5 fun things to do at Philly parks this summer

One day it’s time for yoga, and the next day is filled with adventure at the ziplining course. There are so many ways to get outside and appreciate your local parks this summer, for both adrenaline enthusiasts and relaxation fans. From pop ups to seasonal destinations, add these Philly park activities to your summer to-do list.

Outdoor Yoga in Fairmount Park

Find your bliss and test your skills during outdoor yoga sessions at the Reflecting Pool at the Horticulture Center in West Fairmount Park. The classes meet every Sunday morning during June from 9:30 am-11 am. Enjoy scenic views, vinyasa yoga and being able to learn alongside yogis of all experience levels. In the case of rain, classes move to the beautiful greenhouse inside the Center. Attendees should plan to bring their own yoga mat and water bottle. Proceeds from ticket sales benefit the Fairmount Park Conservancy.

Multiple dates, 100 N Horticultural Dri, $15, Free for Fairmount Park Conservancy members

Pride Month and Immigration Heritage Month at LOVE Park

LOVE Park (N 16th St. and JFK Blvd.) is the place to be this June. Colorful new decorations in honor of Pride Month and Immigration Heritage Month make the park look even more beautiful after its recent renovation, and the fun keeps going with special events and daily additions to the park's programming. Enjoy a peaceful weekend morning during donation-based yoga classes at 11 am on Sundays in June to benefit Roots2Rise, and catch live music performances on Fridays. Don't forget to stop by the park for weekday lunches to try a different lineup of food trucks every day.

Treetop Quest

Become an outdoor adventurer without leaving the city. Outdoor amusement park and aerial adventure course Treetop Quest is open in West Fairmount Park seven days per week for the summer. There are several courses and difficulty levels for both children and adults. Spend a few hours navigating obstacles like climbing cargo nets and walking on balance beams, and ziplining through the trees. You can pay per visit, or purchase season passes for unlimited visits until the course closes in November.

51 Chamounix Dr., $19-$51, treetopquest.com

Trails to Ales Runs

Combine your visit to Parks on Tap with a serious workout. Hit the trails in East and West Fairmount Park when Parks on Tap visits locations like Lemon Hill and Fairmount Water Works. Go on a guided run to explore the hidden and lesser-known trails near these popular park destinations. The runs will be anywhere from four to six miles, and though the group will be led with a 10-minute mile pace, runners are encouraged to go at their own pace and enjoy the park. Parks on Tap is the finish line, so you can reward yourself for your hard work with beer and snacks.

Multiple dates, multiple locations, $15, Free for Fairmount Park Conservancy members

Movies in the Park

Watching outdoor films during Movies in the Park is a Philly summer tradition. Get ready to pack a tasty picnic and bring your own blankets to catch films at your local park. The big screen is visiting parks all over Philly this summer, including Penn Treaty Park right by the river in Fishtown and the scenic Upper Roxborough Reservoir Preserve. The movie selections this year are a mix of family-friendly box office hits and Pixar classics.

Multiple dates, multiple locations, Free

Need more information? Visit myphillypark.org to see more events happening at Philly parks this season.