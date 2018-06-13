15 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

FringeA-thon is this weekend. Are you ready? Provided

FOOD & DRINK



Brews and Bites

June 16, 4 p.m.

Pennsbury Manor

400 Pennsbury Memorial Road, Morrisville

pennsburymanor.org

$25



Conveniently timed with Father’s Day, this sixth annual edition of Brews and Bites, held along the Delaware River waterfront, featuring breweries like Naked Brewing Co., Broken Goblet, Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co., Saint Benjamin’s Brewing Co., and wineries like Stone & Key and Blackledge. VIP tickets net you free food samplings and a souvenir tasting glass.



Rex 1516 Father’s Day Dinner

June 17

Rex 1516

1516 South St.

rex1516.com

$30



If dad’s a man of hearty comfort foods, Rex’s Southern-inspired supper will guarantee smiles and delight: On the menu is smoked brisket pork, a hot link sausage, pickes and onions, with two fixin’s. The enormous and meaty meal is offered at a reasonable flat rate, to boot.





Art in the Age Father’s Day Cocktails

June 17

Art in the Age

116 N. Third St.

artintheage.com



Those looking to keep dad feeling a little classy—but still wanting to experiment with a little something different—can indulge in this limited menu from Art in the Age, featuring four all-new dad-themed cocktails. Among the offerings from the artisan company: the Old Major, essentially a bacon Old Fashioned; the Lumberjack Stack, a play on a New York Sour; the Five O’Clock Shadow, akin to a Flip; and the Dad Bob, a n even more spicy Bloody Mary.



Rainbow Pride Wine Flight

Through June 30

Jet Wine Bar

jetwinebar.com

$12

Quite simply, Jet Wine Bar lights up the month of Pride with a flight of rainbow-colored wines—in a three- or six-wine tasting flight. Among some off the wines, find a Sangiovese Rose (orange), Gruner Vetliner (green) and a Mavrud (purple).



LGBT



Bradley’s Bucks

June 16, 8 p.m.

Franky Bradley’s

1320 Chancellor St.

frankybradleys.com

$15

The troupe of in-house dancers dazzle monthly with a combination of props, music, thoughtful lighting and spectacular—often, sexy—movements. “Humankind,” the latest performance, features black light artists Archedream as special guests.

Sexual Pleasure 101

June 17, 3 p.m.

Kink Shoppe

126 Market St.

kinkshoppe.com

$20



Galia Godel, a sexuality educator with a Master’s in Human Sexuality from Widener University, hosts this Sex Ed 101 for adults, teaching the biology of pleasure, with bedroom tips for solo guests and those who bring their partners. Bring a notebook.



FILM



Casablanca

June 14, 7 p.m.

Schmidt’s Commons

1001 N. Second St.

theschmidtscommons.com

Free



Best Picture winner “Casablanca” gets a screening for this summer-nights film under the stars. The story follows the owner of a Moroccan nightclub as he embarks on a journey to flee the country with an old flame.





Going in Style

June 14, 8:30 p.m.

Schuylkill River

Adjacent Wharton Street

schuylkillbanks.org

Free



Chairs, picnic baskets and good company are encouraged at this outdoor screening of comedy film “Going in Style.” Early birds will be treated to a raffle and snacks.



MUSIC



Hayley Kiyoko

June 14, 8 p.m.

Theater of Living Arts

334 South St.

tlaphilly.com

$20



A rising pop artist and former Disney star, her music video for “Girls Like Girls” accrued 91 million views on YouTube, and has since built a cult following internationally. Her first full studio album, “Expectations,” released in March.



Fish Tank

June 16, 7 p.m.

Fish Tank

29 E. Allen St.

thefillmorephilly.com

Pay as you go



For its third weekend, the Fish Tank pop-up beer garden—operated by The Fillmore, Punch Line Philadelphia and Philadelphia Distilling—brings picnic tables, games and a cocktail menu that includes refreshing slush drinks. This week, find live art as entertainment.



Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers

June 16, 7 p.m.

Xcite Center

2999 Street Rd.

parxcasino.com

$49



Hornsby came to fame with “The Way It Is,” a legendary, turn-the-radio-up kind of pop song from the 1980s. He’s since collaborated with all-star performers like Bob Dylan and Bonnie Raitt and, in this performance, joins with touring band The Noisemakers.





COMEDY



John Heffron

Through June 16

Helium Comedy Club

2031 Sansom St.

Philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com

$17



John Heffron came to prominence as the winner of “Last Comic Standing,” vaulted from that platform right into late-night shows like “Chelsea Lately” and VH1’s popular “I Love The …” series. He’s known for acts about middle-class life and family dynamics.



THEATER



An Act of God

Through June 16

Bucks County Playhouse

70 S. Main St., New Hope

bcptheater.org

$40



This bite-sized play, spanning 90 minutes with no intermission, ends its run this weekend. The story follows God’s return to earth, bringing a new set of Ten Commandments in this comedy written by David Javerbaum of “The Daily Show.”



MUSEUMS



Programming from Scratch

June 17, 11 a.m.

The Franklin Institute

222 N. 20th St.

fi.edu

$35



Guests get to be game designers for a day, building a game controller, learning about coding for game development, and then make their own game—all in kid-friendly language. The game to be developed, guided by Franklin Institute educators, features Ben Franklin as a character.



PARTIES



Fringe-A-Thon

June 16, 12 p.m.

Schmidt’s Commons

1001 N. Second St.

fringeathon.com

$35



Doubling as a fundraiser and one of Fringe’s most wild events of the year, guests are challenged to dance for a full 12 hours, filling the time with dance lessons and, of course, a variety of performance artists—from BalletX to John Jarboe. For the “halftime show,” catch a performance by the Philadelphia Eagles’ drumline.