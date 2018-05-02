15 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

FOOD & DRINK



Revolution Taco

May 5, 11 a.m.

2015 Walnut St.

therevolutiontaco.com

Pay as you go

For a limited time, nab free Chicharron with any purchase and discounted juice mixers for those bring-your-own-tequila margaritas. Also, seasonal fish tacos will be added to the menu, in addition to grilled oyster mushroom tacos—made with local oysters.



South Street Spring Festival

May 5, 11 a.m.

South Street Headhouse District

southstreet.com

Pay as you go



Putting forward the flavors of South Street, this spring festival fills 10 blocks with food and drink from Brauhaus Schmitz, Ants Pants, Copabana, MilkBo, Nomad Pizza, The Twisted Tail and more. For dessert, swing by the Basset’s Ice Cream food truck for your favorite flavor.



“Derby Jawn”

May 5

Red Owl Tavern

433 Chestnut St.

redowltavern.com

Pay as you go



Perhaps winning out among the sea of Derby-themed Mint Julep special this weekend, Red Owl Tavern promises to sling “Derby Jawns,” made with Knob Creek Rye, green chartreuse, simple syrup, mint and angostura—classic but with a twist—for $5. A Southern brunch will be served, too, with grilled shrimp and grits and deviled eggs on the menu.



John Henry's Pub

May 5

98 Cricket Ave., Ardmore

johnhenryspubardmore.com

Pay as you go



The pub lifts the curtain from an all-new taco menu for Cinco de Mayo, to be available all spring long. Among the bunch: jer chicken tacos, honey-lime chipotle pulled pork tacos and blackened shrimp tacos. Free sunglasses and derby hats will be handed out to celebrate the dual holiday.



aMuse Derby Day

May 5, 3 p.m.

aMuse

1421 Arch St.

amusephiladelphia.com

Pay as you go



A curated menu for the occasion is prepared, in addition to “Julep bar” with twists on the derby classic and a series of games and contests—including a “Best Hat” competition. Live music will complete the vibe.



Bucks County Restaurant Week

Through May 5

At participating locations

visitbuckscounty.com

Various prices



Restaurant Week goes countywide this year in Bucks County, with prix fixe menu prices of $25 or $35 available at restaurants like Parx Grill, Blu, Devil’s Acre, Farm House Tavern, Francisco’s on the River and more. Lyft users can save up to $5 on a ride home using the code “EATINBUCKSCO.”



Derby at Laurel Hill

May 5

West Laurel Hill

225 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd

$50



The cemetery and park goes all-out for the derby, hosting its sixth annual soiree with Derby-inspired cuisine and cocktails, live music, a cigar bar, horse-drawn carriage rides and a photo booth. VIP tickets grant early entry—with immediate champagne service—and a private screening area with additional food options.





Parks on Tap

Through May 6

Lovett Park

6945 Germantown Ave.

parksontap.com

Pay as you go



The Parks on Tap program moves to the newly renovated, one-acre Lovett Park in Germantown for its second weekend, featuring a menu of barbecue, veggie sandwiches, salads and snacks, cooked up by Chef Justin Koenig. Sly Fox, Yard’s and Evil Genius are among the local breweries participating.



THEATER



AC2: Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen

May 5, 8 p.m.

Borgata Event Center

1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City

theborgata.com

$75



Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper take the stage for an evening of frank conversation—like having an opportunity to eavesdrop on a juicy conversation. A Q&A session will take place after.



SHOPPING



Barnes Arboretum Plant Sale

May 5, 9 a.m.

Barnes Arboretum

300 N. Latch’s Lane, Merion

barnesfoundation.org

Pay as you go



The museum’s arboretum, containing an unusual collection of shrubs, tropical plants and trees, sells a mind-blowing number of plants—everything from a Japanese maple tree to a “trumpetcreeper.” Stick around for a garden-keeping presentation from Stephanie Cohen.



MUSIC



Soccer Mommy

May 3, 8 p.m.

Johnny Brenda’s

1201 N. Frankford Ave.

johnnybrendas.com

$12



Rising artist Soccer Mommy, aka 20-year-old Nashville-native Sophie Allison, tours her debut album “Clean.” Thoughtful but sometimes punky, NPR describes the sound—aptly so—as “bedroom-pop.”



DANCE



First Friday Salsa Night

May 4, 7 p.m.

Schmidt’s Commons

1001 N. Second St.

theschmidtscommons.com

Free



Salsa nights—created to grow the audience for authentic salsa music in Philly--return for the 2018 season, with lessons by Siempre Salsa Philly. Food and drink will be on hand from Gunners Run, El Camino, Urban Village and Revolution Taco, on a pay-as-you-go basis.



COMEDY



Beth Stelling

May 3, 8 p.m.

Helium Comedy Club

2031 Sansom St.

philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com

$18



Beth Stelling is perhaps best recognized from her panel moments on “Chelsea Lately,” though she’s made the rounds in recent years on Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show and guest-starred on Amazon’s “Red Oaks.” She also wrote for seasons one and two of HBO’s “Crashing.”



ART



First Friday Gallery Talk

May 4, 5 p.m.

Center for Art in Wood

141 N. Third St.

centerforartinwood.org

Free



Renowned woodwork artist Connie Mississippi, who’s known to explore themes of nature, opens her exhibit in the Gerry Lenfest gallery, showcasing retro pieces that include sculptures, paintings and artist books. A talk with the artist and curator, Miriam Seidel, will take place at 6 p.m.



LGBT



Gayborhood Tour

May 4, 10:30 a.m.

William Way LGBT Community Center

1315 Spruce St.

waygay.org

Free



Meeting outside of the William Way LGBT Community Center, the city’s most in-the-know Philly LGBT historian Bob Skiba leads a group through the Gayborhood’s most historic sites. The walk ends on Camac Street and lasts approximately 90 minutes.