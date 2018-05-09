15 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

R. Eric Thomas' play "Mrs. Harrison," will be performed through May 20 at the Drake. Provided

THEATER



Mrs. Harrison

Through May 20

The Drake

302 S. Hicks St.

azukatheatre.org

Pay what you decide



From Philly playwright, Elle columnist and comedian R. Eric Thomas, this two-woman play features a white, struggling stand-up comedian and a black, successful playwright, whose lives intersect once again during a 10-year college reunion. Through the reunion, they pose questions of “What is truth?” based on events that occurred during their college years.



‘Bring Your Own Mom’

May 13, 2 p.m.

Hamilton Studios

1025 Hamilton St.

juniper-productions.ticketleap.com



Bring your mom to this performance of “Splinter and Crack” and receive complimentary light bites. The play, by Philly playwright Jessica Bedford, is about the quirky—debatably dysfunctional—dynamics between a successful academic and her adult daughter and son-in-law, who invite a TV celebrity over for a visit, setting off a whirlwind of events.



FOOD & DRINK



Collingswood Farmers Market

May 12, 8 a.m.

Atlantic and Irvin avenues

collingswood.com

Pay as you go



The Garden State’s growing season is in full swing as “Jersey Fresh” vendors line up between Atlantic and Haddon avenues to vend seasonal produce like asparagus. Also stop by the Amber & Grain table for some German loaves and samples of Inspired Brews Kombucha’s locally flavored brews. Come for the produce and good eats; stick around for the people-watching.

IPA, Champagne and Rose Festival



May 12, 12 p.m.

Hawthorne’s Beer Café

738 S. 11th St.

hawthornecafe.com

Pay as you go

In addition to a list of sparkling wines, champagnes and roses, Hawthorne’s ninth-annual spring block party boasts more than 60 IPA varieties—plus, noshes from Surf ‘N’ Turf, Sumpig, Curbside Creamery and Tot Cart, to name a few. Trinidelphia, a Caribbean steel drum band, will perform, with a “Kids’ Zone” set up for the youngsters.



Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet

May 13, 7 a.m.

Urban Farmer

1850 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

urbanfarmerphiladelphia.com

$65

The steakhouse treats moms and their company to a brunch buffet featuring deviled eggs, peaches and cream muffins, crab cake benedict, monkey bread, prime rib and—as is necessary for practically any real-deal brunch buffet—an omelet station. Kids 12 and under eat for $15.



Mother’s Day Brunch

May 13, 9 a.m.

aMuse

1421 Arch St.

amusephiladelphia.com

Pay as you go



Chef Jennifer Salhoff, best known for her participation on reality cooking show “Hell’s Kitchen,” crafts a special menu for the occasion, with selections like a cast-iron sourdough pancake and a bourguignon hash with tender shredded short rib and a sunny-side-up egg. Plus, a complimentary flute of champagne for all the mothers in attendance.



Floral Mother’s Day Cocktail

May 13

The Twisted Tail

509 S. Second St.

thetwistedtail.com

Pay as you go

The Twisted Tail might be better known for its whisky and bourbon, but the bar’s taking a 180-degree turn for its Mother’s Day offering, serving up a “Spring Fever” for the occasion. What’s in it: tequila, cachaça, grilled lemon, honey, ginger, basil and purple basil flowers with pepper for garnish. Consider it an apt substitute for the bouquet of flowers for the more boozy moms out there.



MUSEUMS



A Beginner’s Workshop to Coding with Games

May 12, 11 a.m.

The Franklin Institute

222 N. 20th St.

fi.edu

$35



Franklin Institute educators lead this two-hour workshop that challenges pre-teen-age kids to build a game controller and then use code to create a video game. The program, held in tandem with the Game Masters video game exhibition featuring an arcade and “history of video games” displays, teaches children to use Scratch, a simple programming language.



Why We Love to Hate Renoir

May 13, 11:30 a.m.

The Barnes Foundation

2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

barnesfoundation.org

$10



Before heading with Mom to brunch, swing by this lecture from Renoir expert Martha Lucy, author of Renoir in the Barnes Foundation, who details the relationship between Dr. Barnes and and Renoir, while also teasing out why—bizarrely—the artist remains one of the most sought-after and intriguing while not being well-liked.



COMEDY



Ricky Velez

May 11, 7:30 p.m.

Punch Line Philly

punchlinephilly.com

$20



Velez is a New York-based actor and comic with deadpan joke delivery and a pull-no-punches approach to storytelling. He’s appeared on Netflix’s “Master of None” and HBO’s “Crashing.”



MUSIC



Half Noise

May 10, 7:30 p.m.

Boot and Saddle

1131 S. Broad St.

bootandsaddlephilly.com

$15



Zac Farro, previously the drummer for Paramore, released his second studio album, “Flowerss,” earlier this month—showcasing his brand of synth-y and rhythmic psych-pop. Farro’s project began as a solo endeavor and only recently evolved into a full band.



Michael McDonald

May 11, 9 p.m.

The Music Box at The Borgata

1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City

$69

theborgata.com



The legendary singer-songwriter and keyboardist, who got his start with the Doobie Brothers in the ‘70s and went on to win five Grammy Awards for his work as a solo artist, performs the best of his discography. His last studio album, Wide Open, released in 2017.



Chris Botti

May 12, 8 p.m.

Xcite Center

2999 Street Road

parxcasino.com/xcitecenter

$35



Jazz best-seller Chris Botti, who has notched four chart-topping jazz albums and is a multi-Grammy Award winner. He released his last full-length album, Impressions, which featured notable guest vocals from Vince Gil and Andrea Bocelli, in 2012.



SHOPPING



Fifth Annual Warehouse Sale

Through May 13

United By Blue

205 Race St.

unitedbyblue.com

Pay as you go



The ideal opportunity to shop for camping and hiking gear, Philly-based outdoor brand United by Blue’s annual sale features heavy discounts on bags, blankets, Tacony socks, vests, boots, hoodies and more. The sale runs all weekend, but those serious about buying a full set of gear will want to show up early on the first day—or snag a “Fast Pass” ahead of time.

LGBT



Country Line Dancing

May 11, 7 p.m.

Woody’s Bar

202 S. 13th St.

woodysbar.com

Free



A hidden gem of the city’s weekly LGBT events is this country-line-dancing lesson, taught by folks who not only know their way around the dance floor, but are welcoming to newbies. Better yet: Attend the line-dancing lesson and get free admission to the club’s upstairs all night.

