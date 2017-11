Were you there?

Did you attend the 2017 Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia? | HughE Dillon

On Thanksgiving, thousands of Philadelphians made their way to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for the 2017 6abc/ Dunkin’ Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade. Rick Williams and Cecily Tynan were the hosts for the 98th annual event.

The parade included 17 marching bands from across the country, 18 balloons, floats and of course, live performances.

Santa and Mrs. Claus were even in attendance, to the delight of kids at the parade.

Were you there? Check out our photos from HughE Dillon.