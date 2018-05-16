15 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

FOOD & DRINK



Night Market

May 17, 6 p.m.

Cottman and Rising Sun avenues

thefoodtrust.org

Pay as you go



For this week’s marquee musical performance, catch RocNation hip-hop artist Freeway. All while picking from an enormous selection of local eats from food trucks and enjoying an evening beer. This is the first of the summer’s four Night Market’s; the next will take place in the Gayborhood.



Preakness at the Piazza

May 19, 5 p.m.

The Schmidt’s Commons

1001 N. Second St.

preaknessatthepiazza.com

$75



Doubling as a fashion soiree and benefit, this sixth-annual Preakness celebration at The Piazza celebrates the 143rd Preakness Stakes—with the race on the big screen—while pitching in all net proceeds to the National MS Society. Expect lots of over-the-top wide-brimmed hats and flowing libations.



Old World Vs. New World Tasting

May 19, 5:30 p.m.

Jet Wine Bar

jetwinebar.com

$50



Palates, at the ready: the South Street wine bar’s General Manager Nick Baitzel hosts this series of wine classes pitting classic wine-producing regions against newer ones. Up this week: Spain vs. South America, a Syrah versus a Cabernet Sauvignon.



MUSIC



Weakened Friends

May 17, 7:30 p.m.

The Boot and Saddle

1131 S. Broad St.

bootandsaddlephilly.com

$10



The trio from Maine, consisting of Sonia Sturino, Annie Hoffman and Cam Jones, has released two EPs since kicking off their careers together in 2014, soon after performing alongside big names like CHVRCHES and Silversun Pickups. Though an alt-rock group, pop listeners will find plenty of hooks to latch onto here.



CONVENTIONS



Philadelphia Wizard World Comic Con 2018

Through May 20

Pennsylvania Convention Center

1101 Arch St.

wizardworld.com

$35



Philly gets its nerd on for the weekend, celebrating comic book and gaming culture with four days of celebrity appearances—see: Elijah Wood and “Game of Thrones” star Natalie Dormer—and panels. But really, you’ll want to show up for the people-watching, with cosplay abound.



FESTIVALS



Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival

May 19, 12 p.m.

Walnut and Broad streets

rittenhouserow.org

Pay as you go



This rain-or-shine annual street festival is an annual tradition for the Rittenhouse neighborhood, overtaking the stretch between Broad Street and 19th Street, along Walnut Street, with street cafes, beer, music, art and boutique pop-ups. Consider it both a send-off to spring and a warmup for summer.



Kensington Kinetic Sculpture Derby and Arts Festival

May 19, 12 p.m.

Trenton Avenue and Norris Street

kensingtonkineticarts.org

Pay as you go



A much different take on the usual concept of art in motion, these floats barrel through a Kensington obstacle course while spectators make their favorites known from the sidelines. The race culminates in a judging competition, and the main event is surrounded by more than 100 arts vendors and 10 food trucks.



Philadelphia Children’s Festival

Through May 19

Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

3680 Walnut St.

annenbergcenter.org

Various prices



The largest children’s theater festival in Philadelphia, this three-day showcase of works from spoken-word artists The Mayhem Poets, Broadway magician Jason Bishop and bilingual children’s musician Sonia De Los Santos, among others, brings together a diverse lineup of performers for a feel that is both global and local. Food trucks and activities will dot the plaza on Saturday.



South Ninth Street Italian Market Festival

May 19 through May 20, 11 a.m.

919 S. Ninth St.

italianmarketfestival.com

Pay as you go



Truly, one has not experienced the quirks of South Philadelphia until they’ve watched an ambitious few Philadelphians try to climb a lard-greased pole for meat, cheese and cash prizes. Beyond that, though, there’s plenty of more standard-fare fun and indulgence to be had: live music, street shopping and foods like meatball hoagies, Italian sausages, pizza and pastas—lots of pastas.



Strawberry Festival

May 19 through May 20, 10 a.m.

Peddler’s Village

Routes 202 and 263, Lahaska, Bucks County

peddlersvillage.com

Pay as you go



April showers bring May strawberries. In celebration of strawberry season, the sprawling Peddler’s Village hosts the 40th annual Strawberry Festival, featuring, yes, all types of strawberry goodies, but also a music lineup of jazz, brass and bluegrass bands, a kid-friendly strawberry costume contest and a pie-eating competition. Plus, many miscellaneous vendors, ranging from leather goods to candles.



Chestnut Hill Home and Garden Festival

May 20, 11 a.m.

8000 Germantown Ave.

chestnuthillpa.com

Pay as you go



The avenue is filled with home and garden vendors at this annual festival, showcasing handmade furniture, art, garden sculptures, baskets, plants and select wares from local boutiques. Get tips on landscaping and home design, while also enjoying live music from Soul City Shakedown and The Dukes of Destiny. And, obviously, much on a McNally’s Schmitter.



COMEDY





Hannibal Buress

May 19, 8 p.m.

Merriam Theater

250 S. Broad St.

merriam-theater.com

$30



The stand-up comedian, known for several appearances on Comedy Central, television shows like “Broad City” and “30 Rock,” and his regular gig as a co-host on Adult Swim’s “The Eric Andre Show,” Buress brings his sharp wit back around to Philadelphia. And yes, this is the same Hannibal Buress who made the by-now-historic Bill Cosby joke in 2014.



Nick Swardson

May 19, 9 p.m.

The Music Box at the Borgata

1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City

theborgata.com

$49



As seen in “The Benchwarmers” and “I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry,” Swardson performs a standup act. For: big-time Adam Sandler fans.



LGBT



New Hope Pride Festival

May 19, 11:30 a.m.

Le Chateau Exotique

97 S. Main St., New Hope

newhopecelebrates.com

Free



The festival, held in historically LGBT-friendly New Hope, kicks off with a parade that starts across the bridge in Lambertville, N.J., and ends near the Logan Inn, where the Pride Fair will then kick off with local vendors and a slew of performances from Chris Weaver of “The Voice” and acoustic artist Christine Martucci, among others. A live DJ will be spinning jams until 5 p.m.



Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus Pride Concert

May 20, 6 p.m.

University Lutheran Church

3637 Chestnut St.

pgmc.org

$20



For Pride, the Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus closes its current season with a round of showtunes from musicals like “Ragtime” and “The Wiz,” plus a number from blockbuster hit “The Greatest Showman.” New this year, the chorus will also travel to Jenkintown and Devon for performances on Friday and Saturday, respectively.