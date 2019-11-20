With the holidays right around the corner, many are starting to think about what special gifts they want to purchase for their loved ones, or maybe even for themselves (no judgment here.) It can be hard to find a unique and distinct gift, but at the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market shopping for even the pickiest of gift-receivers is made that much easier. The gorgeous setting of the market definitely doesn’t hurt either.

What to expect this year at the 2019 Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market

Philadelphians can head to Dilworth Plaza (1 S 15th St.) Nov. 23-Jan. 1 to indulge in everything this locally-focused holiday market has to offer, and this year is truly a treat incorporating more vendors and activities than ever before.

According to the release, the holiday market will spotlight arts, crafts and gifts made and sourced from the Greater Philadelphia region from over 50 vendors. This charming winter bazaar was conceived and designed to complement Christmas Village in Philadelphia, which is also opening this weekend in Love Park right across the street from the market. Guests can peruse and find one-of-a-kind products ranging from artwork, home goods, ornaments, sweets, toys, apparel, jewelry, decorations and much more from the recognizably bright white tents with shining stars at the top that sit right in front of City Hall.

A few highlighted new vendors at the market this year include Philadelphia-based City of Love Arts Cooperative, Old City Canning Co. and Eric Ajama Art & Gifts. A few old favorites will also be returning this year including the Independent Makers of Philadelphia, Accent Aroma, The Mummers Strut and Beaucycled, making everyone’s shopping experience full of variety and options. A few vendors will even provide live demonstrations showcasing artists in the middle of crafting and creating.

Everyone knows that shopping can work up an appetite, and the market certainly has you covered. There will be plenty of food vendors lining the market selling tasty treats and delicious bites including french toasts and jams, Philadelphia pretzels, french macarons, pickles, sugar cookies, cannolis and a lot more. Guests can also warm up with hot cocoa and hot cider, or sip on some seasonal favorites from Bar Hygge/ Brewery Techne.

Philadelphians shopping at the market are also in for another treat in City Hall’s courtyard with the Christmas Village Carousel. The ornate carousel holds 15 wood-carved horses, reindeer and a massive sleigh and will be open to ride for only $3. Additional Christmas Village vendors will also be surrounding the carousel, and the market only being just a few steps away from the Wintergarden and the Rothman Ice Rink is another jolly holiday bonus as well.

Hours for the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The market will have different hours for Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Admission to the market is free, food, drink and shopping are pay-as-you-go. To learn more information and to see a full list of vendors visit madeinphila.com