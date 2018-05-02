15 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

FOOD & DRINK
Revolution Taco
May 5, 11 a.m.
2015 Walnut St.
therevolutiontaco.com
Pay as you go
For a limited time, nab free Chicharron with any purchase and discounted juice mixers for those bring-your-own-tequila margaritas. Also, seasonal fish tacos will be added to the menu, in addition to grilled oyster mushroom tacos—made with local oysters.
South Street Spring Festival
May 5, 11 a.m.
South Street Headhouse District
southstreet.com
Pay as you go
Putting forward the flavors of South Street, this spring festival fills 10 blocks with food and drink from Brauhaus Schmitz, Ants Pants, Copabana, MilkBo, Nomad Pizza, The Twisted Tail and more. For dessert, swing by the Basset’s Ice Cream food truck for your favorite flavor.
“Derby Jawn”
May 5
Red Owl Tavern
433 Chestnut St.
redowltavern.com
Pay as you go
Perhaps winning out among the sea of Derby-themed Mint Julep special this weekend, Red Owl Tavern promises to sling “Derby Jawns,” made with Knob Creek Rye, green chartreuse, simple syrup, mint and angostura—classic but with a twist—for $5. A Southern brunch will be served, too, with grilled shrimp and grits and deviled eggs on the menu.
John Henry's Pub
May 5
98 Cricket Ave., Ardmore
johnhenryspubardmore.com
Pay as you go
The pub lifts the curtain from an all-new taco menu for Cinco de Mayo, to be available all spring long. Among the bunch: jer chicken tacos, honey-lime chipotle pulled pork tacos and blackened shrimp tacos. Free sunglasses and derby hats will be handed out to celebrate the dual holiday.
aMuse Derby Day
May 5, 3 p.m.
aMuse
1421 Arch St.
amusephiladelphia.com
Pay as you go
A curated menu for the occasion is prepared, in addition to “Julep bar” with twists on the derby classic and a series of games and contests—including a “Best Hat” competition. Live music will complete the vibe.
Bucks County Restaurant Week
Through May 5
At participating locations
visitbuckscounty.com
Various prices
Restaurant Week goes countywide this year in Bucks County, with prix fixe menu prices of $25 or $35 available at restaurants like Parx Grill, Blu, Devil’s Acre, Farm House Tavern, Francisco’s on the River and more. Lyft users can save up to $5 on a ride home using the code “EATINBUCKSCO.”
Derby at Laurel Hill
May 5
West Laurel Hill
225 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd
$50
The cemetery and park goes all-out for the derby, hosting its sixth annual soiree with Derby-inspired cuisine and cocktails, live music, a cigar bar, horse-drawn carriage rides and a photo booth. VIP tickets grant early entry—with immediate champagne service—and a private screening area with additional food options.
Parks on Tap
Through May 6
Lovett Park
6945 Germantown Ave.
parksontap.com
Pay as you go
The Parks on Tap program moves to the newly renovated, one-acre Lovett Park in Germantown for its second weekend, featuring a menu of barbecue, veggie sandwiches, salads and snacks, cooked up by Chef Justin Koenig. Sly Fox, Yard’s and Evil Genius are among the local breweries participating.
THEATER
AC2: Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen
May 5, 8 p.m.
Borgata Event Center
1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City
theborgata.com
$75
Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper take the stage for an evening of frank conversation—like having an opportunity to eavesdrop on a juicy conversation. A Q&A session will take place after.
SHOPPING
Barnes Arboretum Plant Sale
May 5, 9 a.m.
Barnes Arboretum
300 N. Latch’s Lane, Merion
barnesfoundation.org
Pay as you go
The museum’s arboretum, containing an unusual collection of shrubs, tropical plants and trees, sells a mind-blowing number of plants—everything from a Japanese maple tree to a “trumpetcreeper.” Stick around for a garden-keeping presentation from Stephanie Cohen.
MUSIC
Soccer Mommy
May 3, 8 p.m.
Johnny Brenda’s
1201 N. Frankford Ave.
johnnybrendas.com
$12
Rising artist Soccer Mommy, aka 20-year-old Nashville-native Sophie Allison, tours her debut album “Clean.” Thoughtful but sometimes punky, NPR describes the sound—aptly so—as “bedroom-pop.”
DANCE
First Friday Salsa Night
May 4, 7 p.m.
Schmidt’s Commons
1001 N. Second St.
theschmidtscommons.com
Free
Salsa nights—created to grow the audience for authentic salsa music in Philly--return for the 2018 season, with lessons by Siempre Salsa Philly. Food and drink will be on hand from Gunners Run, El Camino, Urban Village and Revolution Taco, on a pay-as-you-go basis.
COMEDY
Beth Stelling
May 3, 8 p.m.
Helium Comedy Club
2031 Sansom St.
philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com
$18
Beth Stelling is perhaps best recognized from her panel moments on “Chelsea Lately,” though she’s made the rounds in recent years on Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show and guest-starred on Amazon’s “Red Oaks.” She also wrote for seasons one and two of HBO’s “Crashing.”
ART
First Friday Gallery Talk
May 4, 5 p.m.
Center for Art in Wood
141 N. Third St.
centerforartinwood.org
Free
Renowned woodwork artist Connie Mississippi, who’s known to explore themes of nature, opens her exhibit in the Gerry Lenfest gallery, showcasing retro pieces that include sculptures, paintings and artist books. A talk with the artist and curator, Miriam Seidel, will take place at 6 p.m.
LGBT
Gayborhood Tour
May 4, 10:30 a.m.
William Way LGBT Community Center
1315 Spruce St.
waygay.org
Free
Meeting outside of the William Way LGBT Community Center, the city’s most in-the-know Philly LGBT historian Bob Skiba leads a group through the Gayborhood’s most historic sites. The walk ends on Camac Street and lasts approximately 90 minutes.