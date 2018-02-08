15 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

FOOD & DRINK
Shake Shack Custard Giveaway
Feb. 8
Shake Shack
Various locations
shakeshack.com
Free
While supplies last, grab a free vanilla frozen custard—infused with green coloring, of course—to celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl triumph. Notably, it’s mixed with chocolate cake from Termini Brothers. Can’t make it to the Center City Shake Shack? The King of Prussia location will also be offering the deal.
LGBT
Big Mouth
Feb. 8, 9 p.m.
Ruba Club
416 Green St.
rubaclub.org
Pay as you go
A one-night-only lip-sync tournament, Aurora Whorealis hosts this drag-performance competition between 16 queens—Paula Deen-White, Savannah Georgia and Brandi Bourbon, to name just a few. The competition is judged by VinChelle, producer Josh Schonewolf and last year’s winner, Allison Wonderland.
Philadelphia Gay Men’s Choir and ANNA Crusis Women’s Choir
Feb. 11, 3 p.m.
Lutheran Church of the Holy Communion
2111 Sansom St.
pgmc.org
Pay what you wish
PGMC bands together with the oldest feminist choir in the country for a selection of songs from musicals “Rent” and “Through a Glass Darkly,” and artists like P!nk and Leonard Cohen. Northeast High School Choir joins as a special guest; the event is free, though a $20 donation is suggested.
MUSEUMS
Cornel West: Race Matters
Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m.
Free Library of Philadelphia
1901 Vine St.
freelibrary.org
$15
To commemorate the 25th anniversary of his monumental book “Race Matters,” the thought leader and activist takes the stage at the Free Library for a reflection on race and justice.
Frankenstein and Dracula
Through Feb. 11
The Rosenbach
2008 Delancey Place
rosenbach.org
$10
Entering its last weekend on display, the Mary Shelley- and Bram Stoker-centric exhibit features pages from Shelley’s original “Frankenstein” manuscript, interspersed with pages from “Dracula” that belong to the Rosenbach collection. The exhibit describes the making of these works while also teasing out how technology and science of the time influenced their themes.
FITNESS
2018 Cupid’s Undie Run
Feb. 10, 12 p.m.
World Café Live
3025 Walnut St.
$40
In support of the Children’s Tumor Foundation, this touring run has attendees don their skivvies—and just their skivvies—for a one-mile jog. The run culminates in a convivial shindig at World Café Live after, through 4 p.m.
Taste of Philly Dance
Feb. 10, 12:30 p.m.
Philly Dance Fitness
1170 S. Broad St.
phillydancefitness.com
$40
The indecisive dancers among us can get their feet wet with a total of nine fitness-focused dance styles—Zumba, for those wanting a little “oomph” to their step; a cardio bellydance for some rhythm; or jazz, for a little improv movement. Snacks are provided after.
MUSIC
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo
Feb. 9, 8 p.m.
Xcite Center
parxcasino.com/xcitecenter
$35
Pop/rock hitmaker and four-time Grammy winner Pat Benatar strips down her songs for an evening of acoustic with husband and guitarist Neil Giraldo. Naturally, attendees can expect all the hits and then some.
First Aid Kit
Feb. 10, 7:30 p.m.
Union Transfer
1026 Spring Garden St.
utphilly.com
$20
Melancholy duo—sisters Johanna and Klara--First Aid Kit brings soft, folk- and country-inspired melodies to Philly. They tour in support of 2016 album “Ruins,” with sad songs like “Rebel Heart” and waltz-y “Fireworks.”
COMEDY
Chris Tucker
Feb. 9 and Feb. 10, 9 p.m.
SugarHouse Casino
sugarhousecasino.com
$79
Popularly known as James Carter in “Rush Hour,” actor and comedian Chris Tucker is on tour recalling his life events leading up to the big time, with occasional commentary on current events. For a taste, screen Tucker’s Netflix comedy special, “Chris Tucker Live.”
Jimmy Pardo
Through Feb. 10
Helium Comedy Club
2031 Sansom St.
Philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com
$17
Unique in that he essentially riffs and improvs his act, Jimmy Pardo spends most of the show interacting with his audience. For a sample of what to expect, give his “Never Not Funny” podcast a brief listen.
THEATER
Philly Theatre Week Kickoff
Feb. 8, 5 p.m.
Yards Brewing Company
500 Spring Garden St.
phillytheatreweek.org
$15
Yards hosts a mix-and-mingle event where theatergoers can chat up organizers and artists involved with the first-ever Philly Theatre Week—a 10-day, citywide event that includes 268 performances. The week is intended to be an easy starting point for new audiences.
Musical Thrones: A Parody of Ice and Fire
Feb. 9, 8 p.m.; Feb. 10, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Suzanne Roberts Theatre
480 S. Broad St.
philadelphiatheatrecompany.org
$25
The nationally touring parody swings by the Suzanne Roberts Theatre to poke fun—in the most spectacular way—at the first seven seasons of HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” The show is 90 minutes of jokes, songs and dance. Several Center City bars will participate in a bar crawl between Saturday showings.
Philly Circus Student Showcase
Feb. 9, 8:30 p.m.
Philadelphia School of Circus Arts
6452 Greene St.
phillycircus.com
$15
Once a year, the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts goes all-out for a showcase of what adult students have been working on. See maneuvers using everything from rope, lyra, silk acro, static trapeze and other tools that evoke that did-they-really-just-do-that reaction.
The Revolutionists
Through Feb. 25
Theatre Horizon
401 DeKalb St.
theatrehorizon.com
$15
Especially relevant for the moment, this all-female comedy follows an assassin, a spy, a writer and Marie Antoinette as they beat back the winds of extremism in France. Attend the Feb. 9 showing and receive complimentary spirits from Five Saints Distilling.