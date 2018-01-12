4 ways to beat Blue Monday in Philly

If you didn’t know Blue Monday was a thing — don’t worry, we didn’t either. Apparently, it’s calculated as the most depressing day of the year dependent upon factors like weather, debt, time since Christmas and low motivation levels. For 2018, it’s been calculated as Jan. 15 but lucky for us, we’ve come up with a few ways for you to beat those Blue Monday blues or just the winter blues in general.



1. Start the day off with some yoga.

Don’t let stress keep you from finding your center. Before you jump into a busy work week, wake up a little earlier and do some yoga. Most Philly studios have early bird classes like Yoga Garden’s Sunrise Vinyasa at 7 a.m. Have a super early start to the day? Hot Yoga Philadelphia has a 90-minute class that begins at 6 a.m., so you’ll have plenty of time to get showered and even grab a green juice before rushing off to work.



2. Treat yourself to a nice lunch.

Whatever you do, don’t eat lunch at your desk — especially if you’re feeling blue. Take the time for a change of scenery and some social engagement with work colleagues outside of the office. Center City Restaurant Week kicks off on Sunday, Jan. 14 and features three-course, $20 lunches at restaurants like a.kitchen, Buddakan, Davio’s, aMuse and Veda.



3. Go for a walk.

Sometimes you need to clear your mind and going for a walk is a great way to do it, especially considering we live in one of the most walkable cities in the United States. Take a stroll through one of Philly’s many parks, like Rittenhouse Square, Washington Square or even along the Schuylkill for a breath of fresh air.



4. See a musical.

Nothing uplifts the spirit like a musical and the longest running show of all time is playing now through Jan. 21 at the Academy of Music — “Les Miserables.” Be swept away by gorgeous music and knowing that no matter what you’re going through, life in 19th-century France was pretty rough compared to today.