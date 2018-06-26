15 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

FILM



Spider-Man Homecoming

June 28, 7 p.m.

The Schmidt’s Commons

1001 N. Second St.

theschmidtscommons.com

Free



Anyone and everyone is invited to bring a chair for this outdoor screening of summer blockbuster “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” the latest reboot of the Spiderman film series. The sequel, “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” hits theaters next July.



FOOD & DRINK



Beer Garden at The Bourse

Through July 23

The Bourse

111 S. Independence Mall

theboursephilly.com

Pay as you go



Part of the Wawa Welcome America Festival, starting June 29, BRU Craft & Wurst will set up a beer garden at The Bourse in Old City, with an Independence Day-themed happy hour—craft brews from 2SP Brewing Company, Sly Fox, Yards, and the newly opened Love City. Treats like Bassett’s Ice Cream will also be available for purchase.



MUSEUMS



Independence Day at AmRev

Through July 1

Museum of the American Revolution

101 S. Third St.

amrevmuseum.org

Free



For the duration of June 30 and July 1, guests can add digitally personalized ribbons to a “Declaration Wall” to express how they’re carrying on the values of the Declaration, as well as sign their name to a Declaration of Independence situated in the museum’s lobby. Consider it a thoughtful—not to mention free—way to engage kids with the values of the document.



Free Museum Day at Penn Museum

June 29, 10 a.m.

Penn Museum

3260 South St.

penn.museum

Free



As part of Wawa Welcome America’s series of free-admission days at city museums, Penn Museum will open its exhibits for free—with a special meet-and-greet opportunity with the Sphinx, the largest ancient sphinx of its kind in the Western hemisphere, which will temporarily be unavailable to the public starting July 9.



COMEDY



Jared Freid Live Podcast

June 30, 7 p.m.

Punch Line Philly

33 E. Laurel St.

punchlinephilly.com

$20



Comedian Jared Freid records his podcast, “The JTrain,” live from Punch Line Philly. His podcast tours the country and has been referred to as a “Dear Abbey for dudes.” Especially for: millennials in the midst of navigating the modern dating world.



SPORTS



Fight Night 2

June 29, 6:30 p.m.

The Xcite Center

2999 Street Road, Bensalem

parxcasino.com

$50



The casino entertainment venue welcomes the second round of its “Fight Night” series, produced by Joe Hand, which consists of young boxers duking it out live. Anthony Prescott and Isaiah Wise fight, among others.



THEATER



Xoxo moongirl

June 28, 8 p.m.

Christ Church Neighborhood House

20 N. American St.

thealmanac.us

$20



Produced by Almanac Dance Circus Theatre, “xoxo moongirl” is an underdog story and a circus fantasia, employing acrobatic movement to convey a story about growing up in an abusive household and striving to fly to the moon as an escape. This one-hour production is courtesy of Nicole Burgio, who also stars in the show.



ShakesBEER: Hamlet

June 30, 7 p.m.

Pretzel Park

4300 Silverwood St., Manayunk

Free



The concept is simple: Manayunk Theatre Company actors load up on beer and then perform a reading of Shakespeare’s famous play, “Hamlet.” Audience-goers are invited to camp out with food and a beer and enjoy the absurdity of the occasion.



LGBT



Splash

July 1, 12 p.m.

The Raven

385 W. Bridge St., New Hope

$10



It’s pool season at The Raven in New Hope, and Alexander John is hosting a holiday pool party with performances by Philly drag queen Aloe Vera and music by DJ KRK. Red, white and blue swim and beach attire is encouraged.

FITNESS

Sweat and Shrub

June 28, 6 p.m.

Sweat Fitness Manayunk

4151 Main St., Manayunk

sweatfitness.com

$10



To celebrate the launch of Quaker City Shrubs’ low-sugar, naturally flavored hard seltzers, Sweat is partnering with the brand to host an outdoor cycling class that’s followed up with a happy hour. Classes are free for members.



MUSIC



Summer Love Launch Party

June 28, 3 p.m.

City Hall

1401 John F. Kennedy Boulevard

welcomeamerica.com

Free



Wawa Welcome America kicks off with five hours of live music—spanning a north and south stage—and a countdown featuring Mayor Jim Kenney. Catch a poetry reading by Yolanda Wisher and dance performances by Philadelphia School of Circus Arts, to boot.



Jesse McCartney

June 29, 8 p.m.

Theatre of the Living Arts

334 South St.

tlaphilly.com

$30



The teenage heartthrob, now all grown up, tours his new album “Better With You.” McCartney sang the pop hits “Beautiful Soul” and “Leavin’,” as well as voiced the character Roxas in “Kingdom Hearts.”



U.S. Army Band and Fireworks

June 30, 8 p.m.

Penn’s Landing

101 S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard

welcomeamerica.com

Free



The United States Army Band “Pershing’s Own,” named after Army Chief of Staff General of the Armies John J. Pershing, is the U.S. Army’s premier band that’s performed around the world since 1922. Here, they perform patriotic standards—culminating in a fireworks show along the waterfront.



Gospel on Independence

July 1, 7 p.m.

Independence Hall

520 Chestnut St.

welcomeamerica.com

Free



Gospel fills the air surrounding Independence Mall, with performances from more than three dozen area churches. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs.



READINGS



Caribbean Storytime

June 28, 11 a.m.

Parkway Central Library

1901 Vine St.

freelibrary.org

Free



Miranda Alexander celebrates the songs, stories and culture of the Caribbean—introducing young ones to island culture. Recommended for: pre-school-age kids and families.

