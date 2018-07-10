15 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

Whatever you do, don't miss the very last Bastille Day at Eastern State Penitentiary! Provided

FOOD & DRINK



Ramen Month

July 12, 5 p.m.

Morimoto

723 Chestnut St.

morimotorestaurant.com

Pay as you go



For some Thursday-night comfort food, Morimoto is heating up three varieties of ramen for $12-15—the popular tonkatsu (pork) variety, yasai and the restaurant’s own special take on the noodle soup. Catch the special all month from Monday through Thursday.



University City Dining Days

July 12

University City District

Various locations

ucdiningdays.com

Pay as you go



Starting July 12 and lasting through July 22 is the 14th edition of University City Dining Days—essentially, restaurant week for University City, with fixed menu options in the price ranges of $15, $25 and $35. Standouts: Pattaya Restaurant, at $15; Dim Sum House, Zavino and World Café Live, at $25, and City Tap House, Pod and White Dog Café, at $35.



Bastille Day Block Party

July 14, 12 p.m.

The Good King Tavern

Seventh Street, between South and Bainbridge streets

thegoodkingtavern.com

Pay as you go



The Good King Tavern welcomes neighboring Nomad Pizza and Hale & True Cider to participate in the block party festivities this year, with the tavern pouring a variety of wines and summer cocktails and serving up French street food like baguette sandwiches and duck wings. Nomad brings “Frenchie” pizzas, and Hale & True sets up camp with some cold ciders. Live music by Liberty Bellows and aerial performances by Maggy’s Rooftop Aerial will also be part of the shindig.



Parc Bastille Day

July 14, 12 p.m.

Parc

227 S. 18th St.

parc-restaurant.com

Pay as you go



Bastille Day and the restaurants 10th birthday happen to fall on the same day; to celebrate, the beloved Rittenhouse Square eatery will host an outdoor festival with streetside tables, face painting, cookie decorating and live music. Pets are welcome.



Bastille Day at Ocean Prime

Through July 15

Ocean Prime

124 S. 15th St.

ocean-prime.com

Pay as you go



In recognition of July 14 as Bastille Day, Ocean Prime is offering a special foie gras appetizer plate for $22, rounded out with braised short rib, cauliflower pomme puree, rainbow kale and maple Demi glaze. Add a glass of Louis Jadot Pouilly Fuisse, a Burgundy wine, for a total of $40.



Final Bastille Day

July 14, 5:30 p.m.

Eastern State Penitentiary

22nd Street and Fairmount Avenue

easternstate.org

Free



One of the most iconic Philadelphia holiday productions is coming to an end this year, as Eastern State Penitentiary puts on its 24th and final show with the Bearded Ladies’ reenactment of the French Revolution, complemented by raining butterscotch krimpets and a special appearance by Marie Antoinette herself.



World Cup Block Party

July 15, 10 a.m.

Seventh and South streets

brauhausschmitz.com/events

Pay as you go



The concept is simple: watch the World Cup final on a 20-foot screen, drink beer in the beer garden and indulge in food specials from Brauhaus Schmitz. The festivities last until 5 p.m.



Independence Menu

Through July 31

Puyero Venezuelan Flavor

524 S. Fourth St.

puyeroflavor.com

Pay as you go



Puyero celebrates the July overlap of American and Venezuelan independence by extending their holiday menu all month, with a selection of burgers like the ham-and-cabbage Venezuelan street burger and patacon burger, as well as the chicha milkshake—a rice-based frozen delight. Brand new on the menu is the pepito, a baguette with grilled steak, white cheese, pico de gallo and a green mayo—not entirely unlike a cheesesteak.



MUSIC



Marcia Ball

July 12, 8 p.m.

World Café Live

3025 Walnut St.

marciaball.com

$25



Ball, of Austin, Texas, has a shapeshifting sound that ranges from R&B to roadhouse rock. A nationally touring act, she has released more than a dozen albums since 1972, her latest being the 2018 release Shine Bright.



Night Sins

July 14, 8 p.m.

Boot and Saddle

1131 S. Broad St.

bootandsaddlephilly.com

$10



This Philadelphia electronic-rock band will take audiences straight to the ‘80s with a Bowie-esque sound. Special guests include The Warhawks, Forever Chasing Honey Bees and Jo Kusy. An after party will take place at Ortlieb’s starting at 11 p.m.

COMEDY





Aries Spears

Through July 15

Helium Comedy Club

2031 Sansom St.

Philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com

$20



Standup comedian and impressionist Aries Spears, recognizable from “MADtv,” takes his schtick to the stage at Helium. Spears starred in 198 episodes of the hit ‘90s sketch series.



FILM



Japan’s Music Man

Through July 13

Lightbox Film Center

3701 Chestnut St.

lightboxfilmcenter.org

$10



Lightbox Film Center, which specializes in repertory films at International House Philadelphia, brings to the big screen Umetsugu Inoue’s Japanese musicals. Three films screen this weekend as new subtitled digital versions: “The Stormy Man,” “The Eagle and the Hawk” and “The Winner.”



THEATER



On the Exhale

July 12, 7 p.m.

Sycamore Hill

481 Ebelhare Road, Pottstown

theaterwithaview.com

$30



This one-woman show, directed by Elaina DiMonaco and starring Nina Covalesky, is a take on Roundabout Theatre Company Underground’s original production, about a liberal college professor who begins to notice her strange obsession with the weapons that caused a senseless act of violence she’d recently gone through. Syncing with the theme, Theater with a View will donate $1 from every ticket to Everytown for Gun Safety, a movement established to end gun violence.



VOLTA

July 13, 8 p.m.

Under the Big Top, Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

100 Station Ave., Oaks

cirquedusoleil.com/volta

$49



A Cirque du Soleil show about transformation and realizing untapped potential, this inspiring show—stocked full of marvelous costuming—laces acrobatics and a powerful score, produced by 15 of the organization’s finest. The massive production, taking place in a tent that holds 2,500 people, kicks off locally this weekend.



LGBT



Paula’s Drag Kitchen

July 12, 8 p.m.

L’Etage

624 S. Sixth St.

creperie-beaumonde.com

$8



See quirky food-inspired drag performances by Paula Deen-White, Areola Grande, Kali Coutour, Petty Spaghetti and Miss Elaineous at this raucous showcase. Stick around for Andrew Christian giveaways.