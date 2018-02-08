15 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

FOOD & DRINK



Shake Shack Custard Giveaway

Feb. 8

Shake Shack

Various locations

shakeshack.com

Free



While supplies last, grab a free vanilla frozen custard—infused with green coloring, of course—to celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl triumph. Notably, it’s mixed with chocolate cake from Termini Brothers. Can’t make it to the Center City Shake Shack? The King of Prussia location will also be offering the deal.



LGBT



Big Mouth

Feb. 8, 9 p.m.

Ruba Club

416 Green St.

rubaclub.org

Pay as you go



A one-night-only lip-sync tournament, Aurora Whorealis hosts this drag-performance competition between 16 queens—Paula Deen-White, Savannah Georgia and Brandi Bourbon, to name just a few. The competition is judged by VinChelle, producer Josh Schonewolf and last year’s winner, Allison Wonderland.



Philadelphia Gay Men’s Choir and ANNA Crusis Women’s Choir

Feb. 11, 3 p.m.

Lutheran Church of the Holy Communion

2111 Sansom St.

pgmc.org

Pay what you wish



PGMC bands together with the oldest feminist choir in the country for a selection of songs from musicals “Rent” and “Through a Glass Darkly,” and artists like P!nk and Leonard Cohen. Northeast High School Choir joins as a special guest; the event is free, though a $20 donation is suggested.



MUSEUMS



Cornel West: Race Matters

Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m.

Free Library of Philadelphia

1901 Vine St.

freelibrary.org

$15



To commemorate the 25th anniversary of his monumental book “Race Matters,” the thought leader and activist takes the stage at the Free Library for a reflection on race and justice.

Frankenstein and Dracula

Through Feb. 11

The Rosenbach

2008 Delancey Place

rosenbach.org

$10



Entering its last weekend on display, the Mary Shelley- and Bram Stoker-centric exhibit features pages from Shelley’s original “Frankenstein” manuscript, interspersed with pages from “Dracula” that belong to the Rosenbach collection. The exhibit describes the making of these works while also teasing out how technology and science of the time influenced their themes.



FITNESS



2018 Cupid’s Undie Run

Feb. 10, 12 p.m.

World Café Live

3025 Walnut St.

$40



In support of the Children’s Tumor Foundation, this touring run has attendees don their skivvies—and just their skivvies—for a one-mile jog. The run culminates in a convivial shindig at World Café Live after, through 4 p.m.



Taste of Philly Dance

Feb. 10, 12:30 p.m.

Philly Dance Fitness

1170 S. Broad St.

phillydancefitness.com

$40



The indecisive dancers among us can get their feet wet with a total of nine fitness-focused dance styles—Zumba, for those wanting a little “oomph” to their step; a cardio bellydance for some rhythm; or jazz, for a little improv movement. Snacks are provided after.

MUSIC



Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo

Feb. 9, 8 p.m.

Xcite Center

parxcasino.com/xcitecenter

$35



Pop/rock hitmaker and four-time Grammy winner Pat Benatar strips down her songs for an evening of acoustic with husband and guitarist Neil Giraldo. Naturally, attendees can expect all the hits and then some.



First Aid Kit

Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m.

Union Transfer

1026 Spring Garden St.

utphilly.com

$20



Melancholy duo—sisters Johanna and Klara--First Aid Kit brings soft, folk- and country-inspired melodies to Philly. They tour in support of 2016 album “Ruins,” with sad songs like “Rebel Heart” and waltz-y “Fireworks.”



COMEDY



Chris Tucker

Feb. 9 and Feb. 10, 9 p.m.

SugarHouse Casino

sugarhousecasino.com

$79



Popularly known as James Carter in “Rush Hour,” actor and comedian Chris Tucker is on tour recalling his life events leading up to the big time, with occasional commentary on current events. For a taste, screen Tucker’s Netflix comedy special, “Chris Tucker Live.”

Jimmy Pardo

Through Feb. 10

Helium Comedy Club

2031 Sansom St.

Philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com

$17

Unique in that he essentially riffs and improvs his act, Jimmy Pardo spends most of the show interacting with his audience. For a sample of what to expect, give his “Never Not Funny” podcast a brief listen.



THEATER



Philly Theatre Week Kickoff

Feb. 8, 5 p.m.

Yards Brewing Company

500 Spring Garden St.

phillytheatreweek.org

$15



Yards hosts a mix-and-mingle event where theatergoers can chat up organizers and artists involved with the first-ever Philly Theatre Week—a 10-day, citywide event that includes 268 performances. The week is intended to be an easy starting point for new audiences.

Musical Thrones: A Parody of Ice and Fire

Feb. 9, 8 p.m.; Feb. 10, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Suzanne Roberts Theatre

480 S. Broad St.

philadelphiatheatrecompany.org

$25



The nationally touring parody swings by the Suzanne Roberts Theatre to poke fun—in the most spectacular way—at the first seven seasons of HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” The show is 90 minutes of jokes, songs and dance. Several Center City bars will participate in a bar crawl between Saturday showings.



Philly Circus Student Showcase

Feb. 9, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia School of Circus Arts

6452 Greene St.

phillycircus.com

$15



Once a year, the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts goes all-out for a showcase of what adult students have been working on. See maneuvers using everything from rope, lyra, silk acro, static trapeze and other tools that evoke that did-they-really-just-do-that reaction.

The Revolutionists

Through Feb. 25

Theatre Horizon

401 DeKalb St.

theatrehorizon.com

$15

Especially relevant for the moment, this all-female comedy follows an assassin, a spy, a writer and Marie Antoinette as they beat back the winds of extremism in France. Attend the Feb. 9 showing and receive complimentary spirits from Five Saints Distilling.