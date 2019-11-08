5 fun things to do in Philly this week, Nov. 11-14

Looking for fun and unique things to do in Philly this week? We’ve got you covered.

5 fun things to do in Philly this week

ITV Wine Dinner

Nicholas Elmi’s elegant cocktail bar In the Valley (ITV) is teaming up with Ravines Vineyard for a special wine dinner available for one night only. Wines from the winery in upstate New York have been a fixture on the bar's beverage menu, and special selections will be paired with a four-course dinner menu that highlights late fall flavors. Start with a savory and sweet duck and foie gras terrine with pear mustard and sourdough. The main course is a braised lamb neck with grits and black pumpkin. Call (215) 825-7030 to make a reservation. A $50 deposit is required to hold your seats for the dinner.

Nov. 12, 7 p.m., ITV, 1615 E Passyunk Ave., $85, itvphilly.com

Harry Potter Quizzo Night

Ready to test your "Potterverse" knowledge? City Tap University City gives you the opportunity to show off everything you know about Hogwarts history, Quidditch rules and other fun facts about J.K. Rowling’s magical world. Compete to win City Tap gift cards or a round of drinks on the house. Make a donation to the Drexel Quidditch Club to receive exclusive access to drink specials.

Nov. 13, 9 p.m.-12 a.m., City Tap University City, 3925 Walnut St., Free, citytap.com

Distiller Happy Hour

Enjoy the opportunity to learn from the whiskey experts. Representatives from Dad’s Hat Distillery and Sagamore Spirits will be pouring a range of ryes from their local distilleries during this special happy hour at Bank & Bourbon. Pennsylvania-based Mountain Laurel Spirits produces several whiskeys under the Dad’s Hat name including a Vermouth Barrel Finished Rye. Baltimore distillery Sagamore Spirits will have two whiskeys to sample, including their award-winning Double Oak Rye. Each spirit pour is $10, and try a cheese board from Bank & Bourbon’s new happy hour menu.

Nov. 13, 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Bank & Bourbon, 1200 Market St., Pay as you go, bankandbourbon.com

Game Changers: Women in Animation & Games with Ru Kuwahata

Oscar-nominated animator Ru Kuwahata will be the featured speaker at Moore College of Art & Design’s annual “Game Changers” event. Kuwahata’s short film “Negative Space” (2017) was nominated for Best Animated Short Film at the 90th Academy Awards. Kuwahata collaborated with Max Porter on the stop motion animated film. The duo are currently working on their first feature film. See Kuwahata speak about her work and experience in the industry during this event, which is free and open to the public.

Nov. 13, 6 p.m.-7 p.m., Moore’s Graham Auditorium, 1916 Race St., Free, moore.edu

Asali Solomon

Philadelphia author Asali Solomon will give a special talk at Temple University as part of the Poets & Writers Series. Her novel “Disgruntled” was named one of the best books of 2015 by the The San Francisco Chronicle and The Denver Post. The story follows a young girl growing up in West Philadelphia as the daughter of black nationalists and is partially based on Asali’s own childhood experiences in Philly. Solomon’s other book “Get Down” is a series of short stories.

Nov. 14, 5 p.m., Temple University Charles Library, 1330 Polett Walk, Free, temple.edu