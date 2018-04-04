15 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

FITNESS
Race the Bus
April 5, 5:30 p.m.
Broad Street and Oregon Avenue
cleanair.org
Free
One-hundred participating runners take on a SEPTA Route 45 bus for a three-mile race, meant to bring together like-minded green thumbs ahead of the Run for Clean Air on Earth Day. Be a bystander to the odd visual of seeing runners race a bus, then head over to MilkBoy in Center City for a post-run happy hour.
Sweat @ The Deck
April 7, 6 a.m.
One Liberty Observation Deck
1650 Market St.
phillyfromthetop.com
$25
Wake up with a “Daybreaker” yoga session from the top of One Liberty, then up the ante with a two-hour early-morning dance party in the clouds. It’s all in the name of April 7 as World Health Day.
Strength in Numbers
April 8, 12:30 p.m.
Subversus Fitness
1229 Chestnut St.
Free
This LGBTQ-tailored fitness class is an introductory session aiming to create a safe space for members of the community interested in fitness. The session begins the start of a free drop-in series for the first Sunday of every month.
THEATER
Play Brawl
April 6, 6 p.m.
Suzanne Roberts Theatre
480 S. Broad St.
Philadelphiatheatrecompany.org
$150
A new twist on Philadelphia Theatre Company's annual fundraiser, business leaders--Comcast's David Cohen, Drexel President John Fry, etc.--pair up with acting professionals to act out iconic scenes, with a voting round--executed through a mobile app--taking place where audiences cast their ballot with donations. Think: "So You Think You Can Dance." Of course, there will also be cocktails, and CBS 3’s Jessica Deen lifts the entertainment value as host.
MUSIC
Caroline Rose
April 5, 9:15 p.m.
Johnny Brenda’s
1201 Frankford Ave.
johnnybrendas.com
$12
Vermont singer-songwriter Caroline Rose takes the stage with a pop sound reminiscent of St. Vincent. Rose released her debut album, Loner, in February.
The Isley Brothers
April 6, 7 p.m.
Parx Casino Xcite Center
2999 Street Road, Bensalem
Parxcasino.com/xcitecenter
$35
The Grammy Award-winning Cincinnati trio, dating back to the late 1950s, produced a slew of Hot 100 hits, like “Twist and Shout,” “This Old Heart of Mine” and “It’s Your Thing.” They’re also Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees. Here, Ronal and Ernie Isley perform the hits, plus numbers from the 2017 album Power of Peace.
Brit Floyd
April 6, 8 p.m.
The Academy of Music
240 S. Broad St.
britfloyd.com
$39.50
This larger-than-life, critically acclaimed Pink Floyd tribute show enlivens The Avenue of the Arts as part of its world tour. The band plays beloved albums like The Dark Side of the Moon and Wish You Were Here.
Craig Robinson and the Nasty Delicious
April 7, 7 p.m.
Parx Casino Xcite Center
2999 Street Road, Bensalem
Parxcasino.com/xcitecenter
$35
Multitalented Craig Robinson, a triple-threat actor, comedian and musician, is best known for his stint on "The Office" and role as Leroy, presently, in FOX's sitcom "Ghosted." Here, Robinson plays piano—fusing comedy and music--during a set with his band The Nasty Delicious.
FOOD & DRINK
Tappin' the Trucks, Brews 'n' Bites Block Party
April 7, 1 p.m.
Taproom on 19th
2400 S. 19th St.
Pay as you go
One of the first block parties of the warm-weather season, Taproom on 19th shuts down its block for a gathering of trucks like Oink and Moo BBQ, Revolution Taco, The Cow and the Curd and Foolish Waffles, with six local brewers--Sly Fox, River Horse and more--also in attendance for the shindig. There will also be a bouncy house. Cash only.
Collingswood Restaurant Week
April 8 through April 13
Various locations
Collingswood.com
Pay as you go
Adopting a bacon theme for this year’s Restaurant Week, encouraging local businesses to create bacon-centric dishes at a special price, the crop of participating restaurants includes The Tortilla Press, L’Oceano Ristorante and The Pop Shop among other Haddon Avenue gems. See the website for specific menus as they’re updated.
LGBT
Studio 54 GayBINGO!
April 7, 7 p.m.
The Gershman Y
401 S. Broad St.
aidsfundphilly.org
$20
The latest iteration of “GayBINGO,” during which drag queens host a game of bingo while also performing and interacting with players, adopts the fabulous and exclusive feels of Studio 54. As always, come for the festivities and prizes, but stick around for the laughs and—in this evening’s case especially—fashion.
MUSEUMS
Morris Arboretum Cherry Blossom Festival
April 7, 10 a.m.
Morris Arboretum
100 E. Northwestern Ave.
morrisarboretum.org
$19
Ahead of the Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia cherry blossom festivals, take in the sights of Morris Arboretum’s own collection of cherry trees—each of which have different bloom times, meaning guests are sure to find trees in bloom no matter how early or late in the cycle it is. Take a guided tour of the grounds, observe a Japanese tea demonstration and enjoy Taiko drumming as celebratory festivities.
Science at the Ballpark
April 8, 12 p.m.
Citizens Bank Park
1 Citizens Bank Way
phillies.com/themenights
Various prices
A Phillies special event timed with the Philadelphia Science Festival, scientists will be on hand before the first three innings o interact with game-goers for crafting, gaming, demonstrations and more. Use the code “SCIENCE” for an $8 discount at the online checkout.
COMEDY
Liza Treyger
April 6, 8 p.m.
Punch Line Philly
33 E. Laurel St.
punchlinephilly.com
$22.50
Adopting the persona of party-girl-as-parody, Treyger—another staple of Comedy Central—offers sharp commentary on social norms and culture. Her act also boasts feminist undertones.
Kyle Kinane
Through April 7
Helium Comedy Club
2031 Sansom St.
Philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com
$20
The voice of Comedy Central since 2011 takes the stage for standup. His shtick of “scumbag stories” is on full display here. The Illinois native previously opened for Patton Oswalt and Daniel Tosh.