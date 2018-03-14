15 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

THEATER
End-of-Winter Party
March 15, 6 p.m.
The Rittenhouse Hotel
210 W. Rittenhouse Square
Eventbrite.com
$55
Foie gras s’mores, potato rosti bites with caviar and unlimited Moet Chandon are the allure of this end-of-winter party at the swanky hotel’s The Courtyard. Snuggle with a loved one by the firepit for a cold-weather kiss-off. Reservations only.
Jon Dorenbos
March 15, 7:30 p.m.
SugarHouse Casino
1001 N. Delaware Ave.
sugarhousecasino.com
$45
The Philadelphia Eagles-player-turned-magician switches from football throws to sleight-of-hand tricks at this encore show, a booking that follows a sellout appearance last year. Dorenbos previously appeared on “America’s Got Talent” in 2016.
Deepak Chopra
March 15, 8 p.m.
Merriam Theater
250 S. Broad St.
chopra.com
$39
A borderline spiritual experience, Dr. Deepak Chopra lectures on well-being and holistic health from a standpoint of science and Hinduism. He shares his latest discoveries while musing about not just healthy habits, but the human spirit.
Small Mouth Sounds
Through April 1
Suzanne Roberts Theatre
480 S. Broad St.
philatheatreco.org
$25
Written b Bess Wohl and directed by Tony Award-nominee Rachel Chavkin, this play follows six urban runaways as they flee to the woods for a retreat. It’s a story of human connection speckled with moments of great wit but profound insights about finding peace.
MUSEUMS
Not Ready to Make Nice
Through March 17
Moore College of Art & Design
19th and 20th streets on Race Street
thegalleriesatmoore.org
Free
This temporary, traveling exhibit highlights the work of provocative feminist artists the Guerrilla Girls. For the uninitiated: The Guerrilla Girls are activist artists who wear gorilla masks and, through interdisciplinary works that range from film to art, showcase injustices in society and advocate for female representation in art. The masks are meant to keep the focus on the message. Catch a special appearance by the original Guerrilla Girl on Thursday at 6 p.m.
SHOPPING
Antiques at Kimberton
March 17, 9 a.m.
Kimberton Fire House
2276 Kimberton Road, Phoenixville
antiquesatkimberton.com
$7
The Kimberton Antique Show fills a massive 10,000 square feet of space in Phoenixville, with a mind-boggling diversity of goods and dealers from all around the region. The show has been around since the ‘60s.
FOOD & DRINK
St. Gypsy Bash
March 17, 4 p.m.
Borgata Event Center
1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City
$20
A big ol’ bash for St. Patrick’s Day, Gypsy Bar infiltrates the Borgata’s event center with a collection of bands—including the campy Red Hot Chili Pipers—and lawn games like corn hole. With leprechauns.
Erin Express
Through March 17
Various locations
erinexpress-philly.com
Pay as you go
Yes, the Erin Express is back for another go-around of bar-hopping, green-themed shenanigans. As always, it’s a pay-as-you-go crawl featuring bars that have plenty of drink specials.
MUSIC
Little Lion Benefit Concert
March 15, 7:30 p.m.
Bourbon and Branch
705 N. Second St.
$15
Cruisr headlines this fundraiser event for The Little Lion Employee Benefit Fund. The Old City restaurant was forced to temporarily close after a fire left the building damaged—and, thus, its employees out of work.
Anais Mitchell
March 15, 8 p.m.
Boot & Saddle
1131 S. Broad St.
booteandsaddlephilly.com
$15
The folk songstress, who’s supported Bon Iver as an opener on tour and is known for her storytelling skills, brings her set to the intimate venue of the Boot & Saddle. She’s also got a tone to her voice easy to pick from a crowd.
Blake Shelton
March 17, 7 p.m.
Wells Fargo Center
3601 S. Broad St.
blakeshelton.com
$52
The staple of country radio and beau of Gwen Stefani takes his latest set to Wells Fargo for an easygoing concert experience. Shelton, who’s topped the Billboard country charts with several albums and singles, performs numbers from his 2017 full-length album and those among his greatest hits.
Femmes of Rock
March 18, 7 p.m.
Parx Casino Xcite Center
2999 Street Road
parxcasino.com/xcitecenter
$25
Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, Pink Floyd, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Guns & Roses—there’s no shortage of acts this cover band tackles during a performance. They’ve performed alongside industry big-names like Beyonce, The Killers, David Foster and Shakira.
Earthless
March 18, 9 p.m.
Underground Arts
1200 Callowhill St.
$18
The three-piece psychedelic rock band—instrumental-only, notably—comes to The Wolf Building for a trance-like rock experience. Get lost in the multitude of double-digit-minutes tracks in their discography.
COMEDY
Colin Kane
Through March 17
Helium Comedy Club
2031 Sansom St.
Philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com
$17
Winner of Howard Stern’s “Kill or Be Killed” and co-star of Kevin Hart in “The Wedding Ringer,” Colin Kane pulls no punches with his dirty, filthy humor. His standup is unchained and especially biting.
LGBT
Bianca del Rio
March 16, 8 p.m.
The Trocadero Theatre
1003 Arch St.
thetroc.com
A family-friendly-ish event, drag queen, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum and all-around personality Bianca del Rio performs primarily as a quick-witted comedian. In the quirkiest of costumes, of course.
Drag Diva Brunch
March 18, 12 p.m.
The Queen Theatre
500 N. Market St., Wilmington
$30
Though you can also catch the all-ages brunch affair at Punchline, the show has recently dragged its heels to Delaware, where guests can indulge in brunch—and an included alcoholic beverage—for a flat fee. Though it’s billed as all-ages, do expect the occasionally raunchy joke.