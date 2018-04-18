15 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

THEATER



Backwards & in Heels

April 22, 6 p.m.

World Café Live 3025 Walnut St.

11thhourtheatrecompany.org

$44



As the famous phrase may suggest, this is a celebration and story of women in musical theatre—spotlighting 11th Hour Theatre Company’s Cara Noel Antosca and Alex Keiper. This cabaret-style theater show tells the history of women in musical theatre.



Human

Through April 22

Performance Garage

1515 Brandywine St.

performancegarage.org

$18



A story of otherness, this ballet focuses on the human form, spotlighting an android who dances around human constructs. The show features five dancers and an electronic score by Michael McDermott. The performance is part of The Performance Garage’s annual residency program.



MUSIC

Baths

April 20, 8 p.m.

The Fillmore

29 E. Allen St.

thefillmorephilly.com

$16



With popular tracks like “Aminals” and “Miasma Sky,” Baths is a Los Angeles-based electro-pop artist. He tours in support of his 2017 album “Romaplasm.”







FITNESS



Clean Air Run

April 22

2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

runforcleanair.com

$30



Held on MLK Drive, participate in the run—with options ranging from a 3K walk to a 10K run—and enjoy food exhibitors and other activities set up along the drive. The spirit of the event is meant to advocate clean air for good health—particularly for future generations.



HORTICULTURE



Talkin’ Trees

April 22, 10 a.m.

West Laurel Hill Cemetery

Belmont Avenue, Bala Cynwyd

westlaurelhill.com

$15



For Earth Day, West Laurel Hill talks trees, touring attendees through the grounds and explaining some of the site’s most fascinating features. West Laurel Hill was recently accredited as a Level Two arboretum.



FOOD & DRINK



Dining Out for Life

April 19

Various locations

diningoutforlife.com

Pay as you go



At a slew of locations in Greater Philadelphia, dine out knowing 33 percent of the cost of your meal will go toward the cause of fighting HIV/AIDS. Some participating restaurants: Audrey Claire, Continental, The Dandelion, Lolita, Talula’s Garden and Silk City.



Independence Beer Garden Soft Opening

April 20

Independence Beer Garden

100 S. Independence Mall West

philbeergarden.com

Pay as you go



For a limited time, the garden opens its patio for the weekend before kicking off the full summer season, which lasts into October. Drafts include a Kona Koko Brown Ale, Troegs Crimson Pistol Hibiscus and Yards IBG Saison.



Eat to Empower

April 21, 9 p.m.

La Colombe Coffee Roasters

1335 Frankford Ave.

ticketleap.com

$5



This food-festival-by-moonlight extravaganza features celebrity chefs, music and three hours of mingling time, all in support of the Vetri Community Partnership. The Partnership promotes fresh food and hands-on nutrition education for kids.



MUSEUMS



Museum of the American Revolution First Anniversary

April 19, 3 p.m.

Museum of the American Revolution

101 S. Third St.

amrevmuseum.org

Free



The museum, with all its revolutionary surprises and delights, celebrates its first anniversary by offering free admission on April 19, through 8 p.m. Guests also receive a complimentary magnet frame and photo booth session, as well as enjoy a live performance from a Philadelphia Orchestra string quartet.



LECTURES



Anita Sarkeesian

April 20, 6:30 p.m.

The Galleries at Moore

1916 Race St.

moore.edu

Free



Sarkeesian was the target of online harassment in 2012 when she shed light on what she alleged as a sexist gaming culture. Here, as executive director of Feminist Frequency, she talks female tropes in pop culture, harassment in online gaming and her experiences as an advocate.



FESTIVALS



Cruise Night

April 19, 6 p.m.

Haddon Avenue, Collingswood

Collingswood.com

Free



A car show for all ages, classic automobiles and motorcycles park alongside Haddon Avenue for an evening perusal—surrounded by live music from Full Blown Cherry and No Relation Band, and plenty of food from restaurants and shops along the avenue.



Fizzics Class

April 22, 11:30 a.m.

Yards Brewing Company

500 Spring Garden St.

philasciencefestival.org

$40



Learn about the foam on beer and other foods and beverages—how it forms, why it forms and the science behind how we perceive the frothy texture. Included is a light brunch and beer samples—including of Yards’ newest brew, AtmosBEERic Pressure IPA.



Fishtown Science Crawl

April 22, 2 p.m.

Various locations

philasciencefestival.org

Free



This crawl features a scientific focus on wine: what makes a wine sweet and how fermentable sugar gets measured by vineyards. Grab a wristband for food and drink specials at participating locations, like Barcade, Frankford Hall and Garage Fishtown.



SHOPPING



South Philly Community Acupuncture Opening

April 21, 12 p.m.

Healing Arts Collective

519 S. Ninth St.

healingartscollective-pa.com

Pay as you go



For the opening of the acupuncture practice’s third location, a free wellness day and open house is hosted in the afternoon, with free community acupuncture, massage, Reiki, yoga and more. Plus, samples from P’unk Burger and Fuel and an art show by Eddy Rhenals.



Earth Day Sale

April 21

Buffalo Exchange

1520 Chestnut St.

buffaloexchange.com

Pay as you go



For Earth Day, Buffalo Exchange’s Center City location will participate in a $1 sale, carving out a section for dollar-deal clothing and accessories. Proceeds go toward 5 Gyres for the day, which advocates responsible disposal of plastic materials.