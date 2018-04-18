15 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

THEATER
Backwards & in Heels
April 22, 6 p.m.
World Café Live 3025 Walnut St.
11thhourtheatrecompany.org
$44
As the famous phrase may suggest, this is a celebration and story of women in musical theatre—spotlighting 11th Hour Theatre Company’s Cara Noel Antosca and Alex Keiper. This cabaret-style theater show tells the history of women in musical theatre.
Human
Through April 22
Performance Garage
1515 Brandywine St.
performancegarage.org
$18
A story of otherness, this ballet focuses on the human form, spotlighting an android who dances around human constructs. The show features five dancers and an electronic score by Michael McDermott. The performance is part of The Performance Garage’s annual residency program.
MUSIC
Baths
April 20, 8 p.m.
The Fillmore
29 E. Allen St.
thefillmorephilly.com
$16
With popular tracks like “Aminals” and “Miasma Sky,” Baths is a Los Angeles-based electro-pop artist. He tours in support of his 2017 album “Romaplasm.”
FITNESS
Clean Air Run
April 22
2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
runforcleanair.com
$30
Held on MLK Drive, participate in the run—with options ranging from a 3K walk to a 10K run—and enjoy food exhibitors and other activities set up along the drive. The spirit of the event is meant to advocate clean air for good health—particularly for future generations.
HORTICULTURE
Talkin’ Trees
April 22, 10 a.m.
West Laurel Hill Cemetery
Belmont Avenue, Bala Cynwyd
westlaurelhill.com
$15
For Earth Day, West Laurel Hill talks trees, touring attendees through the grounds and explaining some of the site’s most fascinating features. West Laurel Hill was recently accredited as a Level Two arboretum.
FOOD & DRINK
Dining Out for Life
April 19
Various locations
diningoutforlife.com
Pay as you go
At a slew of locations in Greater Philadelphia, dine out knowing 33 percent of the cost of your meal will go toward the cause of fighting HIV/AIDS. Some participating restaurants: Audrey Claire, Continental, The Dandelion, Lolita, Talula’s Garden and Silk City.
Independence Beer Garden Soft Opening
April 20
Independence Beer Garden
100 S. Independence Mall West
philbeergarden.com
Pay as you go
For a limited time, the garden opens its patio for the weekend before kicking off the full summer season, which lasts into October. Drafts include a Kona Koko Brown Ale, Troegs Crimson Pistol Hibiscus and Yards IBG Saison.
Eat to Empower
April 21, 9 p.m.
La Colombe Coffee Roasters
1335 Frankford Ave.
ticketleap.com
$5
This food-festival-by-moonlight extravaganza features celebrity chefs, music and three hours of mingling time, all in support of the Vetri Community Partnership. The Partnership promotes fresh food and hands-on nutrition education for kids.
MUSEUMS
Museum of the American Revolution First Anniversary
April 19, 3 p.m.
Museum of the American Revolution
101 S. Third St.
amrevmuseum.org
Free
The museum, with all its revolutionary surprises and delights, celebrates its first anniversary by offering free admission on April 19, through 8 p.m. Guests also receive a complimentary magnet frame and photo booth session, as well as enjoy a live performance from a Philadelphia Orchestra string quartet.
LECTURES
Anita Sarkeesian
April 20, 6:30 p.m.
The Galleries at Moore
1916 Race St.
moore.edu
Free
Sarkeesian was the target of online harassment in 2012 when she shed light on what she alleged as a sexist gaming culture. Here, as executive director of Feminist Frequency, she talks female tropes in pop culture, harassment in online gaming and her experiences as an advocate.
FESTIVALS
Cruise Night
April 19, 6 p.m.
Haddon Avenue, Collingswood
Collingswood.com
Free
A car show for all ages, classic automobiles and motorcycles park alongside Haddon Avenue for an evening perusal—surrounded by live music from Full Blown Cherry and No Relation Band, and plenty of food from restaurants and shops along the avenue.
Fizzics Class
April 22, 11:30 a.m.
Yards Brewing Company
500 Spring Garden St.
philasciencefestival.org
$40
Learn about the foam on beer and other foods and beverages—how it forms, why it forms and the science behind how we perceive the frothy texture. Included is a light brunch and beer samples—including of Yards’ newest brew, AtmosBEERic Pressure IPA.
Fishtown Science Crawl
April 22, 2 p.m.
Various locations
philasciencefestival.org
Free
This crawl features a scientific focus on wine: what makes a wine sweet and how fermentable sugar gets measured by vineyards. Grab a wristband for food and drink specials at participating locations, like Barcade, Frankford Hall and Garage Fishtown.
SHOPPING
South Philly Community Acupuncture Opening
April 21, 12 p.m.
Healing Arts Collective
519 S. Ninth St.
healingartscollective-pa.com
Pay as you go
For the opening of the acupuncture practice’s third location, a free wellness day and open house is hosted in the afternoon, with free community acupuncture, massage, Reiki, yoga and more. Plus, samples from P’unk Burger and Fuel and an art show by Eddy Rhenals.
Earth Day Sale
April 21
Buffalo Exchange
1520 Chestnut St.
buffaloexchange.com
Pay as you go
For Earth Day, Buffalo Exchange’s Center City location will participate in a $1 sale, carving out a section for dollar-deal clothing and accessories. Proceeds go toward 5 Gyres for the day, which advocates responsible disposal of plastic materials.