2018 marks a special year for the Philadelphia Marathon, the athletic event is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Every year top athletes, avid runners and determined individuals take on the 26.2-mile challenge. The course runs through the vast majority of the City of Brotherly Love. Here is everything you need to know about the 2018 Philadelphia Marathon.

2018 Philadelphia Marathon start time, route

The race takes place on Nov 18., start times are 6:55 a.m. for Wheelchairs and Handcycles and 7:00 a.m. for runners and walkers. Listed as one of the top 10 courses in the country, the Philadelphia Marathon route is scenic, exhilarating and brings crowds right into the action with the runners.

The start and finish of the Philadelphia Marathon are between 21st and 25th street on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, near the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The runner's route starts on the Ben Franklin Parkway passing Logan Circle until Arch Street, then running all the way down to Old City. The race then turns down Race Street and continues through Columbus Boulevard to Penn’s Landing, South Street, then back towards Old City and turns on Chestnut Street into the heart of Center City. The runners will proceed over the Schuylkill River via the Chestnut Street Bridge and run through University City and up 34th Street continuing on to Martin Luther King Drive, then head back to the 14-mile mark passing the Rocky Steps. The runners will then move on to Manayunk up Main street until they hit a turnaround, run back down Main Street and continue on along Kelly Drive before finishing on the North Side of Eakins Oval at the Art Museum.

2018 Philadelphia Marathon cheer zones

The best vantage points for spectators are in the designated cheer zones. Dietz & Watson is sponsoring the cheer zones with the Philadelphia Marathon. Some cheer zones include Columbus Boulevard and Race Street near Fringe Arts, 2nd and South Street, the Smith Memorial Playground, 10th and Arch Street at the Friendship Gate in Chinatown, Broad and Chestnut Street, Kelly and Fountain Green Drive, Main and Carson Street and plenty others. For the full list of cheer zones and what mile they are located at visit philadelphiamarathon.com.

2018 Philadelphia Marathon runner tracking

If you are following a specific runner, you can track them on the RaceJoy app. Spectators can see a runner’s actual position in a map view as they complete the course. Progress updates are sent every mile and you can send supportive cheers throughout the day, as long as they are carrying their phone. There is also bib tracking if an athlete does not have their phone with them, you can set it up by visiting the official website.