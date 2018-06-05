15 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

FOOD & DRINK
Beer and Boats
June 7, 4 p.m.
Bartram’s Garden
5400 Lindbergh Blvd.
phillylovesbeer.org
$15
This unexpected fusion of beer and boats take guests on a kayak excursion along the Schuylkill River—with beers from Point Breeze Brewing, Cartesian, Sly Fox and Dock Street. Though it’s a boozy boat ride, the event is billed as family-friendly.
Sours Under the Stars
June 7, 8 p.m.
Uptown Beer Garden
1735 Market St.
Pay as you go
Sours are the star of the show at this evening happy hour, featuring $5 fruit bomb kettle sours from Anderson Valley and Free Will, plus $7 beer cocktails. Patrons can coat their stomach first with some smoky barbecue ribs.
Bring Your Own Dog Brunch
June 9, 11 a.m.
Square 1682
121 S. 17th St.
square1682.com
Pay as you go
Back this summer by popular demand, Square 1682 adopts a pooch theme by offering dishes that are dog-friendly, like peanut butter biscuits and a “Best in Show Stew,” featuring organic chicken, steel cut oats, zucchini and carrots. There will also be dog-themed cocktails; a dollar from every dish will go to the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals.
Fishtown Festivale
June 9, 12 p.m.
Frankford and Girard avenues
fishtownfestivale.com
Pay as you go
For its seventh iteration, the annual neighborhood festival—stretching the span of Frankford from Girard to Oxford avenues—showcases its bustling food, drink and nightlife scene while also putting artists and designers between the street food trucks and stands. Pop by later in the evening for a fireworks show.
MUSIC
Dirty Heads
June 7, 6 p.m.
Penn’s Landing
101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.
festivalpierphilly.com
$33.50
The California reggae-rock group has, in the past, opened for popular bands like Cobra Starship and Gym Class Heroes. The group has issued six albums since it formed in 2008, most recently releasing “Swim Team” last fall.
THEATER
Murder in the Red Barn
Through June 24
The Drake
302 S. Hicks St.
philartistscollective.org
$20
A real crowd-pleaser, this show evokes emotions that run the spectrum—a melodrama about a real-life English murder in the 19th century. The story has carried on through the centuries and taken many forms on stage.
Red Bike
Through June 24
The Caplan Studio Theatre
211 S. Broad St.
simpaticotheatre.org
Pay what you decide
Produced by Simpatico Theatre, director Sam Tower takes audiences into the world of an 11-year-old who observes a crumbling town tackling hot-button issues of the day of class and gentrification. In line with the name of the play, the story is told as the boy rides his bike.
PIFA Street Fair
June 9, 11 a.m.
South Broad Street
kimmelcenter.org
Pay as you go
PIFA caps off its run of cutting-edge theater and performance art by hosting a giant street fair, spanning from City Hall to South Street along Broad Street. Expect a collection of free performances and an abundance of food and drink vendors.
Tony Awards Watch Party
June 10, 7 p.m.
Fringe Arts Biergarten
140 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd.
kimmelcenter.org
Free
The Kimmel Center, FringeArts and Theatre Philadelphia band together to sponsor this free watch party for theater lovers looking to share in the shock, awe and gossip of the Tony Awards. Study up before you go: trivia questions will be doled out—with prizes—during commercial breaks.
COMEDY
Off Color Comedy Tour
June 8, 8 p.m.
Parx Casino
2999 Street Road, Bensalem
parxcasino.com
$45
Keenen Ivory Wayans, creator of “In Living Color,” hosts this comedy extravaganza with Shawn Wayans, Tommy Davidson and David Alan Grier. Outside of the sketch comedy the four are known for, they have, between them, appeared in the “Scary Movie” and “Ace Ventura” film series, while Grier was a contestant on “Dancing with the Stars.”
Tony Roberts
Through June 10
Helium Comedy Club
2031 Sansom St.
philadelphia-heliumcomedy.com
$22
Serving up a raucous good time since the ‘90s, Roberts pulls no punches with his quips and personal stories about his wife and three kids. He’s hosted standup specials on BET and HBO.
LGBT
Family Storytime: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag
June 7, 4 p.m.
Whitman Library
200 Snyder Ave.
freelibrary.org
Free
This family-friendly celebration of pride features a Free Library librarian reading from Rob Sanders’ new children’s book, “Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag.” The book celebrates the 40th anniversary of the Rainbow Pride Flag.
Fantasy Kamp
June 7, 9 p.m.
Tabu Lounge & Sports Bar
200 S. 12th St.
tabuphilly.om
$5
This all-new, bi-monthly competition show is a treat for those who want to participate in their theater. Two “heroes” are chosen—this week, Honeytree EvilEye and Ralph Andracchio—as team leaders, of teams of three, and then pick a theme. Whichever team is voted t have best executed their theme is the winner.
Drag Show with Left Hand Brewing Co.
June 7, 9:30 p.m.
Tap Room on 19th
2400 S. 19th St.
phillylovesbeer.org
Pay as you go
One of the more unlikely locales for a drag show, this South Philly bar and restaurant, along with Left Hand Brewing Company, host a Josh Schonewolf-produced drag show featuring former “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestant Mimi Imfurst, comedy queen Bev, along with VinChelle and Emily Valentine. With plenty of beer options from Left Hand, ranging from a honey saison to a beerlini peach radler.
Philly Pride Parade
June 10, 11:30 a.m.
13th and Locust streets
phillygaypride.org
Free
While the festival at Penn’s Landing will cost you $15 for a wristband, the sight to see—the convivial experience cherished most—is the parade, kicking off from the heart of the Gayborhood. Follow along with the floats as they enter the parade grounds, with a festival headlined this year by comedian Margaret Cho.