15 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

Get ready for the Liberty Flea market this weekend at the BOK building. Provided

FESTIVALS



East Passyunk Easter Egg Hunt

March 24, 11 a.m.

East Passyunk Avenue

1430 East Passyunk Ave.

visiteastpassyunk.com

Free



East Passyunk hosts this festive egg hunt tailored for kids—complete with a visit from the Easter Bunny. Eggs are filled with candy, but also golden-ticket certificates valid for Essen Bakery, Favors and Flavors, Fuel, Green Aisle Grocery, The Nesting Place, P’unk Burger, Rolly Cow and Tildies’ Toy Box.



FOOD & DRINK



Philly Wine Week: Opening Cork

March 22, 6 p.m.

23rd Street Armory

22 S. 23rd St.

phillywineweek.org

$48



The week-long wine celebration of Philadelphia Wine Week kicks off with “Opening Corks,” a tasting event with wines from around the world, paired with light bites from Di Bruno Bros., Barbuzzo, Jet Wine Bar, American Sardine Bar and Lacroix, among others. There will also be interactive displays from Arts in the Industry and, to be sure, plenty of time to mingle with fellow wine enthusiasts during the three-hour event.



Puyero Anniversary Party

March 23, 6 p.m.

Puyero Venezuelan Flavor

524 S. Fourth St.

Various prices

Puyeroflavor.com



In celebration of a year of business, Friday marks a day of Venezuelan food specials--starting with $1 arepas for lunch. At 6 p.m., until 8 p.m., an anniversary menu is available, including Patacon Playero, consisting of garlic shrimp, avocado, tomato, white cheese, sandwiched between plantains; and arepa cabimera, stuffed with ham, cheese a smattering of veggies and a hard-boiled egg. Expect decorations and party music, to boot.



Easter Bunny Brunch

Through April 1, various times

Elmwood Park Zoo

1661 Harding Blvd., Norristown

elmwoodparkzoo.org

$30



This breezy Easter-themed brunch is held on Saturdays and Sundays until April. Families can indulge in a brunch buffet—enjoyed among the zoo’s many creatures, of course—and grab a photo with the Easter Bunny immediately after.



SHOPPING



Liberty Flea

March 24, 10 a.m.

BOK Building

Ninth and Mifflin streets

libertyflea.com

$5



This special shopping event is an artisan market with a focus on vintage clothing--especially spring attire. Attendees will also find the usual mix of home decor, knick knacks, soaps and samples of Outer Limits Hot Sauce. Frannie Lou's Porch will serve coffee and pastries, with a smattering of other food vendors also lined up for the occasion.



FILM



Discreet

March 22, 5 p.m.

Plays & Players Theater

1714 Delancey Place

qflixphilly.com

$8



Part of the qFLIX 2018 queer film festival, this mature film is a thriller that follows the mind of a man who returns home to find his childhood abuser still alive. Seeking revenge, his plot to seek justice unfurls layers of fragile masculinity in today’s culture.

Longing

March 24, 8:45 p.m.

International House Philadelphia

3701 Chestnut St.

ihousephilly.org

$15

Co-sponsored by the Israeli Film Festival, this screening tells the story of a middle-aged and well-to-do man who finds out his college girlfriend gave birth to a boy—his child—two decades prior. The news prompts a longing feeling of “What if?” that is teased out as he immerses himself a world foreign to him.



After Louie

March 25, 8 p.m.

Perelman Theater

300 S. Broad St.

kimmelcenter.org

$18.50



Alan Cumming stars as a chain-smoking, queer New York artist who’s resentful of today’s gay culture and longs for days gone by. The film quickly turns to a witty romantic comedy about an affair with a younger man—the union of a “jaded Millennial” and a 1980s “AIDS warrior.” The screening is part of the closing-night event for qFLIX 2018.



COMEDY



Ryan Davis

Through March 24

Helium Comedy Club

2031 Sansom St.

Philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com

$20

Formerly an opening act for Jay Pharaoah, Tom Green and Michael Blackson, Davis kicks off his own solo tour. Davis is largely famous for his pop culture commentary on YouTube.



THEATER



Where the Truth Lies

March 24, 8 p.m.

Historic St. George’s Methodist Church

235 N. Fourth St.

chestnutstreetsingers.org

Pay what you wish



The vocal ensemble, known for an adventurous take on their choral performances—see: their use of water goblets to create sound—takes the stage for a setlists that focuses on storytelling diversity. Performed: Benjamin Britten’s “Hymn to St. Cecilia, Clement Janequin’s “La Guerre” and Gustav Holst’s “I Love my Love,” among other selections.

DanzAbierta

March 23, 10:30 a.m.

Zellerbach Theatre

3680 Walnut St.

annenbergcenter.org

Various prices



Afro-Cuban composer X Alfonso produces an original score for this high-energy dance performance that applies colorful visuals that spotlight Havana in the broader context of world turmoil. The performance, tailored for youth, is made up of vignettes.



Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles

Through March 25

The Academy of Music

240 S. Broad St.

kimmelcenter.org

$25



This tribute performance—psychedelic and a true spectacle, with fog and rain effects—is a celebration of the “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” album’s 50th anniversary. Expect many numbers from the classic album, plus some additional hits.



MUSEUMS



Museum of the American Revolution Spring Days

Through April 8

Museum of the American Revolution

101 S. Third St.

amrevmuseum.org

Free with admission



To celebrate spring, the museum hosts a series of special events through April 8, starting March 24 at 11a.m., when it’s a “Women at War” theme, with lessons on flag-sewing, rolling cartridges and a briefing on the women who even went to war themselves.



LGBT



Two Boys Kissing

March 24, 2 p.m.

Lutheran Church of the Holy Communion

2111 Sansom St.

pgmc.org

$20

The Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus unites with the Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus for their spring concert, featuring a new, titular work derived from the story of two young men who attempt the world’s longest kiss. The first half of the chorus will feature songs from Madonna and George Michael, among other queer favorites.



PETS



Adopt at the Top

March 24, 11 a.m.

One Liberty Observation Deck

1650 Market St.

phillyfromthetop.com

Free



PAWS partners with One Liberty Observation Deck to host an adoption event that is as adorable is it is marvelous. Cornhole and a scavenger hunt will be featured as games, with “Underdog Bone” treats from Philly Pretzel Factory. A “Puppy Kissing Photo Booth” will also be on hand.