No beach plans? No problem. If you think you’re missing out by staying in the city for Labor Day weekend instead of heading to the Jersey Shore, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the unofficial end of summer. Waterfront Day will have a range of pop ups, activities and discounts at several destinations on the Delaware River on Aug. 31. Here are four ways to make the most of Waterfront Day.

4 things to do for Waterfront Day this Labor Day weekend

Sail away with “Spirit of Philadelphia”

All aboard the newly refurbished “Spirit of Philadelphia” for stunning views of Philly and the Ben Franklin Bridge from the river. On Aug. 31, book a midday lunch cruise complete with a buffet and DJ entertainment. If you want to plan a night to remember, don't miss their fireworks dinner cruise with premium views of the Labor Day fireworks display. The evening cruise will also have a night of games on the top deck and dancing. Cruises depart from Penn’s Landing.

Aug. 31, Times vary, 401 S Columbus Blvd, spiritcruises.com, $49-$120

Dockside Beer Garden

If you can’t make the cruise, you will have the opportunity to check out the Spirit of Philadelphia during their pop up Dockside Beer Garden. Philly’s own Mainstay Independent Brewing Company is co-hosting the event and will have a range of their beers available, in addition to cocktail specials. Admission is free, and there will be live music and complimentary snacks.

Aug. 31, 3 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., 401 S Columbus Blvd, spiritcruises.com, Pay as you go

Games and more at Spruce Street Harbor Park

There’s a reason why Spruce Street Harbor Park is one of the most popular summer destinations in Philly. It’s the perfect place to hang out with a group of friends, and there will be a couple of specials for Waterfront Day. Enjoy some friendly competition with $3 bocce games while sipping on $5 Yards Lazy Hammock pints, a witbier that was inspired by the relaxing hammocks in the park.

11 a.m. - 11 p.m., 301 S Columbus Blvd, delawareriverwaterfront.com, Pay as you go

Specials at La Peg

Chill out practically underneath the Ben Franklin Bridge at La Peg, the brasserie that's part of FringeArts. For Waterfront Day, the restaurant will have $5 strawberry margaritas, $5 fish tacos with spicy slaw and $3 draft beers. Grab seats on their giant patio for beautiful views and perfect summer vibes.

11 a.m. - 11:30 p.m., 140 N Columbus Blvd, lapegbrasserie.com, Pay as you go