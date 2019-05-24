4 fun things to do in the Lehigh Valley

Looking for day trip destinations this summer? The charming Lehigh Valley is the perfect day or short weekend trip. The region has so much to do (and taste) in so little time. Here are four things to do in the Lehigh Valley.

Beer tasting

The Lehigh Valley takes beer very seriously. There are 10 microbreweries in the area, so you can create your own brewery tour to try their traditional brews, or get something a little different. Don’t miss sampling mead (a libation brewed with honey) at The Colony Meadery (905 Harrison St, Allentown) and or do a cider tasting at Hardball Cider (805 Orchard Rd, Mt Bethel). Two Rivers Brewing Company (542 Northampton St, Easton) has 10 rotating draught beers and a full kitchen serving brunch, lunch and dinner. The brewery’s food specialties include several frites and poutine dishes.

Martin Guitar Factory Tour

Go behind the scenes to see where and how some of the best acoustic guitars are handcrafted in the Lehigh Valley. Each guitar requires more than 300 steps to go from rough lumber to a beautiful instrument, all in the same building. Stop by Pickin’ Parlor to strum a tune on high-end or limited edition Martin guitars. Free tours are conducted Monday through Friday from 11 am-2:30 pm.

720 Lehigh Valley Mall, Whitehall, PA 18052, martinguitar.com, Free

Explore the Lehigh Valley Wine Trail

Summer is the perfect season to plan a day trip just for win tastings. Follow your nose to eight family-owned vineyards in the area along the Lehigh Valley Wine Trail. Make sure you try Chambourcin wines made with the region's signature grape. These wines are usually similar to a Pinot Noir, and pair well with chocolate and cheese. Vineyards include Galen Glen Winery (255 Winter Mountain Dr) and Blue Mountain Vineyards & Cellars (7627 Grape Vine Dr, New Tripoli). Tasting prices and policies vary, but most wineries in the area charge $5 per person.

Easton Farmers Market

The Lehigh Valley has a rich history with its famous seasonal market. The Easton Farmers Market in Centre Square is the oldest open-air market in the country, with traditions dating back to the 1700s. Summer is the perfect time to go, with more than 30 vendors selling local produce, artisan cheese and all kinds of prepared foods. The farmers market is open from 9 am-1 pm every Saturday until December.