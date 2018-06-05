15 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

FOOD & DRINK



Beer and Boats

June 7, 4 p.m.

Bartram’s Garden

5400 Lindbergh Blvd.

phillylovesbeer.org

$15



This unexpected fusion of beer and boats take guests on a kayak excursion along the Schuylkill River—with beers from Point Breeze Brewing, Cartesian, Sly Fox and Dock Street. Though it’s a boozy boat ride, the event is billed as family-friendly.



Sours Under the Stars

June 7, 8 p.m.

Uptown Beer Garden

1735 Market St.

Pay as you go



Sours are the star of the show at this evening happy hour, featuring $5 fruit bomb kettle sours from Anderson Valley and Free Will, plus $7 beer cocktails. Patrons can coat their stomach first with some smoky barbecue ribs.



Bring Your Own Dog Brunch

June 9, 11 a.m.

Square 1682

121 S. 17th St.

square1682.com

Pay as you go



Back this summer by popular demand, Square 1682 adopts a pooch theme by offering dishes that are dog-friendly, like peanut butter biscuits and a “Best in Show Stew,” featuring organic chicken, steel cut oats, zucchini and carrots. There will also be dog-themed cocktails; a dollar from every dish will go to the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals.



Fishtown Festivale

June 9, 12 p.m.

Frankford and Girard avenues

fishtownfestivale.com

Pay as you go



For its seventh iteration, the annual neighborhood festival—stretching the span of Frankford from Girard to Oxford avenues—showcases its bustling food, drink and nightlife scene while also putting artists and designers between the street food trucks and stands. Pop by later in the evening for a fireworks show.



MUSIC



Dirty Heads

June 7, 6 p.m.

Penn’s Landing

101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

festivalpierphilly.com

$33.50



The California reggae-rock group has, in the past, opened for popular bands like Cobra Starship and Gym Class Heroes. The group has issued six albums since it formed in 2008, most recently releasing “Swim Team” last fall.



THEATER



Murder in the Red Barn

Through June 24

The Drake

302 S. Hicks St.

philartistscollective.org

$20



A real crowd-pleaser, this show evokes emotions that run the spectrum—a melodrama about a real-life English murder in the 19th century. The story has carried on through the centuries and taken many forms on stage.



Red Bike

Through June 24

The Caplan Studio Theatre

211 S. Broad St.

simpaticotheatre.org

Pay what you decide



Produced by Simpatico Theatre, director Sam Tower takes audiences into the world of an 11-year-old who observes a crumbling town tackling hot-button issues of the day of class and gentrification. In line with the name of the play, the story is told as the boy rides his bike.



PIFA Street Fair

June 9, 11 a.m.

South Broad Street

kimmelcenter.org

Pay as you go



PIFA caps off its run of cutting-edge theater and performance art by hosting a giant street fair, spanning from City Hall to South Street along Broad Street. Expect a collection of free performances and an abundance of food and drink vendors.



Tony Awards Watch Party

June 10, 7 p.m.

Fringe Arts Biergarten

140 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

kimmelcenter.org

Free



The Kimmel Center, FringeArts and Theatre Philadelphia band together to sponsor this free watch party for theater lovers looking to share in the shock, awe and gossip of the Tony Awards. Study up before you go: trivia questions will be doled out—with prizes—during commercial breaks.



COMEDY



Off Color Comedy Tour

June 8, 8 p.m.

Parx Casino

2999 Street Road, Bensalem

parxcasino.com

$45



Keenen Ivory Wayans, creator of “In Living Color,” hosts this comedy extravaganza with Shawn Wayans, Tommy Davidson and David Alan Grier. Outside of the sketch comedy the four are known for, they have, between them, appeared in the “Scary Movie” and “Ace Ventura” film series, while Grier was a contestant on “Dancing with the Stars.”



Tony Roberts

Through June 10

Helium Comedy Club

2031 Sansom St.

philadelphia-heliumcomedy.com

$22



Serving up a raucous good time since the ‘90s, Roberts pulls no punches with his quips and personal stories about his wife and three kids. He’s hosted standup specials on BET and HBO.

LGBT

Family Storytime: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag

June 7, 4 p.m.

Whitman Library

200 Snyder Ave.

freelibrary.org

Free



This family-friendly celebration of pride features a Free Library librarian reading from Rob Sanders’ new children’s book, “Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag.” The book celebrates the 40th anniversary of the Rainbow Pride Flag.



Fantasy Kamp

June 7, 9 p.m.

Tabu Lounge & Sports Bar

200 S. 12th St.

tabuphilly.om

$5



This all-new, bi-monthly competition show is a treat for those who want to participate in their theater. Two “heroes” are chosen—this week, Honeytree EvilEye and Ralph Andracchio—as team leaders, of teams of three, and then pick a theme. Whichever team is voted t have best executed their theme is the winner.



Drag Show with Left Hand Brewing Co.

June 7, 9:30 p.m.

Tap Room on 19th

2400 S. 19th St.

phillylovesbeer.org

Pay as you go



One of the more unlikely locales for a drag show, this South Philly bar and restaurant, along with Left Hand Brewing Company, host a Josh Schonewolf-produced drag show featuring former “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestant Mimi Imfurst, comedy queen Bev, along with VinChelle and Emily Valentine. With plenty of beer options from Left Hand, ranging from a honey saison to a beerlini peach radler.



Philly Pride Parade

June 10, 11:30 a.m.

13th and Locust streets

phillygaypride.org

Free



While the festival at Penn’s Landing will cost you $15 for a wristband, the sight to see—the convivial experience cherished most—is the parade, kicking off from the heart of the Gayborhood. Follow along with the floats as they enter the parade grounds, with a festival headlined this year by comedian Margaret Cho.