwaterfront.com

$3



RiverRink Winterfest celebrates the Bowie legacy with a Bowie-themed all-skate. “Labyrinth” will be screening in The Lodge. Admission is $3, though be prepared to pony up an additional $10 if you don’t have your own skates.



MUSEUMS



Sensory Friendly Sunday

Jan. 14, 8 a.m.

The Franklin Institute

271 N. 21st St.

Fi.edu

Free with registration

As an effort to make the museum’s exhibits more accessible, The Franklin Institute adjusts its offerings for people on the autism spectrum and others with differing abilities. Content of the exhibits remains the same. Pre-registration is required.



BOOKS



Bibliococktails: Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein

Jan. 12, 6 p.m.

The Rosenbach

2008-2010 Delancey Place

rosenbach.org

$30



To celebrate the 200th anniversary of Mary Shelley’s classic novel “Frankenstein,” Quaker City Mercantile bands together with The Rosenbach and Free Library to bring a special cocktail, “The Modern Prometheus,” to an engaging and in-depth discussion of the book. Other light refreshments will also be served. This is part of an ongoing Second Saturday event series, “Bibliococktails.”



TALKS



Sam Harris and the Waking Up Podcast

Jan. 14, 8 p.m.

Merriam Theater

250 S. Broad St.

kimmelcenter.org

$35



A neuroscientist, theologian and philosopher who’s not afraid to offer up a controversial opinion, Harris brings together Janna Levin and Maria Popova for a live taping of the “Waking Up” podcast. Surprise guests are promised.



ART



Twenty-Two Gallery Annual Winter Group Show

Jan. 12, 6 p.m.

Twenty-Two Gallery

236 S. 22nd St.

22gallery.com

Free



Twenty-six local artists show their work at this opening reception for the exhibit, which displays through Feb. 4. Mediums include paintings, photography, sculpture and mixed media from artists like Phyllis Anderson, Antoinette Kies, Katherine Sandecki and Niko Brownlee.



LGBT



GayBINGO

Jan. 13, 7 p.m.

Gershman Y

401 S. Broad St.

aidsfundphilly.org

$25



AIDS Fund hosts its monthly bingo in support of HIV/AIDS services, featuring drag performances and roaming queens to liven the mood. Prizes are up for grabs as part of the competition, of course.

