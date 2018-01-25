16 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

Your morning could use a little yoga at One Liberty Observation Deck. Provided

BOOKS

Prize-Winning Cartoonists vs. Trump

Jan. 27, 6 p.m.

Big Blue Marble Bookstore

551 W. Carpenter Lane

bigbluemarblebooks.com

Free

Pulitzer-winning editorial cartoonist Ann Telnaes, alongside Philly cartoonist Dwayne Booth, talk about two new books centered around the bizarre-o-land of America in the days of Trump. Telnaes shares pieces from her new book “Trump’s ABC,” written with rhymes and ink lines, and Booth discusses his book “And Then the World Blew Up,” with illustrations and personal essays as a response to the current political climate.

THEATER

Ajijaack on Turtle Island

Jan. 27, 7 p.m.

Perelman Theater

300 S. Broad St.

kimmelcenter.org

Free

This spectacle of a show, featuring puppets, kites and aerial performance, is a coming-of-age tale that emphasizes connectedness with nature and animals. Specifically highlighted are Ojibwe, Lakota and Cherokee nations.



MUSIC

Above & Beyond

Jan. 25, 8 p.m.

The Fillmore

29 E. Allen St.

thefillmorephilly.com

$30

The English trance trio, with members Jono Grant, Tony McGuinness and Paavo Siljamaki, has been a staple in the DJ scene since 2000. Here, they perform the best of their works, plus music from their new album “Common Ground,” out this month.



Haydn and Beethoven

Through Jan. 26

Verizon Hall

300 S. Broad St.

philorch.org

$39



Led by conductor Fabio Luisi and pianist Yefim Bronfman, this orchestral performance includes Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor, the “London” Symphony No. 104 in D major and Wagner—a score derived from Celtic mythology.



Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

Jan. 27, 7 p.m.

Xcite Center

2999 Street Road, Bensalem

parxcasino.com

$45

Popular touring comedian Gabriel Iglesias brings the laughs to Parx Casino’s new Xcite Center with his FluffyMania World Tour, celebrating 20 years of his comedy career. In addition to standup specials on Netflix, Iglesias, with his storytelling and parodies shtick, has also guest-starred in films like “Smurfs The Lost Village” and “The Nut Job.”



Ladies First

Jan. 27, 7 p.m.

World Café Live

3025 Walnut St.

worldcafelive.com

$10



This female-oriented lineup doubles as a fundraiser for Puerto Rico hurricane relief. Performing is psycho-celtic band Sylvia Platypus, synth-pop artist Roxy Rollz, alt-rock band Prima Donna, soul-pop duo Danielle and Jennifer, and soul-funk band Mixed People.



DMX

Jan. 27, 8 p.m.

Theatre of Living Arts

334 South St.

tlaphilly.com

$40

New York rapper DMX, who’s released seven studio albums since the ‘90s and a string of Billboard No. 1s, returns to the TLA for a performance of his greatest hits. DMX most recently contributed to 2016’s “Deadpool” soundtrack.



FOOD & DRINK

Ciders, Sours and Stouts Pro Bowl Sunday

Jan. 28

Various locations

bruphilly.com

Pay as you go

U-Bahn, BRU Craft & Wurst and Cinder band together to tap 85 kegs of hard-to-find sours, ciders and stouts—all carefully selected since Philly Beer Week. Lines are tapped at 10:30 a.m. at Bru, where sours are served; U-Bahn taps the stouts at noon; and Cinder, of course, taps the ciders at 2 p.m. Prices range from $7 to $10.



Maison 208 Prix-Fixe

Through Jan. 31

Maison 208

208 S. 13th St.

maison208.com

$35

Inside this gorgeous multi-level restaurant from Executive Chef Sylva Senat, test the menu with this limited-time prix-fixe option featuring—among other options—Kobe beef lollipops, herb-roasted chicken and beignets. Wine pairings are available upon request.



MISC.



Conversation Club

Jan. 25, 6:30 p.m.

International House Philadelphia

3701 Chestnut St.

japanphilly.org

Free



Led by the Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia, gather with like-minded students of language who are learning Japanese or interested in Japanese culture. Attendees are welcome to bring their own refreshments.



SpaRitual Earl Grey Body Experience

Jan. 27, 9 a.m.

The Water Club at the Borgata

1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City

theborgata.com

$65



Borgata launches a new spa experience, based around SpaRitual organic and vegan Earl Grey bodycare products, with a continental breakfast party at The Water Club. Shel Pink, founder of SpaRitual, appears to talk about and sign copies of her new wellness book—which attendees get for free.



2018 Philadelphia Auto Show

Through Feb. 4

The Pennsylvania Convention Center

1101 Arch St.

phillyautoshow.com

$14 for adults (13 and over)

$7 for kids (7 to 12)

Free for kids 6 and under with a ticketed adult

The annual paradise for car lovers returns this weekend with classic luxury and sports models to drool over, in addition to new models that offer a peek at the year ahead. There are even driving opportunities, plus an appearance of the Scooby Doo Mystery Machine and the 1970 Plymouth Roadrunner from “Furious 7.”



LGBT

Rebel Self-Love Burlesque

Jan. 25, 9 p.m.

Tabu Lounge & Sports Bar

200 S. 12th St.

tabuphilly.com

$5

Grabbing and running with a love-yourself theme, embrace positive thinking with these body-positive burlesque routines. Set to perform: Greta Grenade, Lexa Lucious, Vahn Tassels and more, with Mae Rose as emcee.

Star Wh*res

Jan. 28, 7 p.m.

Franky Bradley’s

1320 Chancellor St.

frankybradleys.com

$12



A sexy and totally tongue-in-cheek burlesque tribute to “The Last Jedi,” the lineup—featuring Clara Coquette, Kyla Ren and Gayborhood mainstay Honeytree EvilEye—is hosted by Flirt Vonnegut. Stay for dancing and raffle prizes; VIP tickets secure reserved seating, complimentary beverages and a meet and greet with the performers.



MUSEUMS



Magical & Real: Henriette Wyeth and Peter Hurd, A Retrospective

Through May 6

Michener Art Museum

138 S. Pine St.

michenerartmuseum.org

$18

New to the Michener Art Museum this week is an exhibit of the works of Peter Hurd, plus N.C., Andrew, Jamie and Henriette Wyeth, with paintings spanning the 50-year stretch of the 1920s to 1970s, consisting of mostly landscapes and portraits. It’s an illuminating look at the evolution of husband-and-wife artists—local ones, at that.

FITNESS

One Liberty Sunrise Yoga

Jan. 27, 7 a.m.

One Liberty Observation Deck

1650 Market St.

phillyfromthetop.com

$20



Motivated yogis gather at sunrise--before the inevitable mimosa-filled brunches—to, quite literally, salute the sun. The class is led by ballerina Alexandra Gallo; a second session, for later risers, is available at 8:45 a.m.