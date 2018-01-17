15 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

MUSIC
Rufus Wainwright
Jan. 19, 8 p.m.
Kimmel Center
300 S. Broad St.
kimmelcenter.org
$20
Cultural icon, vocalist and composer Rufus Wainwright joins the Philly POPS for this special concert highlighting the best of his career. The Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus will also perform as part of the finale.
Get Pegged with Raja Feather Kelly
Jan. 19, 10:30 p.m.
FringeArts
140 N. Columbus Blvd.
fringearts.com
$5
The sexy and provocative “Get Pegged” series continues with the dazzle and charm of Raja Feather Kelly, who will perform a “drag performance essay” that takes notes from Andy Warhol’s lesser-known alter ego, “Drella.” It’s an exploration of celebrity culture—we’re talking about Warhol, after all--and sexual expression, with a witty supporting act from Pig Iron Theatre Company co-founder Suli Holum.
Paul Rodgers
Jan. 20, 8 pm.
Xcite Center
2999 Street Road, Bensalem
parxcasino.com
Various prices
Rodgers, the Grammy-nominated rock vocalist who helped found Free, Bad Company and The Firm, tours in support of his latest Southern soul effort, “The Royal Sessions.” Rodgers is best known for anthem “Alright Now.”
Hair O’ the Dog Party with Cash Cash
Jan. 20, 8 p.m.
Hilton Philadelphia at Penn’s Landing
201 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.
hairothedog.com
$105
Now in its 24th year, this giant dance party—complete with open bar and noshes—features DJ Cash Cash, who’s responsible for a slew of popular Top 40 remixes from recent years.
Cunio Performs Etta James
Jan. 20, 8:30 p.m.
Ruba Club
416 Green St.
michaelcunio.com
$25
Michael Cunio pays tribute to the late, great soul crooner Etta James. Classics to be performed: “At Last,” “I’d Rather Go Blind” and “All I Could Do Was Cry.” Cunio has starred in Broadway hits like “Hairspray.”
COMEDY
Sam Morril
Through Jan. 20
Helium Comedy Club
2031 Sansom St.
Philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com
$17
An emerging star in the comedy world, Morril has appeared on TBS’ “Conan” and hosted a half-hour special on Comedy Central. Self-deprecating and a natural storyteller, Morril has a talent for not just writing a funny joke but a deadpan delivery that makes each one seem effortless.
THEATER
Urban Meadows
Through Jan. 21
The Prince Theater
1412 Chestnut St.
bodyvox.com
$20
Portland-based dance company BodyVox performs “Urban Meadows,” a sort of “Best of” show that showcases what the troupe does best: Blending choreography with film. The larger story is told through vignettes.
FOOD & DRINK
Vegan Drinks at Tattooed Mom
Jan. 18, 6 p.m.
Tattooed Mom
530 South St.
tattooedmomphilly.com
Pay as you go
The Humane League of Philadelphia bands with Tattooed Mom to host this monthly vegan happy hour featuring $4 vegan burgers, 50-cent vegan pierogis and half-price draft beer. It’s a chance for vegans and the vegan-curious to mix and mingle in one spot.
Restaurant Week at Del Frisco’s
Through Jan. 26
Del Frisco’s
1426 Chestnut St.
delfriscos.com
$35
As part of this year’s Restaurant Week, Del Frisco’s goes big with a half-price lunch and dinner prix-fixe option. During dinner, sip on a VIP cocktail, a cup of lobster bisque, a filet mignon with Chateau mashed potatoes and chocolate mousse—all for $35, and nicely marked down from the estimated $86. A three-course lunch is $20.
EXPOS
Philadelphia Home Show
Through Jan. 21
Pennsylvania Convention Center
1101 Arch St.
phillyhomeshow.com
$10
A wonderland for professional designers and hobbyists alike, the Philly Home Show returns for its second weekend with make-and-take workshops, “celebrities” from HGTV, presentations to provide more inspiration than Pinterest ever could and an abundance of vendors to shop and learn from.
FESTIVALS
Impression Sips Paint Party
Jan. 20 and Jan. 21, 2 p.m.
Solebury Historical Society
3020 Sugan Road, New Hope
winterfestival.net
$45
For three months of the year, the Solebury Township Historical Society hosts three sip-and-paint workshops inspired by paintings from the New Hope School of impressionists—participants this month, for example, paint based on George Sotter’s Moonlight in Bucks County. Painting materials are supplied, but do bring your own booze.
MUSEUMS
Woven Strands Exhibit Opening
Jan. 18, 6 p.m.
Mutter Museum
19 S. 22nd St.
muttermuseum.org
$25
Forever promising the city’s most bizarre exhibits, Mutter’s latest is no exception: “Woven Strands” showcases the best of the museum’s 19th-century Victorian hair art. What that means? Expect a variety of jewels and bouquets woven from human hair, and learn what these objects came to represent in the Victorian mourning process.
Young Professionals Night: Gothic Glam
Jan. 19, 7 p.m.
The Barnes Foundation
2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
$35
barnesfoundation.org
The Young Professionals Night at the Barnes Foundation is held seasonally; for the winter edition, explore the Kiefer Rodin exhibit and its themes of Gothic cathedrals and ruins. All, of course, with music, food and drink in hand. “Gothic glam” attire is encouraged.
Tent Making at AmRev
Jan. 20, 11 a.m.
Museum of the American Revolution
101 S. Third St.
amrevmuseum.org
$100
For inspiration, guests will first get an up-close view of George Washington’s war tent—a must-see in the museum, as it is. Then, those ambitious enough to try will sew tent canvas using tools and techniques from the era. No sewing experience is required; a lunch voucher is included as part of the workshop.
LGBT
Haus: UV Dance Party
Jan. 19, 10 p.m.
Tabu Lounge & Sports Bar
200 S. 12th St.
tabuphilly.com
Pay as you go
A spin on the usual dance party, the entire dance floor will be enveloped by UV light—so, dress accordingly. Performances from Allison Wonderland, Khaki Capri and Samantha Genesis are also planned, with a midnight “outfit runway” competition with prizes.
MUSIC