4 things you can’t miss at Ardmore Restaurant Week 2018

For the fourth year in a row, Ardmore is celebrating its flourishing food scene with Ardmore Restaurant Week. From July 16 to July 29, foodies can enjoy prix fixe menus at three different price points: $15, $25 and $35.

“Ardmore Restaurant Week is one of our most popular events,” says Nancy Scarlato, executive director of the Ardmore Initiative. “Ardmore is one of the fastest growing dining destinations in the area and Ardmore Restaurant Week gives us a chance to celebrate established Ardmore favorites and introduce our newcomers.”

Here are four things you can’t miss at Ardmore Restaurant Week 2018.

1. The newcomers.

If you’re looking to try something different, Ardmore has three new restaurants participating in restaurant week this year: The Bercy (7 Lancaster Ave.), Bam Bam Seoul Kitchen (31 E. Lancaster Ave.) and Ripplewood Whiskey & Craft (29 E. Lancaster Ave.). The Bercy is high-end, serving up French cuisine in an elegant setting. The menu at Bam Bam Seoul Kitchen is authentic Korean, also served in an upscale setting. If you love pub fare, be sure to check out Ripplewood Whiskey and Craft, with its throwback ambiance and imaginative cocktail list.

2. A delectable two-course lunch plus beverage for only $15.

You may have fallen in love with Delice et Chocolat (9 E. Lancaster Ave.) for their divine pastries and macarons, but they have expanded their space to include a full dining room and cafe on Lancaster and Cricket Ave. There, you can get a two-course lunch ($15) that includes a salad and quick plus a beverage. (The cold brew comes highly recommended!)

3. A belly dancing performance.

Along with the Moroccan-themed menu at Marokko (54 E. Lancaster Ave.), they also feature a belly dancing performance on Saturday nights. You can choose to dine either inside or outside.

4. A meal with great wine and dessert.

If you’re looking for a great spot to enjoy wine and dessert with your meal, Local Wine and Kitchen (39 W. Lancaster Ave.) gets a lot of buzz. All of its food is locally-sourced and their three-course dinner ($35) for restaurant week features items like spring pea & leek soup, house-made gnocchi and dark chocolate ganache. Yum!

For more information on Ardmore Restaurant Week, visit: destinationardmore.com.

