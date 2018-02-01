WTF is a 'tech spa?'

Read on to find out because Philly has one as of today.

No, a "tech spa" isn’t where your iPhone and Apple watch go to take a much needed break from you, but rather a place you can go in the city for fast, effective skin treatments that fit into your busy schedule.

3000BC, a premier spa in Chestnut Hill, is celebrating their 25 years in business by opening up a new location in Center City, utilizing the tech spa concept, which according to its president and CEO, Korin Korman, is really not a spa at all.

“3000BC’s Center City location is not a spa,” she says. “It is beauty customization lab where we meticulously tailor each client’s skincare treatment and regimen with a focus on clinical and technology-driven solutions.”

As you would go to drybar for a quick blowout instead of the salon, 3000BC’s new location will allow you to do the same for your skincare needs with services like hair removal, Microblading, HydraFacial MD, Syneron-Candela elos Plus, CoolSculpting, PicoWay and more.

“After 25 years in the Philadelphia suburbs, we found some of our loyal clients were coming to our Chestnut Hill location for select technology-driven services they couldn’t find in the city,” Korman says. “We felt the void in Center City that we knew we could fill. There are wonderful spas and medical centers in Philadelphia, but 3000BC is a combination of both.”

Treatment times range from 30 minutes to an hour, but don’t think that the fast service means its less effective.

“Every client will receive a Visia Skin Analysis session — a meticulously developed scanning technology that analyzes and monitors unique skin health,” Korman explains. “This analysis accurately measures wrinkle depths, skin and sun damage, hydration levels and more, which allows our estheticians to tailor data-driven treatments to each client’s specific needs. This analysis allows our estheticians to quickly and accurately target problem areas, streamlining the examination process and therefore creating time efficient.”



Korman adds, “It’s not that we are pushing people to leave faster, we just want to remain focused on the solutions that are the most effective without the fluff.”

There’s even an optional monthly membership ($129) for clients to receive reduced pricing on select services, discounted product specials, family and friend’s rates and more.

3000BC’s Center City opened today and is located at 834 Chestnut St.



For more information, visit: 3000bcspa.com.