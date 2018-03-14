15 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

THEATER



End-of-Winter Party

March 15, 6 p.m.

The Rittenhouse Hotel

210 W. Rittenhouse Square

Eventbrite.com

$55



Foie gras s’mores, potato rosti bites with caviar and unlimited Moet Chandon are the allure of this end-of-winter party at the swanky hotel’s The Courtyard. Snuggle with a loved one by the firepit for a cold-weather kiss-off. Reservations only.



Jon Dorenbos

March 15, 7:30 p.m.

SugarHouse Casino

1001 N. Delaware Ave.

sugarhousecasino.com

$45



The Philadelphia Eagles-player-turned-magician switches from football throws to sleight-of-hand tricks at this encore show, a booking that follows a sellout appearance last year. Dorenbos previously appeared on “America’s Got Talent” in 2016.



Deepak Chopra

March 15, 8 p.m.

Merriam Theater

250 S. Broad St.

chopra.com

$39



A borderline spiritual experience, Dr. Deepak Chopra lectures on well-being and holistic health from a standpoint of science and Hinduism. He shares his latest discoveries while musing about not just healthy habits, but the human spirit.



Small Mouth Sounds

Through April 1

Suzanne Roberts Theatre

480 S. Broad St.

philatheatreco.org

$25



Written b Bess Wohl and directed by Tony Award-nominee Rachel Chavkin, this play follows six urban runaways as they flee to the woods for a retreat. It’s a story of human connection speckled with moments of great wit but profound insights about finding peace.



MUSEUMS



Not Ready to Make Nice

Through March 17

Moore College of Art & Design

19th and 20th streets on Race Street

thegalleriesatmoore.org

Free



This temporary, traveling exhibit highlights the work of provocative feminist artists the Guerrilla Girls. For the uninitiated: The Guerrilla Girls are activist artists who wear gorilla masks and, through interdisciplinary works that range from film to art, showcase injustices in society and advocate for female representation in art. The masks are meant to keep the focus on the message. Catch a special appearance by the original Guerrilla Girl on Thursday at 6 p.m.



SHOPPING



Antiques at Kimberton

March 17, 9 a.m.

Kimberton Fire House

2276 Kimberton Road, Phoenixville

antiquesatkimberton.com

$7



The Kimberton Antique Show fills a massive 10,000 square feet of space in Phoenixville, with a mind-boggling diversity of goods and dealers from all around the region. The show has been around since the ‘60s.



FOOD & DRINK



St. Gypsy Bash

March 17, 4 p.m.

Borgata Event Center

1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City

$20



A big ol’ bash for St. Patrick’s Day, Gypsy Bar infiltrates the Borgata’s event center with a collection of bands—including the campy Red Hot Chili Pipers—and lawn games like corn hole. With leprechauns.



Erin Express

Through March 17

Various locations

erinexpress-philly.com

Pay as you go

Yes, the Erin Express is back for another go-around of bar-hopping, green-themed shenanigans. As always, it’s a pay-as-you-go crawl featuring bars that have plenty of drink specials.



MUSIC



Little Lion Benefit Concert

March 15, 7:30 p.m.

Bourbon and Branch

705 N. Second St.

$15



Cruisr headlines this fundraiser event for The Little Lion Employee Benefit Fund. The Old City restaurant was forced to temporarily close after a fire left the building damaged—and, thus, its employees out of work.



Anais Mitchell

March 15, 8 p.m.

Boot & Saddle

1131 S. Broad St.

booteandsaddlephilly.com

$15



The folk songstress, who’s supported Bon Iver as an opener on tour and is known for her storytelling skills, brings her set to the intimate venue of the Boot & Saddle. She’s also got a tone to her voice easy to pick from a crowd.



Blake Shelton

March 17, 7 p.m.

Wells Fargo Center

3601 S. Broad St.

blakeshelton.com

$52



The staple of country radio and beau of Gwen Stefani takes his latest set to Wells Fargo for an easygoing concert experience. Shelton, who’s topped the Billboard country charts with several albums and singles, performs numbers from his 2017 full-length album and those among his greatest hits.



Femmes of Rock

March 18, 7 p.m.

Parx Casino Xcite Center

2999 Street Road

parxcasino.com/xcitecenter

$25



Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, Pink Floyd, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Guns & Roses—there’s no shortage of acts this cover band tackles during a performance. They’ve performed alongside industry big-names like Beyonce, The Killers, David Foster and Shakira.



Earthless

March 18, 9 p.m.

Underground Arts

1200 Callowhill St.

$18



The three-piece psychedelic rock band—instrumental-only, notably—comes to The Wolf Building for a trance-like rock experience. Get lost in the multitude of double-digit-minutes tracks in their discography.



COMEDY



Colin Kane

Through March 17

Helium Comedy Club

2031 Sansom St.

Philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com

$17



Winner of Howard Stern’s “Kill or Be Killed” and co-star of Kevin Hart in “The Wedding Ringer,” Colin Kane pulls no punches with his dirty, filthy humor. His standup is unchained and especially biting.



LGBT



Bianca del Rio

March 16, 8 p.m.

The Trocadero Theatre

1003 Arch St.

thetroc.com



A family-friendly-ish event, drag queen, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum and all-around personality Bianca del Rio performs primarily as a quick-witted comedian. In the quirkiest of costumes, of course.



Drag Diva Brunch

March 18, 12 p.m.

The Queen Theatre

500 N. Market St., Wilmington

$30



Though you can also catch the all-ages brunch affair at Punchline, the show has recently dragged its heels to Delaware, where guests can indulge in brunch—and an included alcoholic beverage—for a flat fee. Though it’s billed as all-ages, do expect the occasionally raunchy joke.