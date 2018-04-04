15 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

Can you keep up with a SEPTA bus? Give it a try at Race the Bus this weekend. Provided

FITNESS



Race the Bus

April 5, 5:30 p.m.

Broad Street and Oregon Avenue

cleanair.org

Free



One-hundred participating runners take on a SEPTA Route 45 bus for a three-mile race, meant to bring together like-minded green thumbs ahead of the Run for Clean Air on Earth Day. Be a bystander to the odd visual of seeing runners race a bus, then head over to MilkBoy in Center City for a post-run happy hour.



Sweat @ The Deck

April 7, 6 a.m.

One Liberty Observation Deck

1650 Market St.

phillyfromthetop.com

$25



Wake up with a “Daybreaker” yoga session from the top of One Liberty, then up the ante with a two-hour early-morning dance party in the clouds. It’s all in the name of April 7 as World Health Day.



Strength in Numbers

April 8, 12:30 p.m.

Subversus Fitness

1229 Chestnut St.

Free



This LGBTQ-tailored fitness class is an introductory session aiming to create a safe space for members of the community interested in fitness. The session begins the start of a free drop-in series for the first Sunday of every month.



THEATER



Play Brawl

April 6, 6 p.m.

Suzanne Roberts Theatre

480 S. Broad St.

Philadelphiatheatrecompany.org

$150

A new twist on Philadelphia Theatre Company's annual fundraiser, business leaders--Comcast's David Cohen, Drexel President John Fry, etc.--pair up with acting professionals to act out iconic scenes, with a voting round--executed through a mobile app--taking place where audiences cast their ballot with donations. Think: "So You Think You Can Dance." Of course, there will also be cocktails, and CBS 3’s Jessica Deen lifts the entertainment value as host.

MUSIC



Caroline Rose

April 5, 9:15 p.m.

Johnny Brenda’s

1201 Frankford Ave.

johnnybrendas.com

$12

Vermont singer-songwriter Caroline Rose takes the stage with a pop sound reminiscent of St. Vincent. Rose released her debut album, Loner, in February.

The Isley Brothers

April 6, 7 p.m.

Parx Casino Xcite Center

2999 Street Road, Bensalem

Parxcasino.com/xcitecenter

$35

The Grammy Award-winning Cincinnati trio, dating back to the late 1950s, produced a slew of Hot 100 hits, like “Twist and Shout,” “This Old Heart of Mine” and “It’s Your Thing.” They’re also Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees. Here, Ronal and Ernie Isley perform the hits, plus numbers from the 2017 album Power of Peace.

Brit Floyd

April 6, 8 p.m.

The Academy of Music

240 S. Broad St.

britfloyd.com

$39.50

This larger-than-life, critically acclaimed Pink Floyd tribute show enlivens The Avenue of the Arts as part of its world tour. The band plays beloved albums like The Dark Side of the Moon and Wish You Were Here.

Craig Robinson and the Nasty Delicious

April 7, 7 p.m.

Parx Casino Xcite Center

2999 Street Road, Bensalem

Parxcasino.com/xcitecenter

$35

Multitalented Craig Robinson, a triple-threat actor, comedian and musician, is best known for his stint on "The Office" and role as Leroy, presently, in FOX's sitcom "Ghosted." Here, Robinson plays piano—fusing comedy and music--during a set with his band The Nasty Delicious.

FOOD & DRINK



Tappin' the Trucks, Brews 'n' Bites Block Party

April 7, 1 p.m.

Taproom on 19th

2400 S. 19th St.

Pay as you go

One of the first block parties of the warm-weather season, Taproom on 19th shuts down its block for a gathering of trucks like Oink and Moo BBQ, Revolution Taco, The Cow and the Curd and Foolish Waffles, with six local brewers--Sly Fox, River Horse and more--also in attendance for the shindig. There will also be a bouncy house. Cash only.

Collingswood Restaurant Week

April 8 through April 13

Various locations

Collingswood.com

Pay as you go

Adopting a bacon theme for this year’s Restaurant Week, encouraging local businesses to create bacon-centric dishes at a special price, the crop of participating restaurants includes The Tortilla Press, L’Oceano Ristorante and The Pop Shop among other Haddon Avenue gems. See the website for specific menus as they’re updated.



LGBT



Studio 54 GayBINGO!

April 7, 7 p.m.

The Gershman Y

401 S. Broad St.

aidsfundphilly.org

$20



The latest iteration of “GayBINGO,” during which drag queens host a game of bingo while also performing and interacting with players, adopts the fabulous and exclusive feels of Studio 54. As always, come for the festivities and prizes, but stick around for the laughs and—in this evening’s case especially—fashion.



MUSEUMS



Morris Arboretum Cherry Blossom Festival

April 7, 10 a.m.

Morris Arboretum

100 E. Northwestern Ave.

morrisarboretum.org

$19



Ahead of the Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia cherry blossom festivals, take in the sights of Morris Arboretum’s own collection of cherry trees—each of which have different bloom times, meaning guests are sure to find trees in bloom no matter how early or late in the cycle it is. Take a guided tour of the grounds, observe a Japanese tea demonstration and enjoy Taiko drumming as celebratory festivities.



Science at the Ballpark

April 8, 12 p.m.

Citizens Bank Park

1 Citizens Bank Way

phillies.com/themenights

Various prices



A Phillies special event timed with the Philadelphia Science Festival, scientists will be on hand before the first three innings o interact with game-goers for crafting, gaming, demonstrations and more. Use the code “SCIENCE” for an $8 discount at the online checkout.



COMEDY



Liza Treyger

April 6, 8 p.m.

Punch Line Philly

33 E. Laurel St.

punchlinephilly.com

$22.50



Adopting the persona of party-girl-as-parody, Treyger—another staple of Comedy Central—offers sharp commentary on social norms and culture. Her act also boasts feminist undertones.



Kyle Kinane

Through April 7

Helium Comedy Club

2031 Sansom St.

Philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com

$20



The voice of Comedy Central since 2011 takes the stage for standup. His shtick of “scumbag stories” is on full display here. The Illinois native previously opened for Patton Oswalt and Daniel Tosh.