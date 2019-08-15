5 fun things to do in Philly this week, Aug. 19-23

Head to the Museum of the American Revolution for drinks and activities on Aug. 20, part of their History After Hours series.

Do you need to fill an empty calendar this week? Whether you’re a history buff, foodie or getting ready to make some career moves, there’s a unique event for you. Here are five fun things to do in Philly this week.

Fashion District Job Fair

If you’re looking for a new job in retail or food service, get ready to print a few copies of your resume. Formerly known as the Gallery Mall, the new Fashion District shopping center is scheduled to open in September. Retailers and restaurants will be at the job fair to hire for a range of positions. Attendees are required to register, so make sure you sign up.

Aug. 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., PA Career Link at Suburban Station, 1617 John F Kennedy Blvd., Free, fashiondistrictphiladelphia.com

Revolutionary Staycation

Head to the Museum of the American Revolution for this installment of their History After Hours series. Be in the room where happens for “Hamiltunes” karaoke with local actress and singer Donnie Hammond while sipping on some Staycation Sangria. The event will conclude with performances in Washington's War Tent theater.

Aug. 20, 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S 3rd St., $10, amrevmuseum.org

Weavers Way Benefit Dinner

Help Weavers Way raise money for their two urban farms while enjoying a delicious three course dinner made with local ingredients. The food co-op will host a BYOB dinner at their space in the Awbury Arboretum. In addition to dinner, tickets include a tour of the farm and mocktails. Weavers Way Executive Chef Bonnie Shuman’s menu will feature a Latin American charred corn salad and a hominy stew with a choice of chicken or seitan.

Aug. 21, 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Mort Brooks Farm, 6336 Ardleigh St., $40-80, weaversway.org

Barra Rossa Wine Dinner

Plan a perfect mid-week date night filled with pasta, wine and gelato. Center City restaurant Barra Rossa Night of Italy's five-course prix fixe dinner includes carefully chosen Italian wine pairings. Courses will include a linguini porcini paired with a bold red ciliegiolo, and classic vanilla gelato paired with a sweet muscat. Reservations are required.

Aug. 22, 6 p.m., Barra Rossa, 929 Walnut St., $65, barrarossa.com

Drink for a Cause Happy Hour

If you’re looking for an excuse to stay for an extra round during happy hour on Thursday, head to the Bourse for a special fundraising event with Love City Brewing. The local brewery will sell a range of their beers to support the Philadelphia chapter of the Pink Boots Society, which provides scholarship and resources for women beer professionals to advance their careers. Make sure you try the light and fruity Smash It Up Saison, a collaborative brew from the Pink Boots Society and Love City.