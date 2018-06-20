15 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

MUSIC



Spice Girls Pop-up Choir

June 21, 7 p.m.

11th Street and East Passyunk Avenue

visiteastpassyunk.com

Free



As part of Make Music Day, an international celebration of music in public spaces, this pop-up concert choir showcases the best of the Spice Girls—cheekily, right next to the Singing Fountain. The ‘90s-throwback event is co-hosted by East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District and South Fellini.



Melissa Etheridge

June 21, 7:30 p.m.

Xcite Center

2999 Street Road

parxcasino.com/xcitecenter

$40



The pop-rock legend, with her raspy voice that brings life even to a reading of the phone book, excites the Xcite Center with classics like “Bring Me Some Water” and “Come to My Window.” Etheridge last released an album in September 2014.



World Music Day at One Liberty

June 21, 8 p.m.

One Liberty Observation Deck

1650 Market St.

phillyfromthetop.com

$20



Timed with sunset is this lineup of three performances, with the 57th Floor of One Liberty as the stage. Expect a subdued lineup of performances; tickets are issued by lottery.



Chestnut Grove

June 23, 8 p.m.

Boot and Saddle

1131 S. Broad St.

bootandsaddlephilly.com

$15



This spirited rock ‘n’ roll group, from Perkiomenville, Pa., is an all-male band that formed to honor friend and fellow guitarist Matt Barber. They released their debut album, Perkiomenville, at World Café Live, and have since played venues like The Trocadero and Ardmore Music Hall.

FITNESS



Fit4Mom Stroller Strides

June 21, 9:30 a.m.

The Schmidt’s Commons

1001 N. Second St.

theschmidtscommons.com

$20



A fitness excursion for moms, this program—a 60-minute total-body workout—emphasizes sisterhood among participating mothers, celebrated as a judge-free zone. Instructors are certified in post-natal fitness.



Philadelphia Escape Triathlon

June 24, 6 a.m.

Fairmount Park

4231 Avenue of the Republic

escapeseriestri/Philadelphia-escape.com

Various prices



Billed as a triathlon festival—one of the country’s largest, at that—and race for a $20,000 prize among athletes, this gathering includes a sprint distance race and Olympic distance race. All held in verdant Fairmount Park, leading to the Rocky Steps. Register, or just spectate and feel the rush of the race.



COMEDY







Greg Fitzsimmons

Through June 24

Helium Comedy Club

2031 Sansom St.

Philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com

$22



Perhaps better recognized by voice than name, Fitzsimmons is a regular on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM channel. As any Stern listener might imagine, jokes and chats can get a bit on the dirty side.



FOOD & DRINK



Old City Eats Block Party

June 21, 5 p.m.

Old City

Second and Market streets

oldcitydistrict.org

Pay as you go



A platter of premium dining, Old City Eats spotlights 20 neighborhood restaurants with this kickoff celebration, rounded out with live music from Nick Salcido Trio, John McGillin & Friends and DJ Decybals. It kicks off a summer of Thursday-evening specials in Old City that run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Thursday through Aug. 30.



Night Market

June 21, 7 p.m.

Gayborhood

13th and Locust streets

thefoodtrust.org/night-market

Pay as you go



The popular evening food festival pops up in the Gayborhood in time for Pride month, with a wide array of food trucks and live music. The event is designed to spotlight local food entrepreneurs and expand economic opportunities for residents.





Bluebird Bonanza

June 24, 12 p.m.

Bluebird Distilling

100 Bridge St., Phoenixville

bluebirddistilling.com

Pay as you go



For its third anniversary, Bluebird Distilling hosts an all-day indoor-outdoor party with a parking lot rum bar, tastings of grain-to-glass spirits and munches from KaChi Korean Food Truck. The celebration also recognizes the launch of the Phoenixville Whiskey, an 86-proof whiskey blend described as soft and sweet—for a whiskey, anyway.



Sea Isle City Food Truck Invitational

Through June 24

Kix McNutley’s

6400 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City

Pay as you go



A mere one block from the sights of the sand and ocean is this sprawling congregation of food trucks, featuring gems like Dan’s Waffles, Cold Stone Creamery, Cone Appetit, Loco Gringo’s and more. Live music will also be on display.



Midsummer Night’s Dream Party

June 24, 6 p.m.

a.bar

1737 Walnut St.

akitchenandbar.com

Pay as you go



Channeling the Shakespeare classic, Rittenhouse Square’s a.bar embraces the hazy midsummer vibe with six cocktails crafted just for the occasion. Plus, free cotton candy.



MUSEUMS



Toddler Time

June 21, 11 a.m.

Barnes Foundation

2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

barnesfoundation.org

$5



A Third Thursday regular, this event blends storytelling and movement—with an emphasis on art, of course. The gathering is designed for kids ages 2 to 4.



Summer Clean-Up Day

June 24, 9 a.m.

Shofuso House & Japanese Garden

Lansdowne Drive and Horticultural Drive

japanesehouse.org

Free



There are few better spots to volunteer for a warm-weather clean-up than Shofuso, with its stunning landscape and historic house tucked away in Fairmount Park. The two-hour cleanup will host approximately 30 volunteers.



LGBT



The Eric Jaffe Show

June 23, 7:30 p.m.

Tavern on Camac

243 S. Camac St.

Pay as you go



Singer-songwriter Eric Jaffe, recognizable by his ukulele, hosts this cabaret featuring local singers like Jonte, Ty Lemar, Oliver Hartman and Sara Flail. The show is free and features drink giveaways.