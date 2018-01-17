15 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

MUSIC

​

Rufus Wainwright

Jan. 19, 8 p.m.

Kimmel Center

300 S. Broad St.

kimmelcenter.org

$20



Cultural icon, vocalist and composer Rufus Wainwright joins the Philly POPS for this special concert highlighting the best of his career. The Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus will also perform as part of the finale.



Get Pegged with Raja Feather Kelly

Jan. 19, 10:30 p.m.

FringeArts

140 N. Columbus Blvd.

fringearts.com

$5



The sexy and provocative “Get Pegged” series continues with the dazzle and charm of Raja Feather Kelly, who will perform a “drag performance essay” that takes notes from Andy Warhol’s lesser-known alter ego, “Drella.” It’s an exploration of celebrity culture—we’re talking about Warhol, after all--and sexual expression, with a witty supporting act from Pig Iron Theatre Company co-founder Suli Holum.



Paul Rodgers

Jan. 20, 8 pm.

Xcite Center

2999 Street Road, Bensalem

parxcasino.com

Various prices



Rodgers, the Grammy-nominated rock vocalist who helped found Free, Bad Company and The Firm, tours in support of his latest Southern soul effort, “The Royal Sessions.” Rodgers is best known for anthem “Alright Now.”



Hair O’ the Dog Party with Cash Cash

Jan. 20, 8 p.m.

Hilton Philadelphia at Penn’s Landing

201 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

hairothedog.com

$105



Now in its 24th year, this giant dance party—complete with open bar and noshes—features DJ Cash Cash, who’s responsible for a slew of popular Top 40 remixes from recent years.

Cunio Performs Etta James



Jan. 20, 8:30 p.m.

Ruba Club

416 Green St.

michaelcunio.com

$25



Michael Cunio pays tribute to the late, great soul crooner Etta James. Classics to be performed: “At Last,” “I’d Rather Go Blind” and “All I Could Do Was Cry.” Cunio has starred in Broadway hits like “Hairspray.”



COMEDY



Sam Morril

Through Jan. 20

Helium Comedy Club

2031 Sansom St.

Philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com

$17



An emerging star in the comedy world, Morril has appeared on TBS’ “Conan” and hosted a half-hour special on Comedy Central. Self-deprecating and a natural storyteller, Morril has a talent for not just writing a funny joke but a deadpan delivery that makes each one seem effortless.



THEATER



Urban Meadows

Through Jan. 21

The Prince Theater

1412 Chestnut St.

bodyvox.com

$20



Portland-based dance company BodyVox performs “Urban Meadows,” a sort of “Best of” show that showcases what the troupe does best: Blending choreography with film. The larger story is told through vignettes.



FOOD & DRINK



Vegan Drinks at Tattooed Mom

Jan. 18, 6 p.m.

Tattooed Mom

530 South St.

tattooedmomphilly.com

Pay as you go



The Humane League of Philadelphia bands with Tattooed Mom to host this monthly vegan happy hour featuring $4 vegan burgers, 50-cent vegan pierogis and half-price draft beer. It’s a chance for vegans and the vegan-curious to mix and mingle in one spot.



Restaurant Week at Del Frisco’s

Through Jan. 26

Del Frisco’s

1426 Chestnut St.

delfriscos.com

$35



As part of this year’s Restaurant Week, Del Frisco’s goes big with a half-price lunch and dinner prix-fixe option. During dinner, sip on a VIP cocktail, a cup of lobster bisque, a filet mignon with Chateau mashed potatoes and chocolate mousse—all for $35, and nicely marked down from the estimated $86. A three-course lunch is $20.



EXPOS



Philadelphia Home Show

Through Jan. 21

Pennsylvania Convention Center

1101 Arch St.

phillyhomeshow.com

$10



A wonderland for professional designers and hobbyists alike, the Philly Home Show returns for its second weekend with make-and-take workshops, “celebrities” from HGTV, presentations to provide more inspiration than Pinterest ever could and an abundance of vendors to shop and learn from.



FESTIVALS



Impression Sips Paint Party

Jan. 20 and Jan. 21, 2 p.m.

Solebury Historical Society

3020 Sugan Road, New Hope

winterfestival.net

$45



For three months of the year, the Solebury Township Historical Society hosts three sip-and-paint workshops inspired by paintings from the New Hope School of impressionists—participants this month, for example, paint based on George Sotter’s Moonlight in Bucks County. Painting materials are supplied, but do bring your own booze.



MUSEUMS



Woven Strands Exhibit Opening

Jan. 18, 6 p.m.

Mutter Museum

19 S. 22nd St.

muttermuseum.org

$25



Forever promising the city’s most bizarre exhibits, Mutter’s latest is no exception: “Woven Strands” showcases the best of the museum’s 19th-century Victorian hair art. What that means? Expect a variety of jewels and bouquets woven from human hair, and learn what these objects came to represent in the Victorian mourning process.



Young Professionals Night: Gothic Glam

Jan. 19, 7 p.m.

The Barnes Foundation

2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

$35

barnesfoundation.org



The Young Professionals Night at the Barnes Foundation is held seasonally; for the winter edition, explore the Kiefer Rodin exhibit and its themes of Gothic cathedrals and ruins. All, of course, with music, food and drink in hand. “Gothic glam” attire is encouraged.



Tent Making at AmRev

Jan. 20, 11 a.m.

Museum of the American Revolution

101 S. Third St.

amrevmuseum.org

$100



For inspiration, guests will first get an up-close view of George Washington’s war tent—a must-see in the museum, as it is. Then, those ambitious enough to try will sew tent canvas using tools and techniques from the era. No sewing experience is required; a lunch voucher is included as part of the workshop.



LGBT



Haus: UV Dance Party

Jan. 19, 10 p.m.

Tabu Lounge & Sports Bar

200 S. 12th St.

tabuphilly.com

Pay as you go



A spin on the usual dance party, the entire dance floor will be enveloped by UV light—so, dress accordingly. Performances from Allison Wonderland, Khaki Capri and Samantha Genesis are also planned, with a midnight “outfit runway” competition with prizes.